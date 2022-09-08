ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Military Is Low on Ammo After Sending Stockpiles to Ukraine

By Wyatt Goolsby
 2 days ago
The U.S. military is running low on certain types of ammo after donating much of its stockpile to Ukraine.

In the last six months, the U.S. has sent the Ukrainian military more than a dozen rocket launchers, thousands of guns, and billions of dollars. Much of it has come from our own supplies, and the Pentagon has reportedly been slow to restock. One of the biggest concerns has been an "uncomfortably low" amount of high explosive ammo used for howitzers. Defense expert Jeff Addicott is worried about our nation's military readiness.

“We would be very much stretched in order to supply our forces adequately,” Addicott said. “That’s a very dangerous thing because you can’t predict when the next war will occur.”

Another problem, he says, is the lack of accountability for where the weapons and ammo end up once they are sent to Ukraine.

“It goes through several choke points where people allocate it to who they want to allocate it to,” Addicott explained. “They in turn stockpile it because they sell that stuff on the black market.”

