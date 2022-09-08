Read full article on original website
Bitcoin [BTC]’s latest surge may not last long and the culprit is none other than…
The price per Bitcoin [BTC] grew by 5.16% in the last 24 hours, and stood at $21,612.76 as per data from CoinMarketCap revealed. The king coin was impacted by the broader financial assets market drawdown. This led to the price falling by 12% in August alone. However, the BTC market...
Ethereum [ETH] approaches $1,700, but how likely is it to break out
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. In the span of two days, Ethereum [ETH] has managed to register gains of close to 12%. The price spent a good portion of the previous day consolidating beneath resistance. At the same time, volume indicators showed a healthy amount of demand behind Ethereum’s rally.
Polkadot [DOT] investors should be aware of these updates before pulling out
Polkadot is experiencing what we call a shake-up after mixed emotions surfaced on the network. Despite recent growth on the network, its development activity has slowed down of late. In fact, according to data analytics platform Santiment, Polkadot has been seeing a reverse trend in development activity over the last few days.
Should Optimism [OP] holders rejoice with Ethereum’s Merge coming up
Optimism’s OP was not left behind as the rest of the market registered double-digit price upticks over the past week. In fact, according to CoinMarketCap, the price of the Layer 2 (L2) token rallied by 16% over the last seven days. Designed as an optimistic rollup network to enhance...
Shiba Inu’s whales have this to say to SHIB’s traders
The euphoria around meme-based cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has translated into a rapid surge in accumulation recently. The number of SHIB holders has now hit an all-time high after peaking at 1.22 million. This historic peak comes after a period of strong accumulation of late. There has also been a hike in whale holdings as strong bullish signals were sent across the crypto-industry for Shiba Inu.
Ethereum: Chalking out ETH’s likely trajectory for the coming week
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum [ETH] registered an over 24% hike in the last two weeks after taking a u-turn from its two-month support around the $1,442-zone. With the $1,790-resistance coinciding with the upper trendline of the up-channel (yellow), the king alt could face near-term hurdles in the coming sessions.
SHIB investors must brake the ‘buy pedal,’ despite an impressive 24 hours
Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] performance over the last thirty-day days has been less than what the cryptocurrency is capable of. While a slump in the market contributed to the fall, the SHIB Army may have expected more. However, it seemed that SHIB heard the cries and acted accordingly. In the...
Litecoin [LTC]: The when and how of traders capitalizing on this opportunity
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Litecoin’s [LTC] recent rebound from the $52-baseline has well-positioned the coin to test the resistance barrier in the $62-$64 range. The rebound spurred near-term buying hopes. However, the resistance range has undermined the bullish efforts for the last three months while preventing the streak of green candles.
ETH miners may go ‘broke’ thanks to the Merge; too late to reconsider?
Ethereum [ETH] is facing issue after issue with the Merge just round-the-corner now. This time the issue is with ETH miners. There is a group among miners who believe the transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) can prove hazardous for them. Chandler Guo is one such miner who is leading efforts to...
Crypto enthusiasts bid goodbye to ‘tourist builders’ amid 26% drop in dev activity
As per recent data, a lengthy market downturn has led to more than 26% reduction in the number of weekly active developers over the last three months. According to Blockchain data aggregator Artemis, the four top smart contract platforms witnessed even much bigger decreases in developer activity. These include Ethereum [ETH], Polkadot [DOT], Solana [SOL], and Cosmos [ATOM]. These networks witnessed declines of 30.5% [ETH], 43.6% [DOT], 48.4% [SOL], and 48.9% [ATOM], respectively.
Bitcoin: Can miners survive this double-edged combat?
Bitcoin [BTC] miners have been faced with harsh realities lately. The worst part is that it doesn’t seem to get any easier as these difficulties look too strong to handle. According to CryptoQuant, BTC miners have faced the hurdle of not selling their holdings for crumbs. However, the dwindling state of the Bitcoin hashprice has left most miners with no option but to succumb to selling pressure.
Will Avalanche [AVAX] retest the $19.5 level before offering further gains
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Bitcoin [BTC] has broken above the $20.4k-$20.5k region which had rebuffed it a week or so ago. Over the weekend, reduced volume and heightened volatility could arise. In the short term, both Bitcoin and Avalanche [AVAX] have a bullish bias.
Bitcoin mining difficulties may be a good thing for this BTC mining company
Bitcoin [BTC] miner CleanSpark has entered into an agreement to purchase Mawson Infrastructure Group’s mining facility. This facility stands in Sandersville, Georgia and was purchased for as much as $33 million. CleanSpark has also agreed to purchase 6,468 mining ASICs from Mawson for approximately $9.5 million. The maximum purchase...
ATOM ventures past the $13.5 level — can the bulls push for further gains?
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin [BTC] has traded at an interesting place in the past few hours. The price managed to bounce from $18.6k and retested the $19.2k mark as support the previous day. In recent weeks, the $20.5k-$20.8k area has posed some resistance to BTC. Cosmos [ATOM] has moved in tandem with the king of crypto. The token’s ascent past the $12 level signaled that bulls could have regained some strength.
DeFi TVL drops by 10% in August; Ethereum leads with most losses
DappRadar, in a new report, found that the overall total value locked (TVL) within the decentralized finance ecosystem (DeFi) declined by 10.47% in August. The total TVL now stood at $58.4 billion. According to the data from DefiLlama, DeFi TVL sat at $250 billion less than eight months ago. With...
Why Ethereum’s Beacon Chain stands to be of utmost importance post-Merge
The Ethereum Beacon chain is a ledger of accounts that conducts and coordinates the network of stakers. It was designed to replace proof-of-work (PoW) mining on the current Ethereum Mainnet. Blockchain analytics platform Glassnode and crypto price tracking platform CoinMarketCap released a new report. The newly published report assessed the...
AXS, RON see red despite seizing 10% of Ronin hack funds
Blockchain data platform, Chainalysis, in a new report confirmed the seizure of $30 million worth of cryptocurrency stolen by North Korean Lazarus group. Of the $622 million in crypto lost due to the Ronin Bridge and Axie Infinity hack in March, the seized assets represent approximately 10% of the stolen funds.
Cardano founder has some interesting views as Vasil stands 2 weeks away
Cardano [ADA]‘s founder Charles Hoskinson recently got into a spat with a Twitter user. In a tweet, the ADA founder stated that he is not the driving force behind the popularity of the Vasil hardfork. On a related note, the Vasil hardfork is set to take place on 22...
Around 50% BTC holders see gains BUT (over) optimism can be dangerous
Bitcoin [BTC], the largest cryptocurrency rose past its fears as it traded above the $21k mark. Needless to say, the surge injected a much-needed relief to BTC holders be it traders or long-term investors. However, could the king coin sustain the gains or too much optimism could be dangerous?. Profit...
Ethereum: After a dampened sentiment, ETH notices some shift in demand
The Ethereum [ETH] Merge expectations remain high especially now that D-day is less than two weeks away. The same cannot be said for ETH’s demand that has been heavily affected by macro factors especially in the first week of September. Nonetheless, the demand for ETH achieved a swift recovery in the last three days as the tides shifted.
