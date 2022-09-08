ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Comments / 0

Related
FXDailyReport.com

Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | September 08, 2022

USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index experienced bearish pressure yesterday and closed the day on the bearish side. The index made a bearish continuation today but managed to recover above the opening level. At the current time, the index will attempt to maintain the bullish pressure and close higher. However, if the index starts a bearish correction then traders will wait near 107.50 for a bounce reaction.
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/CHF Finds Support at the 100-Hour MA After Pullback

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday found support at the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back off current weekly highs. The currency pair also seems to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback pushed the currency pair off overbought conditions...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Eurusd#Stochastic#Rsi#Ecb#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
FXDailyReport.com

AUD/USD Pulls Back Off 100-Hour MA After the US NFPs

The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the 100-hour moving average line following the latest round of US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback pushed the currency pair off the overbought conditions of the 14-hour...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/USD Pulls Back Off Monthly Highs to Trim Weekly Gains

The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the current monthly highs of about 1.0108 to trade at about 1.0039. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has since advanced to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average...
RETAIL
FXDailyReport.com

USD/JPY Bullish Correction Levels To Watch

USDJPY is finally retreating from its strong rally, possibly giving buyers an opportunity to hop in the uptrend at better levels. Price is testing the 50% level that lines up with the 100 SMA dynamic inflection point. A larger correction could reach the 61.8% Fib that’s closer to a rising...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/AUD Triangle Breakdown and Correction Levels

GBPAUD recently fell though its descending triangle support around the 1.7300 handle and has since found support around 1.6900. Price is pulling up and might be in for a retest of the former support area. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that this lines up with the 50% level around 1.7285....
BUSINESS
FXDailyReport.com

BoE Policymakers Fail to Lift GBP/USD After Rate Hike

The GBP/USD currency pair held onto slight losses near 1.1510 while losing Thursday’s Asian session’s recovery from the 37-year low. By doing this, the Cable pair, which has been trading inside a downward-sloping trend channel since May, supports bearish MACD signals. The pair’s hesitation in breaking through 1.1400...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 9, 2022

WTI crude oil is in correction mode, as the commodity is retreating to a falling trend line that coincides with Fibonacci retracement levels. Price is currently testing the 38.2% Fib at the $83.80 per barrel level. If this holds as resistance, the commodity price could slump back to the swing...
TRAFFIC
FXDailyReport.com

NZD/USD Extends to 0.6000, Eyed for More Downside

After attempting to fall to 0.6038 in Tokyo, the NZD/USD pair is now dropping. Dollar bulls have gained ground following a break below the consolidation range of 0.6034–0.6053. 0.6030 is the asset’s two-year low. The demand area of 0.6035 to 0.6063 has become a supply area for NZD/USD...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

267
Followers
7K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy