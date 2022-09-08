Read full article on original website
USD/CAD Recovers to Trade Above 100-Hour MA After Channel Breakout
The USD/CAd currency pair on Friday bounced off 1.3079 to surge above 1.3147 after completing a downward breakout from a descending channel. The currency pair is now back with the descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now surged to trade relatively high than the current level...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | September 08, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index experienced bearish pressure yesterday and closed the day on the bearish side. The index made a bearish continuation today but managed to recover above the opening level. At the current time, the index will attempt to maintain the bullish pressure and close higher. However, if the index starts a bearish correction then traders will wait near 107.50 for a bounce reaction.
EUR/CHF Finds Support at the 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday found support at the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back off current weekly highs. The currency pair also seems to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback pushed the currency pair off overbought conditions...
EUR/USD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at 0.9965
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the trendline resistance at 1.0026 to trade at about 0.9965 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair also appears to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The pair has now pulled back to trade...
Gold Halts Rally After Finding Resistance at 100-Hour MA
The gold price on Friday pulled back off the 100-hour moving average line to halt the current rally at about $1,712. The price of the yellow metal had rallied to trade at about $1,716 after bouncing off $1,692 earlier in the week. The gold price still seems to be trading...
The stock market is in for another bottom by year-end as investors are too focused on the Fed and too optimistic about earnings, Morgan Stanley's investment chief says
The market is in for another bottom before the end of the year, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said. Wilson thinks markets are too focused on the Fed and are not adequately pricing in earnings risk. He sees the S&P 500 falling as much as 25% in there's a recession, or...
Why the Fed wants to see a strong dollar and falling stock prices: Morning Brief
This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe. Today's newsletter is by Jared Blikre, a reporter focused on the markets on Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @SPYJared. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC)...
US stocks dip after the ECB hikes rates and Fed Chair Powell backs hawkish stance
US stocks fell at the open Thursday as the European Central Bank announced rate hikes. The ECB hiked rates by 75 basis points, the biggest in its history, as it tackles persistent inflation. Investors were also digesting remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. US stocks fell at the open Thursday...
U.S. stocks finish with first back-to-back gains in 2 weeks as Wall Street weighs Powell’s comments on more rate hikes
U.S. stocks finished higher on Thursday with their first back-to-back gains in two weeks, as Wall Street assessed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments that the central bank is determined to bring inflation down. How are stocks trading. S&P 500 gained 26.31 points, or 0.7%, to finish at 4,006.18.
AUD/USD Pulls Back Off 100-Hour MA After the US NFPs
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the 100-hour moving average line following the latest round of US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback pushed the currency pair off the overbought conditions of the 14-hour...
Dow climbs over 250 points, Nasdaq aims to break historic losing streak as investors assess Fed Brainard’s speech, await Beige Book
U.S. stocks traded higher in early afternoon on Wednesday as investors assessed remarks by Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and other senior Fed officials, while awaiting the release of the latest Fed-compiled Beige Book. What’s happening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 267 points, or 0.8%, to 31,413.
USD/JPY Pulls Back Off Multi-Year Highs to Trim Session Gains
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday pulled back off the current multi-year highs of about 140.811 to trade at about 140.140 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade...
GBP/USD Falls to New Multi-Year Lows After the US Jobs Data
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday fell to a new multi-year low of about 1.1510 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now descended to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving...
EUR/USD Pulls Back Off Monthly Highs to Trim Weekly Gains
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the current monthly highs of about 1.0108 to trade at about 1.0039. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has since advanced to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average...
WTI Crude Oil Finds Strong Trendline Resistance After Rebound
The WTI crude oil on Friday bounced off the trendline support at $86.11, before finding strong trendline resistance at $89.39. The light crude oil price continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The oil price has now fallen to trade several levels below the 100-hour...
USD/JPY Bullish Correction Levels To Watch
USDJPY is finally retreating from its strong rally, possibly giving buyers an opportunity to hop in the uptrend at better levels. Price is testing the 50% level that lines up with the 100 SMA dynamic inflection point. A larger correction could reach the 61.8% Fib that’s closer to a rising...
GBP/AUD Triangle Breakdown and Correction Levels
GBPAUD recently fell though its descending triangle support around the 1.7300 handle and has since found support around 1.6900. Price is pulling up and might be in for a retest of the former support area. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that this lines up with the 50% level around 1.7285....
BoE Policymakers Fail to Lift GBP/USD After Rate Hike
The GBP/USD currency pair held onto slight losses near 1.1510 while losing Thursday’s Asian session’s recovery from the 37-year low. By doing this, the Cable pair, which has been trading inside a downward-sloping trend channel since May, supports bearish MACD signals. The pair’s hesitation in breaking through 1.1400...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 9, 2022
WTI crude oil is in correction mode, as the commodity is retreating to a falling trend line that coincides with Fibonacci retracement levels. Price is currently testing the 38.2% Fib at the $83.80 per barrel level. If this holds as resistance, the commodity price could slump back to the swing...
NZD/USD Extends to 0.6000, Eyed for More Downside
After attempting to fall to 0.6038 in Tokyo, the NZD/USD pair is now dropping. Dollar bulls have gained ground following a break below the consolidation range of 0.6034–0.6053. 0.6030 is the asset’s two-year low. The demand area of 0.6035 to 0.6063 has become a supply area for NZD/USD...
