Study Says Many Teens Can’t Tell The Difference Between Real And Fake News
A recent study shows that 41% of adolescents couldn't identify fake health messages. Here's how to teach them to be more media savvy.
‘Icarus: The Aftermath’ Review: A Tense and Affecting Real-Life Sequel
Bryan Fogel’s work was cut out for him when he chose to direct a follow-up to Icarus, his 2017 deep dive into sports doping and the elaborate system of cheating among Russian Olympians. That film closed with a cliff-hanger. Having turned whistleblower mid-film, Grigory Rodchenkov, the architect of the state-sanctioned doping program, fled Russia and was in hiding stateside. To continue to tell his story, the challenge for Fogel lay not just in the artistic shadow cast by his vividly told Oscar winner. Complicating the making of a sequel was a crucial constraint: To protect the safety of the documentary’s...
