ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksoutdoors.com

Lyon State Fishing Lake

Lyon County State Fishing Lake is situated on the eastern edge of the Flint Hills region in Kansas. The lake is located 13 miles north of Emporia on Kansas Highway 99 then two miles east on County Road 270. The 135 acre lake is surrounded by 442 acres of state owned public wildlife area. Fourteen hundred acres of native tall grass prairie comprise most of the lake's drainage basin and contribute greatly to its average 39 inches of water clarity.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Virginia woman recovers in Topeka hospital after I-70 collision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Virginia woman is recovering in a Topeka hospital after she hit another vehicle on I-70 on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency officials were called to the area of mile marker 184.2 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee County with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Pets & Animals
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Scranton, KS
KSNT News

KSU changes Wabash chant, saves tradition ahead of Missouri game

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The Wabash Cannonball has remained a tradition at Kansas State University events for years, but the tradition could have been lost if changes weren’t made. Before the game Saturday, students chanted ‘K-S-U.’ If students keep this up, the tradition will remain at K-State sporting events. The student section has regularly shouted […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Immaculata Church ceremony celebrates newest addition

TOPEKA (KSNT) – More updates are coming to the Immaculata Church in St. Mary’s. The $40 million church received two new additions and brought the congregation together on Saturday. A ceremony outside of the church consecrated the five liturgical bells on Saturday. The new bells from France arrived last week, the biggest weighing in at […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Right place, right time: Topeka nurse helps swimmer survive shark attack

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A youth group from First Christian Church in Topeka set off for Monterey Bay, California this summer on what was meant to be an educational mission trip. Christina Barker was one of the adult sponsors for the group of more than a dozen teens ranging in age from eighth grade to recent high school graduates.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Full house! Helping Hands reduces all adoption fees as shelter tops 500 animals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society has reduced all adoption fees to $25 as it saw space fill up Friday. Emi Griess of HHHS Topeka discussed the situation on Eye on NE Kansas, where she brought one of their new arrivals, an 11-week old Kitten name Keebler Elf. She said he’s among a steady stream of kittens, cats, puppies and dogs that arrived at the shelter the past couple weeks. She said the shelter had no available dog kennels as of Friday afternoon, and staff was working to create more space, including reaching out to rescues and fosters.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwest#Donkeys#Wolves#Hero
KVOE

Light to moderate rain totals after Saturday showers, thundershowers

There was some much-needed rainfall across the KVOE listening area Saturday. The problem is a lot more is needed than what we got to break the moderate and severe drought in place for weeks. The KVOE studios picked up 0.20 inches of rain Saturday afternoon through mid-evening. The Emporia Municipal...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

47th annual Huff N’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 47th annual Huff N’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally is hosting events throughout the weekend at Mount Hope Balloon Field located on the premises of Mount Hope Cemetery.  Twenty hot air balloons will take off starting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9, followed by a balloon glow at 7:30 p.m. They […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka family business reaching out following inflation hit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A NOTO restaurant is asking for the public’s help in staying open amid rising inflation and the pandemic. Shavonn Smith, owner of Nanny’s Soulfood, said the family-owned business has been struggling to keep up with operating costs. Smith’s daughter reached out to 27 News in hopes that the community could help. Smith, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Plume of smoke concerns some, but burn planned

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A prescribed burn on Wanamaker Road was cause for some concern as Topekans saw the plume of black smoke rise over the area near I-70. The burn was planned by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks around the KTWU TV tower. Because there are walking trails near the tower the KDWP […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WIBW

White Lakes Mall has a potential buyer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the former White Lakes Mall property is one step closer to changing hands. The real estate broker for the property, Brian Lensing with United Country Real Estate, says it is under contract to a buyer. Lensing says he is confident the sale will be completed soon.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Stormont Vail moves Manhattan outreach clinics to Geary Community Hospital

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s outreach services in Manhattan will temporarily move to the Geary Community Hospital in Junction City. Stormont Vail Health says the Manhattan space has become full after adding new team members. Services will return to the Manhattan Stormont campus once it’s complete, it’s...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

School returning to session leaves Topeka grocery store short-handed

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Now that it’s September, both grade school and college students are deep into their school work. But with that comes reduced staffing for many local employers. “We switch around some staff, shift around some schedules a little bit until we can get another person or two hired, so yeah there’s going to […]
TOPEKA, KS
100.9 The Eagle

100.9 The Eagle

Quincy, IL
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT

100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://101theeagle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy