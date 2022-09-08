ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New Jersey 101.5

NJ lawmakers would make flash mob shoplifters face jail time

New legislation introduced by two New Jersey senators would target flash mob shoplifters who ransack stores, destroy small businesses, and grab anything they want. “We’re seeing more and more instances where flash mobs of shoplifters have run through clothing stores, pharmacies, and even a 7-Eleven recently, where they smash and grab anything that isn’t bolted down,” said state Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, and co-sponsor of the bill.
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey is surrounded by the rudest people in the country!

If you’re a resident of New Jersey and you travel, most people’s perception is that we hear in New Jersey are the rudest people in the country. We can understand how that might be the perception and while there may be some signs that this could be a reality, the state bird here in New Jersey is the middle finger, have no fear we are not the rudest people in the country.
State
New Jersey State
njurbannews.com

Murphy proposes bipartisan legislation to confront taxation of NJ residents by other states

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the proposal of bipartisan legislation designed to provide relief to New Jersey residents facing unjust taxation from other states where their employer is based. The legislation is designed to confront the long-standing issue of tax credits New Jersey provides to residents who pay taxes to other jurisdictions, which has cost the State billions in foregone revenue. The proposals announced by the Governor would promote long-term fiscal stability and provide relief to taxpayers while combating aggressive taxation from other states and providing grants to incentivize employment in New Jersey.
anash.org

OK Kosher Issues Statement on Manalapan Restaraunt Fiasco

OK Kosher has issued a statement detailing the events behind the kashrus scandal at Kosher Chinese Express in Manalapan, New Jersey, explaining the exact timeline of events. OK Kosher has issued a statement detailing the events behind the kashrus scandal at Kosher Chinese Express in Manalapan, New Jersey, explaining the exact timeline of events.
NewsBreak
NJ.com

N.J. firefighter convicted for role in $50M prescription drug scam

An Atlantic County firefighter was convicted Thursday for his role in a vast $50 million prescription fraud scheme that enlisted government and school employees to seek unnecessary speciality medications for ailments including pain, scarring, fungal and libido problems, authorities said. Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, was found guilty in Camden...
wrnjradio.com

Acting AG Platkin appoints leaders of new Firearms Enforcement Office

NEW JERSEY – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Wednesday announced the appointment of the two supervisors who will be leading a recently founded office designed to hold manufacturers and sellers of guns and firearm accessories accountable when they endanger the health and safety of New Jerseyans. Platkin appointed...
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

