ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
98.7 The Bomb

Hereford, Do You Miss the Old Days of Sugarland Mall?

I have a habit of waxing nostalgic. I like looking back on the past and remembering things that were fun and cool during childhood. I was scrolling through social media the other day and I ran across some older photos of Sugarland Mall. Now, these photos are way older than I am (I swear!). But, they brought back some old memories.
HEREFORD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Amarillo, TX
Lifestyle
City
Amarillo, TX
rattlerathletics.com

Women's Golf Finishes Fourth in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas – The St. Mary's Women's Golf Tournament finished its first competition of the fall in the middle of the pack at the West Texas A&M Fall Invitational. The Rattlers placed fourth overall after carding a three-round total of 873 (292-294-287), moving up one spot on the final hole as senior Rebecca Reed (Midland, Texas) eagled the par-five fourth.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#You Drive#Motels
abc7amarillo.com

Allegiant Airlines no longer flying out of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Allegiant Airlines is no longer flying out of Amarillo. The low cost carrier stopped service to/from Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport on Sunday after less than a year. "Allegiant service at AMA was not meeting the airline's revenue expectations," said Mike Conner, Director of Aviation...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police rules death of man found by dumpster near Oak Drive Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has identified the man who was found by a dumpster near Oak Drive on Tuesday. According to officials, on Sept 6, Amarillo police were called to the area of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue, which is near Hamlet Elementary School, on a man who was found dead by a dumpster in the alley.
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo ISD board approves phase 2 of Austin Middle School Shoring

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District Board met Friday morning and approved beginning construction on phase two of the Austin Middle School Shoring Project. Phase two of the shoring project will focus on expanding shoring to the remainder of areas throughout the buildings including locker rooms, restrooms and other areas that were […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

THE WRAP UP: Week 3

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are on Week two of The Wrap Up!. Below we have the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 3:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: 4A and 3A scores:. THE...
AMARILLO, TX
cbs7.com

RECAP: Midland suffers first loss, falling to Amarillo

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School football team lost 27-8 to Amarillo on Thursday night at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was Midland’s (2-1) first loss of the season. Watch the video above for a recap of the game.
MIDLAND, TX
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987thebomb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy