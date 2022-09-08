Read full article on original website
Amarillo Looks Like Trash, Just Take a Drive Down the Alley’s
I have been saying this for some time. The trash situation was just going to get worse before it gets any better. When they announced the employee shortage and the one-day-a-week pickup of trash I just knew this would be the outcome. Now, remember if you have one of those...
TxDOT ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for this week: Sept. 11
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week. According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Sept. 11, include: Sunday, Sept. 11, from 7 p.m. to midnight I-40 westbound will be reduced […]
Hereford, Do You Miss the Old Days of Sugarland Mall?
I have a habit of waxing nostalgic. I like looking back on the past and remembering things that were fun and cool during childhood. I was scrolling through social media the other day and I ran across some older photos of Sugarland Mall. Now, these photos are way older than I am (I swear!). But, they brought back some old memories.
Hoodoo Mural Fest In Amarillo, TX Is Even More Exciting Now
Amarillo seems to be obsessed with murals, and I'm perfectly fine with that. They're all over the place. There are several different groups and artists that have done fantastic murals all over town. Soon, Amarillo will be celebrating even more and in a bigger way. Hoodoo Mural Fest announced that...
Women's Golf Finishes Fourth in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas – The St. Mary's Women's Golf Tournament finished its first competition of the fall in the middle of the pack at the West Texas A&M Fall Invitational. The Rattlers placed fourth overall after carding a three-round total of 873 (292-294-287), moving up one spot on the final hole as senior Rebecca Reed (Midland, Texas) eagled the par-five fourth.
The Mysterious Disappearance Of Mr. Pibb In Amarillo
When you find great food or drink that you love, you love it. You want to have it all the time. It becomes your routine. When something happens to it, you have to grieve for the loss of this treat. I remember when Extra Gum stopped making the mint chocolate...
Want an Oscar’s Burrito? You’re Out of Luck Amarillo
It seems that a very beloved Amarillo business has closed its doors…again. There is a place in Amarillo where you can, err, could get some amazing burritos. That place was Oscar’s burritos. Oscar’s has seen many life forms in its existence. It has been in many buildings and...
What Is The Construction For At 10th And Polk In Amarillo?
On a recent trip downtown, I pulled up at a red light on 10th and Polk to a lot of construction going on. If you're wondering what's going in, it's a new home for something that's been around for quite some time. So what is the construction for at 10th...
Allegiant Airlines no longer flying out of Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Allegiant Airlines is no longer flying out of Amarillo. The low cost carrier stopped service to/from Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport on Sunday after less than a year. "Allegiant service at AMA was not meeting the airline's revenue expectations," said Mike Conner, Director of Aviation...
Amarillo police rules death of man found by dumpster near Oak Drive Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has identified the man who was found by a dumpster near Oak Drive on Tuesday. According to officials, on Sept 6, Amarillo police were called to the area of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue, which is near Hamlet Elementary School, on a man who was found dead by a dumpster in the alley.
High Speed Chase of Truck Stolen Out of Amarillo Ends in Oklahoma
At about 10:43am this morning, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were in pursuit of a truck stolen out of Amarillo when it wrecked six miles northwest of Woodward. The news first surfaced in a Facebook post by Marty Logan, a stormchaser with News 9 out of Oklahoma City. A news report...
Do You Need New Books? Time For Annual Amarillo Library Book Sale.
Books are great for a lot of things. They a take a room from drab to intellectual in a split-second. They fill up unused space on shelves. Sometimes, they're even great for reading. That's the part I'm most excited about. This weekend marks the return of Amarillo Library's annual book...
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian edges Tascosa to stay undefeated
AMARILLO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Panthers hold off the Tascosa Rebels (2-1) by a point 13-12 to stay undefeated at 3-0. Watch the video above for highlights.
Amarillo ISD board approves phase 2 of Austin Middle School Shoring
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District Board met Friday morning and approved beginning construction on phase two of the Austin Middle School Shoring Project. Phase two of the shoring project will focus on expanding shoring to the remainder of areas throughout the buildings including locker rooms, restrooms and other areas that were […]
THE WRAP UP: Week 3
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are on Week two of The Wrap Up!. Below we have the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 3:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: 4A and 3A scores:. THE...
RECAP: Midland suffers first loss, falling to Amarillo
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School football team lost 27-8 to Amarillo on Thursday night at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was Midland’s (2-1) first loss of the season. Watch the video above for a recap of the game.
Photos: Amarillo’s Hidden Gem In Plain Sight; Hobo Hills
I finally did it. I took a walk along Amarillo's infamous Hobo Hills. After getting back to my vehicle, I was left with one question. Why doesn't Amarillo do more with this hidden gem?. Trails Hidden In Plain Sight. If you're completely unaware of Hobo Hills, as I once was,...
56-year-old hiker found dead at Palo Duro Canyon State Park, TPWD says
He was found on the Capitol Peak Trail.
Panhandle Community Services to receive $800,000 grant
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Veterans Commission (TVS) announced that the Panhandle Community Services in Amarillo is set to receive $800,000 on Sept. 12 as part of its over $2.8 million grant presentation. TVS detailed that in addition to the Panhandle Community Services, seven other organizations will receive a piece of the million-dollar grant […]
What Do Brisket And A Garden Have In Common In Amarillo? Sep 17.
I recently wrote about some of the community gardens we have in the area. I think they're great, and they do an awesome job of providing neighborhoods and our communities with skills and healthy food. One of our local community gardens is having a big shindig coming up on Sep...
