Sarasota, FL

scgov.net

The Legacy Trail Extension North Port Connector Grand Opening

On Friday, Sept. 9, Sarasota County celebrated the grand opening of The Legacy Trail Extension North Port Connector and crossed the finish line on the county’s race to completion. The ribbon-cutting ceremony kicked-off with remarks from Sarasota County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources Director Nicole Rissler, Sarasota County Commissioner...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

SRQ Airport Authority confirms lawsuit approved to stop apartments at dog track site

The approval of an apartment complex at the former Sarasota Kennel Club will result in a legal battle between the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority and the city of Sarasota. Following Tuesday’s approval by the City Commission of Aventon Sarasota, a 372-unit apartment community across University Parkway from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, legal action against the city will be pursued by the authority.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota nears approval of seal with narrowed-down selections

“So we’re back to talk about the mullet and Michelangelo.”. That’s how Anand Pallegar, founder of Sarasota registered benefit corporation Dream Large, opened the discussion with Sarasota city commissioners about the redesign progress of the city of Sarasota’s official seal and logo. “Mullet” refers to the seal,...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Manatee County Commissioners set plans for additional decrease in millage

Manatee County commissioners established plans Wednesday for a further reduction in the tentative millage rate for Fiscal Year 2022-2023. Commissioners added a decrease of .10 mill to the previous decrease of .20, setting plans to lower the rate by a total of .30 mills. This change would bring the county-wide operating millage to 6.2326.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Flooding on St. Armands Circle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are reporting that portions of St. Armands Circle in the City of Sarasota are flooded this afternoon. This due to heavy rainfall in the area. Officers say they are blocking North Boulevard of the Presidents heading out to Mote Marine Laboratory until the water...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Siesta Key property tops sales at $7.2 million

A home in Point Crisp tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Larry Enterline, of Buford, Georgia, sold his home at 1321 Point Crisp Road to Michael Martin Kaiser and John Spencer Roberts, of Sarasota, for $7.2 million. Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,572 square feet of living area. It sold for $3,675,000 in 2013.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Siesta Key home auction set for Sept. 24

A furnished bayfront home on Siesta Key is set for public auction this month with plans to sell to the highest bidder with no reserve. But don't plan on participating without a hefty cashier's check in your briefcase. The auction for the property at 8347 Midnight Pass Road, on the...
SIESTA KEY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Turning Florida’s rural lands into urban sprawl is a tragedy worthy of Shakespeare

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida is home to a lot of imperiled species that are badly in need of protection. That includes the panther, of course, and the Key deer, the manatee, the gopher tortoise, and a whole lot more. To this very long list I’d add one more: our remaining rural residents. These are the folks who live […] The post Turning Florida’s rural lands into urban sprawl is a tragedy worthy of Shakespeare appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

Florida Housing Coalition seminar provides key workforce housing tips

District 5 Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said citizens are likely to see the Manatee County Commission begin to take measures to provide more affordable workforce housing after the November elections. "We have had several work sessions already on affordable (workforce) housing, but we're probably not going to do anything until the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

15,000 spotted sea trout released into Sarasota Bay

Transporting 15,000 spotted sea trout got slippery for the Coastal Conservation Association of Florida. The first attempt was shut down over fears the truck’s circulating pump was broken and the fish would arrive dead. Bad weather delayed the second attempt. But on Sept. 8, despite heavy rains, a truckload of trout were shot out of a hose into Sarasota Bay on City Island.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Population surge leads to developers shifting approach to mixed-use projects

Key takeaway: The retail real estate sector continues to evolve, with the latest trend being projects that mix multifamily with retail in new ways. Core challenge: In a shift from the early days of the pandemic, several retailers report landlords are using newfound leverage to hold out for higher rents and tougher terms.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Body found in water at Bayfront Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A body has been found floating in the water at Bayfront Park, Sarasota Police say. Police say the body of a man was found in the water near Marina Plaza just after 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities do not believe foul play is involved, but the investigation remains active and ongoing, the police department said Friday morning.
10 Tampa Bay

New report reveals humans contribute to red tide

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's current red tide map shows there is no red tide detected statewide. Researchers explained that if we want to see this continue, we need to change our actions. "There are these two schools of thought. One of them is,...
SARASOTA, FL
amisun.com

Paid parking coming to Bradenton Beach

BRADENTON BEACH – City officials soon will begin negotiating with Easy Parking Group owner Josh LaRose to create a paid parking program on city-owned lots. The commission unanimously authorized City Attorney Ricinda Perry, Police Chief John Cosby and other members of the city team on Aug. 30 to enter into direct contract negotiations with LaRose to implement a paid parking pilot program that provides the city the ability to evaluate the effectiveness of the initial program before entering into a long-term contract.
floridaweekly.com

The Happy Thrifter tours turn shopping into a popular attraction

A Florida company has put “thrift shopping tourism” on the map with its destination resale adventures via bus tour or car road trip. In a state known primarily as a vacation destination, that’s no small feat. The Happy Thrifter is a 6-year-old business that publishes an annual...
VENICE, FL

