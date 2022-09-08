Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Residents pushing to stop major housing development in Old Miakka
OLD MIAKKA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Commissioners group voted unanimously for a land use change that would allow 5000 homes on more than 4000 acres in the eastern part of Sarasota County. Residents who live in the area are strongly opposed to the change. “This is about the...
scgov.net
The Legacy Trail Extension North Port Connector Grand Opening
On Friday, Sept. 9, Sarasota County celebrated the grand opening of The Legacy Trail Extension North Port Connector and crossed the finish line on the county’s race to completion. The ribbon-cutting ceremony kicked-off with remarks from Sarasota County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources Director Nicole Rissler, Sarasota County Commissioner...
Longboat Observer
SRQ Airport Authority confirms lawsuit approved to stop apartments at dog track site
The approval of an apartment complex at the former Sarasota Kennel Club will result in a legal battle between the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority and the city of Sarasota. Following Tuesday’s approval by the City Commission of Aventon Sarasota, a 372-unit apartment community across University Parkway from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, legal action against the city will be pursued by the authority.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota nears approval of seal with narrowed-down selections
“So we’re back to talk about the mullet and Michelangelo.”. That’s how Anand Pallegar, founder of Sarasota registered benefit corporation Dream Large, opened the discussion with Sarasota city commissioners about the redesign progress of the city of Sarasota’s official seal and logo. “Mullet” refers to the seal,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Longboat Observer
Manatee County Commissioners set plans for additional decrease in millage
Manatee County commissioners established plans Wednesday for a further reduction in the tentative millage rate for Fiscal Year 2022-2023. Commissioners added a decrease of .10 mill to the previous decrease of .20, setting plans to lower the rate by a total of .30 mills. This change would bring the county-wide operating millage to 6.2326.
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota County's new headquarters projected to cost at least $72 million
Somewhere within 2 miles of Interstate 75 between Fruitville Road and Laurel Road is the target of the Sarasota County administration to build its new government center, where it will relocate after it vacates its facility in downtown Sarasota. Settling on an 8-acre site in the Fruitville Farms development just...
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Flooding on St. Armands Circle
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are reporting that portions of St. Armands Circle in the City of Sarasota are flooded this afternoon. This due to heavy rainfall in the area. Officers say they are blocking North Boulevard of the Presidents heading out to Mote Marine Laboratory until the water...
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key property tops sales at $7.2 million
A home in Point Crisp tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Larry Enterline, of Buford, Georgia, sold his home at 1321 Point Crisp Road to Michael Martin Kaiser and John Spencer Roberts, of Sarasota, for $7.2 million. Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,572 square feet of living area. It sold for $3,675,000 in 2013.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key home auction set for Sept. 24
A furnished bayfront home on Siesta Key is set for public auction this month with plans to sell to the highest bidder with no reserve. But don't plan on participating without a hefty cashier's check in your briefcase. The auction for the property at 8347 Midnight Pass Road, on the...
Turning Florida’s rural lands into urban sprawl is a tragedy worthy of Shakespeare
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida is home to a lot of imperiled species that are badly in need of protection. That includes the panther, of course, and the Key deer, the manatee, the gopher tortoise, and a whole lot more. To this very long list I’d add one more: our remaining rural residents. These are the folks who live […] The post Turning Florida’s rural lands into urban sprawl is a tragedy worthy of Shakespeare appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Longboat Observer
Florida Housing Coalition seminar provides key workforce housing tips
District 5 Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said citizens are likely to see the Manatee County Commission begin to take measures to provide more affordable workforce housing after the November elections. "We have had several work sessions already on affordable (workforce) housing, but we're probably not going to do anything until the...
Longboat Observer
15,000 spotted sea trout released into Sarasota Bay
Transporting 15,000 spotted sea trout got slippery for the Coastal Conservation Association of Florida. The first attempt was shut down over fears the truck’s circulating pump was broken and the fish would arrive dead. Bad weather delayed the second attempt. But on Sept. 8, despite heavy rains, a truckload of trout were shot out of a hose into Sarasota Bay on City Island.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
businessobserverfl.com
Population surge leads to developers shifting approach to mixed-use projects
Key takeaway: The retail real estate sector continues to evolve, with the latest trend being projects that mix multifamily with retail in new ways. Core challenge: In a shift from the early days of the pandemic, several retailers report landlords are using newfound leverage to hold out for higher rents and tougher terms.
Neighbors accuse door-to-door solicitors of pitching free roof replacement
Tampa Bay homeowner makes a call for action after strangers went door-to-door in her neighborhood claiming they could help residents get their insurance to pay for a new roof.
Tips sought after body found in water near Sarasota’s Bayfront Park
Authorities have recovered a body that was seen floating in the water off Sarasota's Bayfront Park Thursday evening
You'll notice a new charge on your bill at some Dunedin restaurants
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The next time you go out to eat in Dunedin, you may notice a new charge on your bill. If your next meal out is in Dunedin at the Living Room, Sounder Social Room or the Black Pearl, you’ll notice a service charge on your bill.
Mysuncoast.com
Body found in water at Bayfront Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A body has been found floating in the water at Bayfront Park, Sarasota Police say. Police say the body of a man was found in the water near Marina Plaza just after 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities do not believe foul play is involved, but the investigation remains active and ongoing, the police department said Friday morning.
New report reveals humans contribute to red tide
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's current red tide map shows there is no red tide detected statewide. Researchers explained that if we want to see this continue, we need to change our actions. "There are these two schools of thought. One of them is,...
amisun.com
Paid parking coming to Bradenton Beach
BRADENTON BEACH – City officials soon will begin negotiating with Easy Parking Group owner Josh LaRose to create a paid parking program on city-owned lots. The commission unanimously authorized City Attorney Ricinda Perry, Police Chief John Cosby and other members of the city team on Aug. 30 to enter into direct contract negotiations with LaRose to implement a paid parking pilot program that provides the city the ability to evaluate the effectiveness of the initial program before entering into a long-term contract.
floridaweekly.com
The Happy Thrifter tours turn shopping into a popular attraction
A Florida company has put “thrift shopping tourism” on the map with its destination resale adventures via bus tour or car road trip. In a state known primarily as a vacation destination, that’s no small feat. The Happy Thrifter is a 6-year-old business that publishes an annual...
Comments / 2