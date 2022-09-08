Read full article on original website
Related
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday
Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
Hurricane Earl forecast to turn into a Cat 3 and Tropical Storm Fiona could form soon
UPDATE 9/9/2022: The peak of hurricane season arrives Saturday — and the Atlantic is bustling with activity. The National Hurricane Center on Friday is watching Hurricane Earl and two disturbances, one which has a chance of turning into a “short-lived tropical cyclone.”
Two storm systems brewing in Atlantic after quietest hurricane season in 40 years
The Atlantic hurricane season has so far been extremely quiet, the first year in four decades with only three tropical storms to form by the end of August.But two storm systems currently brewing in the Atlantic could kick off a more active part of the year as peak hurricane season approaches in September.The first storm system is a few hundred miles east of Barbados in the mid-Atlantic, moving slowly towards North America. The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) on Tuesday gave the storm an 80 per cent chance of forming a cyclone in the next five days.That means it’s...
Hurricane forecasters watching two tropical waves this week
Meteorologists are watching two disturbances on Wednesday — one that is brewing near the Windward Islands, the other which was expected to move off the west coast of Africa later this week. However, both systems have a low chance of strengthening into a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tropical Storm Danielle may form soon as disturbance gains strength in Gulf of Mexico
Another tropical storm could be forming Friday night in the Gulf of Mexico, with warnings issued in Mexico and Texas, forecasters say.
Hurricane Earl is stronger and a new system is in the forecast at peak of storm season
The peak of hurricane season is near — and the Atlantic is bustling with activity.
AOL Corp
A storm by any name: Sleepy hurricane season may wake up in September
Danielle, Earl and Fiona have been patiently waiting their turn. Now there are signs they may come alive, possibly disrupting Labor Day weekend. The next three available names on this year’s list of tropical storms and hurricanes may not be used this month, which would mark only the third time since 1960 without a single named storm in August.
Tropical Storm Earl to strengthen as Atlantic basin heats up
Hot on the heels of Hurricane Danielle, Earl has formed near the Caribbean Sea, and may become the next hurricane in the Atlantic. After an extremely quiet August in the Atlantic Ocean, there are now two named tropical systems churning in the basin. On Friday night, Tropical Storm Earl spun to life east of the northern Leeward Islands. While the center of Earl may avoid crossing over land, outer portions of the system may impact several islands in the Caribbean and bring stormy conditions through early this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Earl brings rip current threats to East Coast
As Hurricane Earl continues to strengthen, forecasters are warning of dangerous surf and rip current conditions on the eastern coastline. Along the North Carolina coast, the National Weather Service said an extended period of life-threatening rip currents is expected for all eastern North Carolina beaches through the weekend and potentially into early next week.
rigzone.com
Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
The Gulf of Mexico hurricane season is still looming large, Rystad Analyst Lu Ming Pang has warned in a new market note sent to Rigzone. “Hurricane activity peaks around mid-August to mid-November, with hurricane intensity elevated when the La Nina phenomenon is present,” Pang stated in the note. “This...
Hurricane Danielle named first major Atlantic storm of the year
Storm Danielle has officially become a Category-1 hurricane, the first of the year in the Atlantic.The system became a tropical storm on Thursday, making it the fourth named storm of the season. On Friday, maximum wind speeds strengthened to nearly 75 miles per hour (120 kilometres per hour), officially hurricane status.Winds are expected to get stronger over the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).The storm is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, about halfway between New Jersey and Portugal, and does not pose a threat to any coastal areas.Danielle is a late addition to...
Second Hurricane Could Form in Atlantic; Will it Make Landfall?
Last week, Hurricane Danielle became the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Danielle strengthens into first hurricane of unusually quiet storm season
Miami — Tropical Storm Danielle strengthened into a hurricane Friday morning — the first of an unusually quiet storm season. The storm is not currently a threat to any land. The storm's maximum sustained winds were clocked at 75 mph (120 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane...
Hurricane Earl intensifies as it heads toward Bermuda
Hurricane Earl continued to strengthen early Thursday as forecasters expect it will become a major hurricane later in the day as it heads near Bermuda.
Tropical storm warning issued for Bermuda ahead of Hurricane Earl's approach
AccuWeather meteorologists say that Hurricane Earl is likely to become the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season as it passes to the east of Bermuda, unleashing some impacts on the islands late this week and stirring up large swells and rip currents along the Eastern Seaboard this weekend. The Atlantic is heating up following a historic quiet period, and there are a slew of other tropical disturbances in the Atlantic that are being monitored for development.
Hurricane watch now in effect for Bermuda as Earl churns closer
Earl was packing sustained winds of 105 mph on Thursday and AccuWeather forecasters say it will intensify further as it passes by the islands of Bermuda to the east. Bermuda was put under a hurricane watch late Wednesday afternoon as Earl maintained its force as a strong Category 1 storm. AccuWeather meteorologists expect Hurricane Earl to become the first major hurricane in the Atlantic basin this year as it passes to the east of Bermuda and unleashes some impacts on the islands late this week and stirs up large swells and rip currents along the Eastern Seaboard into this weekend.
Hurricane Danielle to head toward Europe following Atlantic adventure
Danielle, the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, continued to churn in the open ocean on Wednesday. The hurricane has yet to be a threat to any country during its lifetime, but that is set to change as early as this weekend, AccuWeather forecasters say. Danielle, after taking...
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Earl Update: Atlantic Storm Forecasted to Bring 'Dangerous Rip Currents' Along East Coast This Weekend
Hurricane Earl is expected to produce 'dangerous rip currents' and 'dangerous surf' along the US East Coast this coming weekend, according to US weather authorities. Areas from New York to Florida could be at risk of coastal flooding as waves are pushed through the shore. This comes as the storm hovers over the North Atlantic Ocean, threatening the British Overseas Territory and island country of Bermuda.
Hurricane Danielle Officially Becomes First of the Atlantic Season
There’s finally some major activity in the Atlantic. On Friday, Tropical Storm Danielle got elevated to hurricane status. The National Hurricane Center in Miami announced the news via social media in a mid-morning evaluation. At that time, Danielle had maximum sustained wins of 75 miles per hour. The storm was about 885 miles west of the Azores. And the hurricane was nearly stationary, moving west at only 1 mph.
Comments / 0