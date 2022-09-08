Read full article on original website
State College
High Point Skatepark, Kepler Pool Among Centre County Outdoor Projects Awarded $2 Million in State Funds
Seven outdoor projects in Centre County will receive a combined $2.02 million in newly awarded grant funding from the Pennsylvania Department Conservation and Natural Resources, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration announced this week. The local projects are part of $90 million in funding awarded from the 2022 Community Conservation Partnerships...
State College
Wegmans Sets Date for Removal of Plastic Bags from Pennsylvania Stores
The days of getting plastic bags when checking out at Wegmans are numbered. Plastic bags will be eliminated on Sept. 22 from all 18 of the supermarket chain’s Pennsylvania stores, including the State College-area location at 345 Colonnade Boulevard, the company announced on Thursday. The Rochester, New York-based grocer...
State College
Take a walk in Penn’s Woods
On the first Sunday of October, groups from around the state will be getting out to explore the vast forests of Pennsylvania. . Since 2017, the day has been set aside for Walk in Penn’s Woods Day, an event brought together by a statewide partnership that encourages groups to host hikes around the state.
