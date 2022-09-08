Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Hot Chicken Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022Joe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Living hope and riding towards remission: VeloSano in Cleveland 2022
CLEVELAND — Mike Balla may look like any cyclist out for a ride, but he’s faced a long road just to get on his bike. That's because four years ago, Mike started out on a journey that no one wants to find themselves taking. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's...
WKYC
Avon girl who had heart transplant goes to kindergarten
AVON, Ohio — Spend just a few minutes with 5-year-old Emma Detwiler, and try not to smile. She's fun and fierce, smart and funky. And, she's not afraid to take on challenges, despite dealing with her own. When asked how brave she was, Emma said:. "More braver than I...
Grandparents get in free at CLE zoo — here’s when
Grandparents can get into the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo free this Sunday. On Grandparents Day, grandparents can bring their grandchild to the zoo between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, and get free admission courtesy of MetroHealth.
Mexican gray wolf’s escape at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo could be learning experience for an entire industry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When it comes to keeping its animal residents separated from its human visitors, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo turns to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums for standards and guidance. But that wasn’t enough to prevent a Mexican gray wolf from escaping an off-exhibit holding area at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Day of giving: VeloSano 2022 raising money for cancer research at Cleveland Clinic
CLEVELAND — It’s almost time for VeloSano 2022 in the city of Cleveland, which is an annual bike event to raise money for cancer research at the Cleveland Clinic. Even if you’re not riding in the event this weekend, you can still help make a difference. Throughout the day Thursday, 3News’ Joe Cronauer is hosting our VeloSano “Day of Giving.”
cleveland19.com
Twinsburg father desperately searches for missing teen daughter
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg Police are searching for the missing 17-year-old, Emma D. Linek, who they say was last seen at Atlanta’s Airport. “It’s been horrible, not knowing where she’s at, what might have happened,” said Mike Linek, Emma’s dad. Mike Linek said...
cleveland19.com
The husband or the handyman: Who killed Marilyn Sheppard?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is one of the most infamous crimes in modern history and the inspiration behind the TV series and movie, “The Fugitive.”. Did Dr. Sam Sheppard murder his wife on July 4, 1954? Or did someone else bludgeon the beautiful Bay Village woman to death in the couple’s lakefront home?
Cleveland Scene
Say Goodbye to These Annoying Things About Cleveland Summer
Yeah, summer coming to an end sucks. The cold is coming and it'll be here before we know it. But summer being over isn't all bad. In fact, there are some extremely annoying things about summer. It's hot. And that's just the start.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYC
FBI looking for 'endangered' Twinsburg teen girl who flew to Atlanta, left airport with unknown man
ATLANTA — The FBI said Saturday they were trying to find a missing girl from Ohio who had flown to Atlanta and then left the airport with an unknown man. The bureau said Emma Danei Linek is believed to be "endangered" and in need of medication. The FBI said...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
northeastohioparent.com
Living the “Sweet” Life in Aurora
As natives of Aurora, Megan and Hobie Sweet chose to stay where they have decades of roots to raise their young family. In the community, they feel comfortable and at home, they know everybody by name and with extended family close by, they have built a foundation for years to come.
‘Feels like home’: Popular Rocky River restaurant closing after 75 years
In a sad sign of the times, Rustic Restaurant in Rocky River will soon be closing after 75 years in business.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland Clinic will hold free community health fair on Thursday, September 22
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story about Cleveland Clinic cancer research. Cleveland Clinic has announced that a free community health fair will be held later this month that will check men and women 18 years and older for health related issues on-site. SUBSCRIBE:...
cleveland19.com
Residents of Cleveland apartment building say they live in terrible conditions and accuse owners of not responding to problems
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some residents who live in The Colony Apartments in Cleveland say they’re living in conditions that are unacceptable. They’re concerned the issues could even further endanger their health, and all because they say new owners of the apartments fail to show up and address the problems.
City of Cleveland kennel reducing adoption fees this weekend
CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland kennel AKA City Dogs is reducing adoption fees this weekend, Saturday, September 10-Sunday 11. The cost to adopt a City Dog this weekend is $21. The kennel, located at 9203 Detroit Rd. will be open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and no appointment is...
The Black Keys, Berea Arts Fest and 18 other things to do in Greater Cleveland this weekend
Most of summer might be behind us now, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of fun events taking place before fall arrives. Here’s 20 interesting things to do across Northeast Ohio this weekend. Jimmy Eat World with Charly Bliss.
New streaming series 'Figure it Out' marks upcoming launch by celebrating Cleveland roots
CLEVELAND — Carl Walton is a writer, actor, and filmmaker whose independent TV series. "Figure it Out," recently had a sold-out premiere at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. "[The show] is a story within a lot of stories," Walton explained in a recent interview with...
GUIDE: How to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on July 25, 2022. There will be a plethora of events taking place in Northeast Ohio during National Hispanic Heritage Month. The month recognizing the achievements and contributions of Hispanic Americans will take place from Sept. 15 until...
Shining Star CLE singing competition set for this Sunday at Playhouse Square's Mimi Ohio Theatre
CLEVELAND — The stage is set at Playhouse Square's Mimi Ohio Theatre for ten high school finalists to sing their hearts out for a chance to win up to a $10,000 college scholarship. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
Site of former Kmart in Middleburg Heights to become new Cleveland Clinic medical center
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — The site of the former Kmart in Middleburg Heights has been empty since 2019. Soon that building will house a new Cleveland Clinic medical center. On Wednesday, Cleveland Clinic announced that it is collaborating with the city of Middleburg Heights and Premier Development Partners on the construction of a new 93,000-square-foot medical outpatient center.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0