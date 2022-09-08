ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Avon girl who had heart transplant goes to kindergarten

AVON, Ohio — Spend just a few minutes with 5-year-old Emma Detwiler, and try not to smile. She's fun and fierce, smart and funky. And, she's not afraid to take on challenges, despite dealing with her own. When asked how brave she was, Emma said:. "More braver than I...
AVON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Society
City
Lakewood, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Rocky River, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
cleveland19.com

Twinsburg father desperately searches for missing teen daughter

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg Police are searching for the missing 17-year-old, Emma D. Linek, who they say was last seen at Atlanta’s Airport. “It’s been horrible, not knowing where she’s at, what might have happened,” said Mike Linek, Emma’s dad. Mike Linek said...
TWINSBURG, OH
cleveland19.com

The husband or the handyman: Who killed Marilyn Sheppard?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is one of the most infamous crimes in modern history and the inspiration behind the TV series and movie, “The Fugitive.”. Did Dr. Sam Sheppard murder his wife on July 4, 1954? Or did someone else bludgeon the beautiful Bay Village woman to death in the couple’s lakefront home?
BAY VILLAGE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Research#Wedding#The U S Air Force
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
CLEVELAND, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Living the “Sweet” Life in Aurora

As natives of Aurora, Megan and Hobie Sweet chose to stay where they have decades of roots to raise their young family. In the community, they feel comfortable and at home, they know everybody by name and with extended family close by, they have built a foundation for years to come.
AURORA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Cancer
WKYC

Site of former Kmart in Middleburg Heights to become new Cleveland Clinic medical center

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — The site of the former Kmart in Middleburg Heights has been empty since 2019. Soon that building will house a new Cleveland Clinic medical center. On Wednesday, Cleveland Clinic announced that it is collaborating with the city of Middleburg Heights and Premier Development Partners on the construction of a new 93,000-square-foot medical outpatient center.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy