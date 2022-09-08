ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longboat Key, FL

10 Tampa Bay

New report reveals humans contribute to red tide

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's current red tide map shows there is no red tide detected statewide. Researchers explained that if we want to see this continue, we need to change our actions. "There are these two schools of thought. One of them is,...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

15,000 spotted sea trout released into Sarasota Bay

Transporting 15,000 spotted sea trout got slippery for the Coastal Conservation Association of Florida. The first attempt was shut down over fears the truck’s circulating pump was broken and the fish would arrive dead. Bad weather delayed the second attempt. But on Sept. 8, despite heavy rains, a truckload of trout were shot out of a hose into Sarasota Bay on City Island.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota nears approval of seal with narrowed-down selections

“So we’re back to talk about the mullet and Michelangelo.”. That’s how Anand Pallegar, founder of Sarasota registered benefit corporation Dream Large, opened the discussion with Sarasota city commissioners about the redesign progress of the city of Sarasota’s official seal and logo. “Mullet” refers to the seal,...
SARASOTA, FL
wmfe.org

Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says

A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
scgov.net

The Legacy Trail Extension North Port Connector Grand Opening

On Friday, Sept. 9, Sarasota County celebrated the grand opening of The Legacy Trail Extension North Port Connector and crossed the finish line on the county’s race to completion. The ribbon-cutting ceremony kicked-off with remarks from Sarasota County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources Director Nicole Rissler, Sarasota County Commissioner...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

A Tale of Two Blue Districts

Democrats this year hope to win a seat on the Sarasota County Commission for the first time in decades. The Manatee County Commission notably has included one Democrat on it for about as long. As it happens, the year could end with each board having one Democrat who happens to be the only Black official holding county office.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Siesta Key home auction set for Sept. 24

A furnished bayfront home on Siesta Key is set for public auction this month with plans to sell to the highest bidder with no reserve. But don't plan on participating without a hefty cashier's check in your briefcase. The auction for the property at 8347 Midnight Pass Road, on the...
SIESTA KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Flooding on St. Armands Circle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are reporting that portions of St. Armands Circle in the City of Sarasota are flooded this afternoon. This due to heavy rainfall in the area. Officers say they are blocking North Boulevard of the Presidents heading out to Mote Marine Laboratory until the water...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Siesta Key property tops sales at $7.2 million

A home in Point Crisp tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Larry Enterline, of Buford, Georgia, sold his home at 1321 Point Crisp Road to Michael Martin Kaiser and John Spencer Roberts, of Sarasota, for $7.2 million. Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,572 square feet of living area. It sold for $3,675,000 in 2013.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

91-year-old Lakewood Ranch author keeps writing on human learning

At 91, Joseph Novak sits these days with his easy chair adjacent to one corner of his television in his home at The Sheridan at Lakewood Ranch. It was a few months ago that his sight had declined to the point where he could no longer do research on the internet. However, he can still make out figures on the television screen, which is right on top of him.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Longboat Observer

Florida Housing Coalition seminar provides key workforce housing tips

District 5 Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said citizens are likely to see the Manatee County Commission begin to take measures to provide more affordable workforce housing after the November elections. "We have had several work sessions already on affordable (workforce) housing, but we're probably not going to do anything until the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
floridaweekly.com

The Happy Thrifter tours turn shopping into a popular attraction

A Florida company has put “thrift shopping tourism” on the map with its destination resale adventures via bus tour or car road trip. In a state known primarily as a vacation destination, that’s no small feat. The Happy Thrifter is a 6-year-old business that publishes an annual...
VENICE, FL
WESH

Tips for living alongside alligators in Florida

After a Bradenton woman was recently bitten, witnesses kept an eye on the 7-foot, 10-inch alligator believed to be the one involved. The gator was trapped and removed. The woman was bitten while walking near a pond in her community. "Any body of water that we have has the potential...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Body found in water at Bayfront Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A body has been found floating in the water at Bayfront Park, Sarasota Police say. Police say the body of a man was found in the water near Marina Plaza just after 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities do not believe foul play is involved, but the investigation remains active and ongoing, the police department said Friday morning.

