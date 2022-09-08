Read full article on original website
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 9, 2022
WTI crude oil is in correction mode, as the commodity is retreating to a falling trend line that coincides with Fibonacci retracement levels. Price is currently testing the 38.2% Fib at the $83.80 per barrel level. If this holds as resistance, the commodity price could slump back to the swing...
WTI Crude Oil Finds Strong Trendline Resistance After Rebound
The WTI crude oil on Friday bounced off the trendline support at $86.11, before finding strong trendline resistance at $89.39. The light crude oil price continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The oil price has now fallen to trade several levels below the 100-hour...
GBP/AUD Triangle Breakdown and Correction Levels
GBPAUD recently fell though its descending triangle support around the 1.7300 handle and has since found support around 1.6900. Price is pulling up and might be in for a retest of the former support area. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that this lines up with the 50% level around 1.7285....
USD/CAD Recovers to Trade Above 100-Hour MA After Channel Breakout
The USD/CAd currency pair on Friday bounced off 1.3079 to surge above 1.3147 after completing a downward breakout from a descending channel. The currency pair is now back with the descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now surged to trade relatively high than the current level...
EUR/CHF Finds Support at the 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday found support at the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back off current weekly highs. The currency pair also seems to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback pushed the currency pair off overbought conditions...
Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Raises Outlook
Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) stock rose 0.76% (As on September 2, 11:32:24 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 22. Operating income as a percentage of revenues decreased from the comparable prior year period primarily due to lower net favorable changes in contract estimates, higher accelerated amortization on certain off-market liability contracts during the prior year period, and higher indirect costs in the current year period, partially offset by lower acquisition and integration costs and higher benefit from net favorable settlement of prior indirect rate years in the current year period. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues for the quarter decreased to 9.1% from 10.1% for the same period in the prior year primarily due to lower net favorable changes in contract estimates, higher revenue resulting from accelerated amortization on certain off-market liability contracts during the prior year period, and higher indirect costs in the current year period, partially offset by higher benefit from net favorable settlement of prior indirect rate years in the current year period. Cash flows provided by operating activities for the second quarter were $141 million, an increase of $49 million compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher cash provided by the MARPA Facility, partially offset by timing of customer collections. Free cash flow for the second quarter decreased by $11 million from the prior year quarter to $74 million, primarily due to timing of customer collections. During the quarter, SAIC deployed $89 million of capital, consisting of $62 million of plan share repurchases, $20 million in cash dividends, and $7 million of capital expenditures.
AUD/CAD Head and Shoulders Breakdown
AUDCAD might be in for a downtrend, as the pair is already breaking below the neckline of its head and shoulders pattern. Price has closed below the .8950 minor psychological mark and could drop by the same height as the formation. The head and shoulders pattern spans around .8950 to...
USD/JPY Pulls Back Off Multi-Year Highs to Trim Session Gains
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday pulled back off the current multi-year highs of about 140.811 to trade at about 140.140 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade...
GBP/USD Falls to New Multi-Year Lows After the US Jobs Data
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday fell to a new multi-year low of about 1.1510 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now descended to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving...
USD/JPY Bullish Correction Levels To Watch
USDJPY is finally retreating from its strong rally, possibly giving buyers an opportunity to hop in the uptrend at better levels. Price is testing the 50% level that lines up with the 100 SMA dynamic inflection point. A larger correction could reach the 61.8% Fib that’s closer to a rising...
NZD/USD Extends to 0.6000, Eyed for More Downside
After attempting to fall to 0.6038 in Tokyo, the NZD/USD pair is now dropping. Dollar bulls have gained ground following a break below the consolidation range of 0.6034–0.6053. 0.6030 is the asset’s two-year low. The demand area of 0.6035 to 0.6063 has become a supply area for NZD/USD...
BoE Policymakers Fail to Lift GBP/USD After Rate Hike
The GBP/USD currency pair held onto slight losses near 1.1510 while losing Thursday’s Asian session’s recovery from the 37-year low. By doing this, the Cable pair, which has been trading inside a downward-sloping trend channel since May, supports bearish MACD signals. The pair’s hesitation in breaking through 1.1400...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | September 05, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index printed another higher high in today’s trading session. However, the index seems losing bullish pressure as it returns near the opening level. If the index moves lower again then we might see a bearish correction toward the 108.00 level. Traders will continue to maintain a bullish outlook nearing the Fed FOMC meeting.
Bitcoin Completes Downward Breakout to Trade Below $20k
The bitcoin price on Friday fell below $20,000 after completing a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The BTC/USD, however, rejected a retest of the current weekly lows of about $19,650. The bitcoin price has now declined to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line in the...
Moscow Exchange Reports 20.4% Growth In Forex Market
Russia’s largest exchange group, Moscow Exchange (MOEX), has announced its trading results for August 2022. According to the exchange, it recorded a 20.4% surge in trading volume to RUB 20.9 trillion in the last month. In July, the company saw its trading volume slip away from recovery, as it...
US Dollar Index Rallies to New Multi-Year Highs After Non-Farm Payrolls
The US dollar currency index on Friday spiked to new multi-year highs of about 109.987, following the latest round of US data. The USDX continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The DXY has now advanced to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average...
AUD/USD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at 0.6841
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the trendline resistance at 0.6878 to trade at about 0.6841. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation after bottoming earlier this week. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average line...
WTI Crude Oil Rallies Above the 100-Hour MA After Rebound
The WTI Crude Oil on Friday extended gains above the 100-hour moving average line after bottoming at about $81.42 on Thursday. The light crude oil price has now advanced to trade above $86.00. The price of oil appears to be training within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart....
US Dollar Index Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trade at 109.024
The US dollar currency index on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 108.550 to trade at about 109.024. The USDX appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The dollar currency index has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average...
EUR/USD Pulls Back Off Monthly Highs to Trim Weekly Gains
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the current monthly highs of about 1.0108 to trade at about 1.0039. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has since advanced to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average...
