Stocks

Motley Fool

2 Hyper-growth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

AMD continues to prosper amid a slowdown in the chip sector. Snowflake may be the Warren Buffett stock worth the premium valuation.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Broadcom#Semiconductor Industry#Cloud Computing#Stock#Infrastructure#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Vmware
investing.com

Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs but Tough Talking Powell Keeps Lid on Gains

Investing.com -- The Dow closed higher Thursday after struggling for direction as Federal Reserve officials including chairman Jerome Powell vowed to continue the fight against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%, or 193 points, the Nasdaq was up 0.60%, and S&P 500 rose 0.7%. Big tech ended mixed...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Better Buy: Amazon vs. Shopify Stock

Amazon has undertaken the hard work of building an unrivaled fulfillment network. Still, Shopify's beaten-down stock could offer even greater upside for investors.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Bear Market Jitters? 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid.

The semiconductor sector is expected to rapidly expand between now and 2030, and that makes Cohu stock a smart buy. Robinhood's business is shrinking, and its stock is unlikely to give investors the returns they want -- especially in this bear market.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy, and 1 Cryptocurrency to Sell

SentinelOne is using AI to protect its business customers in cyberspace, and it's growing rapidly. Bill.com is tackling the $125 trillion global business-to-business payments industry. Shiba Inu continues to shed value, and it's unlikely a meaningful recovery is imminent.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Lowe's Stock Was Crushing the Market on Wednesday

Investors took a bullish new analyst note on the home improvement retail segment to heart. Both Lowe's and archrival Home Depot saw a pop as a result.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Verint Systems (VRNT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Verint Systems (VRNT 0.72%) Q2 2023 Earnings Call.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Roblox Stock Was Up This Afternoon

Roblox is bringing big upgrades to the user and developer experience. The changes show management moving quickly to unlock more value out of its growing base of users.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Yext, Inc. (YEXT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Yext, Inc. (YEXT 3.77%) Q2 2023 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Couchbase, Inc. (BASE) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Couchbase, Inc. (BASE 0.51%) Q2 2023 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Smart Share Global Limited (EM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Smart Share Global Limited (EM -9.16%) Q2 2022
FINANCIAL REPORTS

