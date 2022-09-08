Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Motley Fool
2 Hyper-growth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
AMD continues to prosper amid a slowdown in the chip sector. Snowflake may be the Warren Buffett stock worth the premium valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Why Nvidia and Semiconductor Stocks Keep Going Up
At what price, precisely, does Nvidia stock become a buy?
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs but Tough Talking Powell Keeps Lid on Gains
Investing.com -- The Dow closed higher Thursday after struggling for direction as Federal Reserve officials including chairman Jerome Powell vowed to continue the fight against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%, or 193 points, the Nasdaq was up 0.60%, and S&P 500 rose 0.7%. Big tech ended mixed...
tipranks.com
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
Motley Fool
Better Buy: Amazon vs. Shopify Stock
Amazon has undertaken the hard work of building an unrivaled fulfillment network. Still, Shopify's beaten-down stock could offer even greater upside for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Bear Market Jitters? 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid.
The semiconductor sector is expected to rapidly expand between now and 2030, and that makes Cohu stock a smart buy. Robinhood's business is shrinking, and its stock is unlikely to give investors the returns they want -- especially in this bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy, and 1 Cryptocurrency to Sell
SentinelOne is using AI to protect its business customers in cyberspace, and it's growing rapidly. Bill.com is tackling the $125 trillion global business-to-business payments industry. Shiba Inu continues to shed value, and it's unlikely a meaningful recovery is imminent. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Why Lowe's Stock Was Crushing the Market on Wednesday
Investors took a bullish new analyst note on the home improvement retail segment to heart. Both Lowe's and archrival Home Depot saw a pop as a result. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Buying These Stock-Split Stocks Would be a Genius Move
These players are market leaders -- and future prospects look bright.
Motley Fool
Verint Systems (VRNT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Verint Systems (VRNT 0.72%) Q2 2023 Earnings Call.
3 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022
ChargePoint, Impinj, and Tenable are all hidden gems in the tech sector.
Motley Fool
Why Roblox Stock Was Up This Afternoon
Roblox is bringing big upgrades to the user and developer experience. The changes show management moving quickly to unlock more value out of its growing base of users. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Yext, Inc. (YEXT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Yext, Inc. (YEXT 3.77%) Q2 2023 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
Couchbase, Inc. (BASE) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Couchbase, Inc. (BASE 0.51%) Q2 2023 Earnings Call.
Stocks could see an outsized rally later this year and into 2023 if markets follow election-cycle history, BofA says
Markets typically rebound after a September slump, but stocks tend to rally even more in midterm-election years, Bank of America said. The month of October across all years is positive 59.6% of the time, with average returns of 0.50%. During midterm election years, October is in the green 65.2% of...
US Stocks Look Poised To End Week On High Note As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Intel, T-Mobile In Focus
Buying momentum appears to be picking up in the market as investors have begun discounting more aggressive rate hikes. Market analysts have contrasting takes on the market trajectory for the near term. U.S. stocks are looking to close out the week on a firm note, with the major index futures...
Broadcom Could Get Pricier As This Analyst Sees Robust Demand, Improving Margins
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Broadcom Inc AVGO and a $725 price target reflecting technology leadership with Tomahawk 4/5, growing Software, industry-leading margins, and FCF. Mizuho hosted AVGO's CEO Hock Tan, CFO Kirsten Spears, and IR Ji Yoo. Rakesh noted strong demand with a continued leading market...
Motley Fool
Smart Share Global Limited (EM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Smart Share Global Limited (EM -9.16%) Q2 2022...
Comments / 0