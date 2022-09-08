ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rigzone.com

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
TheStreet

Oil Prices Slide Below $88 A Barrel As China Demand Fades, U.S. Output Rises

Global oil prices slumped lower Monday following disappointing economic data from China that could re-set bets on demand from the world's biggest crude importer. China published data on Sunday showing slower-than-expected retail sales growth, a disappointing pace of industrial production and softer-than-forecast government investment as Beijing struggles to establish any momentum for the world's second-largest economy amid its 'zero Covid' health policies.
Agriculture Online

Crude oil at lowest price since January | Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Crude oil, corn, and soybeans close low: 1:31 p.m. What a roller coaster today in the grain markets. The news that Putin may not continue to allow grain exports out of the Ukraine rallied wheat sharply higher and this then pulled the corn and soybean markets higher. Then later in...
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming

Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
investing.com

Natural Gas Price Drives Crude, S&P 500 When U.S. Dollar Appreciates

When the U.S. dollar is appreciating in value and trending upward, natural gas price trends upward as well to put moderately extreme pressures on the SPDR® SandP 500 (NYSE:SPY) and Crude oil. As most energy transactions are conducted in U.S. dollars, this makes sense. Yet, with the recent agreement signed by Russia and China to conduct future energy transactions in Rubles and Yuan (Source: Nikkei Asia), will it result in more muted price trends in the future?
tipranks.com

2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
Benzinga

Oil Slides Further As Demand Worries Grow — But US Officials Prepare For Possible Price Surge By Year-End

Oil fell on Friday dragged by demand concerns, increasing stockpiles, and the likelihood of the Biden administration making a fresh release from emergency reserves. As central banks continue to implement their aggressive rate hikes, demand concerns from China are taking precedence. On Thursday, the European Central Bank implemented an unprecedented 75 basis points rate hike while U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell asserted the central bank was determined to curb prices.
FXDailyReport.com

AUD/CAD Head and Shoulders Breakdown

AUDCAD might be in for a downtrend, as the pair is already breaking below the neckline of its head and shoulders pattern. Price has closed below the .8950 minor psychological mark and could drop by the same height as the formation. The head and shoulders pattern spans around .8950 to...
FXDailyReport.com

Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | September 08, 2022

USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index experienced bearish pressure yesterday and closed the day on the bearish side. The index made a bearish continuation today but managed to recover above the opening level. At the current time, the index will attempt to maintain the bullish pressure and close higher. However, if the index starts a bearish correction then traders will wait near 107.50 for a bounce reaction.
rigzone.com

Oil Caught a Technical Recovery Wave Thursday

Oil rebounded from an eight-month low as the market shrugged off a US report showing swelling crude stockpiles and slumping demand. West Texas Intermediate advanced 2% in a move traders characterized as a technical correction following crude’s descent into oversold territory. The jump came even as US oil inventories rose 8.85 million barrels last week and one measure of gasoline demand plunged below seasonal 2020 levels.
CNN

The US dollar is strong but something is off

The US dollar can't be stopped. Fueled by the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening policy, the value of the greenback is appreciating to multi-decade highs and squashing currencies around the world. But something strange is happening during this ascent.
FXDailyReport.com

ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/

