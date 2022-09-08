Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
Oil Prices Slide Below $88 A Barrel As China Demand Fades, U.S. Output Rises
Global oil prices slumped lower Monday following disappointing economic data from China that could re-set bets on demand from the world's biggest crude importer. China published data on Sunday showing slower-than-expected retail sales growth, a disappointing pace of industrial production and softer-than-forecast government investment as Beijing struggles to establish any momentum for the world's second-largest economy amid its 'zero Covid' health policies.
Agriculture Online
Crude oil at lowest price since January | Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Crude oil, corn, and soybeans close low: 1:31 p.m. What a roller coaster today in the grain markets. The news that Putin may not continue to allow grain exports out of the Ukraine rallied wheat sharply higher and this then pulled the corn and soybean markets higher. Then later in...
Oil prices will surge to $125 a barrel next year despite the G7's cap on Russian crude, Goldman Sachs says
Oil prices are likely to soar to $125 a barrel in 2023, despite the G7's latest agreement to set a price cap on Russian crude, Goldman Sachs said. Any price cap will be "bearish in theory, bullish in practice" for oil prices, due to Moscow potentially responding by slashing exports to G7 countries, the bank warned on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTI Crude Oil Finds Strong Trendline Resistance After Rebound
The WTI crude oil on Friday bounced off the trendline support at $86.11, before finding strong trendline resistance at $89.39. The light crude oil price continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The oil price has now fallen to trade several levels below the 100-hour...
Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming
Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
Could America Return to $1 Gas?
Gasoline prices averaged about $1.50 a gallon through the 1990s. Here is how those prices could come again.
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
Natural Gas Price Drives Crude, S&P 500 When U.S. Dollar Appreciates
When the U.S. dollar is appreciating in value and trending upward, natural gas price trends upward as well to put moderately extreme pressures on the SPDR® SandP 500 (NYSE:SPY) and Crude oil. As most energy transactions are conducted in U.S. dollars, this makes sense. Yet, with the recent agreement signed by Russia and China to conduct future energy transactions in Rubles and Yuan (Source: Nikkei Asia), will it result in more muted price trends in the future?
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Sept. 8, 2022
Natural gas is still in selloff mode, but the commodity might soon find support at the nearby floor around $7.670. This level has held since late July, so bulls might defend it once more. The 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA to indicate that the path of least resistance...
tipranks.com
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
Russia may have to start selling natural gas to Europe again - but that would maximize Moscow's revenue, Citi's commodities chief says
Russia may have to turn the natural gas tap back on for Europe, Citi's global head of commodities research said Wednesday. Russia has halted Nord Stream 1 flows, and Europe is facing a worsening energy crisis ahead of winter. "At some point Russia might want to maximize the revenue they...
Oil Slides Further As Demand Worries Grow — But US Officials Prepare For Possible Price Surge By Year-End
Oil fell on Friday dragged by demand concerns, increasing stockpiles, and the likelihood of the Biden administration making a fresh release from emergency reserves. As central banks continue to implement their aggressive rate hikes, demand concerns from China are taking precedence. On Thursday, the European Central Bank implemented an unprecedented 75 basis points rate hike while U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell asserted the central bank was determined to curb prices.
investing.com
Oil prices slide as China COVID curbs, possible rate hikes weigh on demand outlook
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped during Asian trade on Monday as the prospect of further interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe to quell inflation and the imposition of strict COVID-19 restrictions in China overshadowed the global demand outlook. Brent crude futures dropped 78 cents, or 0.9%,...
USD/CAD Recovers to Trade Above 100-Hour MA After Channel Breakout
The USD/CAd currency pair on Friday bounced off 1.3079 to surge above 1.3147 after completing a downward breakout from a descending channel. The currency pair is now back with the descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now surged to trade relatively high than the current level...
AUD/CAD Head and Shoulders Breakdown
AUDCAD might be in for a downtrend, as the pair is already breaking below the neckline of its head and shoulders pattern. Price has closed below the .8950 minor psychological mark and could drop by the same height as the formation. The head and shoulders pattern spans around .8950 to...
investing.com
U.S. Weekly Crude Inventories Near 9 Million Barrels, Highest Since April - EIA
Investing.com -- U.S. crude oil inventories had their highest weekly build since April, the Energy Information Administration said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report that indicated weakening demand for fuels with the winding down of the peak summer travel period. Crude oil inventories rose by 8.844 million last week, the...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | September 08, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index experienced bearish pressure yesterday and closed the day on the bearish side. The index made a bearish continuation today but managed to recover above the opening level. At the current time, the index will attempt to maintain the bullish pressure and close higher. However, if the index starts a bearish correction then traders will wait near 107.50 for a bounce reaction.
rigzone.com
Oil Caught a Technical Recovery Wave Thursday
Oil rebounded from an eight-month low as the market shrugged off a US report showing swelling crude stockpiles and slumping demand. West Texas Intermediate advanced 2% in a move traders characterized as a technical correction following crude’s descent into oversold territory. The jump came even as US oil inventories rose 8.85 million barrels last week and one measure of gasoline demand plunged below seasonal 2020 levels.
The US dollar is strong but something is off
The US dollar can't be stopped. Fueled by the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening policy, the value of the greenback is appreciating to multi-decade highs and squashing currencies around the world. But something strange is happening during this ascent.
FXDailyReport.com
267
Followers
7K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0