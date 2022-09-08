ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WOUB

Free Narcan and drug test strips distributed throughout West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Volunteers and public health workers have set up shop in parks, churches, post offices and community centers for the biggest overdose reversal drug training and distribution even in West Virginia history. Thursday’s event marked the third time the state, which has seen the most opioid...
WTRF

“Save a Life Day” in West Virginia marked with free Narcan

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — People all over the Mountain State had the opportunity to gain a powerful, life-saving tool. Thursday is “Save a Life Day” in West Virginia. It’s a statewide event where several organizations and advocacy groups distribute Narcan kits, along with training on how to administer the drug. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Vaping: West Virginia can’t afford dangerous habit

We already know West Virginia has the highest percentage of smokers in the country, but more research — this time by ProVape — indicates the Mountain State is the “most obsessed with vaping” of all the states. If you’re wondering how one quantifies obsession, the research...
wchstv.com

Twenty-one COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Friday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 21 COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia on Friday. The confirmed deaths pushed the state’s total to 7,322 during the pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. an 81-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
wajr.com

Classes back in session following lockdown in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va. – The all-clear has been issued at Buckhannon-Upshur High School following a temporary lockdown Thursday morning, according to Director of Safety and Emergency Preparedness Matthew Sisk. “We have resumed normal operations at the high school,” Sisk said. “We are taking some extra safety precautions for the...
WDTV

Pentecostal Lighthouse Church looks for help after a devastating flood

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pentecostal Lighthouse Church in Fairmont was in pieces after flooding on September 5. “At 4:00, the neighbor called me and said, Sandy, it’s up to the windows of the church. We hurried up and got down here. When we came in it was a sight,” the pastor’s wife, Sandy Abersold, said.
wajr.com

Large amounts of dangerous drugs confiscated in Fairmont, Detroit man arrested

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Members of the Three Rivers Drug Task Force arrested a Detroit man for possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl. When task force members and officers from the Fairmont Police Department arrived at the apartment on Diamond Street rented by Caprell Hill, 40, of Detroit, Michigan, police entered an opened door and heard someone running and a toilet being flushed.
wajr.com

Texas woman pleads guilty to selling drugs from Morgantown apartment

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Houston, Texas woman has been sentenced to 151 months in federal prison for selling drugs from an apartment in Morgantown. Narkevia Lewis, 24, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the maintaining drug involved premises. Lewis worked with another person to sell methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl...
WDTV

At least one shot and injured in Marion County

CAROLINA, W.Va (WDTV) - At least one person has been shot and injured in Carolina, 911 officials tell 5 News. Multiple agencies, including the West Virginia State Police are on the scene. According to scanner traffic, a police activity has been reported at or near Maple St. As of 11:50...
WDTV

91 police and firefighters suing city of Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More lawsuits have been brought against the city of Morgantown. This comes just hours after two first responders unions held a ‘vote of no confidence’ against the council. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Two lawsuits have been filed on the behalf of...
WVNS

$1.9 Million in ARC funds coming to Rainelle, Mullens

CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – $1.9 Million in ARC funds are coming to areas in Southern WV, Congresswoman Carol Miller announced today, September 9, 2022. Congresswoman Carol Miller announced more than $1.9 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grants for southern West Virginia. Specifically, the grants listed below are part of the ARC INSPIRE Competition. ARC […]
wvpublic.org

Medical Cannabis Advocates Concerned By Proposed THC Cap

West Virginia’s medical cannabis program is designed to treat a specific list of chronic and terminal conditions, but a proposed limit could significantly curb the plant’s strength. On September 8, the Medical Cannabis Advisory Board will hear a proposal to cap the THC in the state’s medical cannabis...
Metro News

Active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia remain below 3,000

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia remain below 3,000 as of Thursday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). There are 2,765 active cases, the agency’s report confirmed. That’s more than 800 less from numbers related to Labor Day weekend. There were 2,640 active cases confirmed on Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH

