WOUB
Free Narcan and drug test strips distributed throughout West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Volunteers and public health workers have set up shop in parks, churches, post offices and community centers for the biggest overdose reversal drug training and distribution even in West Virginia history. Thursday’s event marked the third time the state, which has seen the most opioid...
WTRF
“Save a Life Day” in West Virginia marked with free Narcan
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — People all over the Mountain State had the opportunity to gain a powerful, life-saving tool. Thursday is “Save a Life Day” in West Virginia. It’s a statewide event where several organizations and advocacy groups distribute Narcan kits, along with training on how to administer the drug. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Vaping: West Virginia can’t afford dangerous habit
We already know West Virginia has the highest percentage of smokers in the country, but more research — this time by ProVape — indicates the Mountain State is the “most obsessed with vaping” of all the states. If you’re wondering how one quantifies obsession, the research...
Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers in West Virginia
The family of a West Virginia man is seeking answers after authorities fatally shot him at a funeral.
wchstv.com
Twenty-one COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Friday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 21 COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia on Friday. The confirmed deaths pushed the state’s total to 7,322 during the pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. an 81-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
West Virginia car accident deaths on the rise, study says
A recent study revealed that deadly car accidents are on the rise in the United States, and even more so in West Virginia.
Big Daddy Guns no longer coming to Morgantown’s University Ave
Big Daddy Guns is no longer coming to "The Deck" development in Morgantown, the director of lease negotiations for Hardy World LLC, which manages the new property, confirmed to 12 News on Friday.
wajr.com
Classes back in session following lockdown in Upshur County
UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va. – The all-clear has been issued at Buckhannon-Upshur High School following a temporary lockdown Thursday morning, according to Director of Safety and Emergency Preparedness Matthew Sisk. “We have resumed normal operations at the high school,” Sisk said. “We are taking some extra safety precautions for the...
WDTV
UPDATE: No evidence of a gun found at Buckhannon-Upshur High School
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials on scene tell 5 News law enforcement swept the school and no evidence of a gun was found. Students may dismiss, but it is not a mandatory dismissal. Officials said there does not appear to be a credible threat toward the school based on their...
WDTV
Pentecostal Lighthouse Church looks for help after a devastating flood
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pentecostal Lighthouse Church in Fairmont was in pieces after flooding on September 5. “At 4:00, the neighbor called me and said, Sandy, it’s up to the windows of the church. We hurried up and got down here. When we came in it was a sight,” the pastor’s wife, Sandy Abersold, said.
wajr.com
Large amounts of dangerous drugs confiscated in Fairmont, Detroit man arrested
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Members of the Three Rivers Drug Task Force arrested a Detroit man for possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl. When task force members and officers from the Fairmont Police Department arrived at the apartment on Diamond Street rented by Caprell Hill, 40, of Detroit, Michigan, police entered an opened door and heard someone running and a toilet being flushed.
60+ indicted in Harrison County for September
The Harrison County Prosecutor's Office has released the list of indictments from the September Grand Jury, including indictments for attempted murder, child neglect and deadly drugs.
4 years unsolved: Reward offered in Grafton homicide case
Four years later, a Grafton man's homicide case is still open, and a reward is being offered for any information reported to law enforcement that leads to the arrest and conviction of his killer or killers.
wajr.com
Texas woman pleads guilty to selling drugs from Morgantown apartment
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Houston, Texas woman has been sentenced to 151 months in federal prison for selling drugs from an apartment in Morgantown. Narkevia Lewis, 24, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the maintaining drug involved premises. Lewis worked with another person to sell methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl...
WDTV
At least one shot and injured in Marion County
CAROLINA, W.Va (WDTV) - At least one person has been shot and injured in Carolina, 911 officials tell 5 News. Multiple agencies, including the West Virginia State Police are on the scene. According to scanner traffic, a police activity has been reported at or near Maple St. As of 11:50...
WDTV
91 police and firefighters suing city of Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More lawsuits have been brought against the city of Morgantown. This comes just hours after two first responders unions held a ‘vote of no confidence’ against the council. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Two lawsuits have been filed on the behalf of...
$1.9 Million in ARC funds coming to Rainelle, Mullens
CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – $1.9 Million in ARC funds are coming to areas in Southern WV, Congresswoman Carol Miller announced today, September 9, 2022. Congresswoman Carol Miller announced more than $1.9 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grants for southern West Virginia. Specifically, the grants listed below are part of the ARC INSPIRE Competition. ARC […]
wvpublic.org
Medical Cannabis Advocates Concerned By Proposed THC Cap
West Virginia’s medical cannabis program is designed to treat a specific list of chronic and terminal conditions, but a proposed limit could significantly curb the plant’s strength. On September 8, the Medical Cannabis Advisory Board will hear a proposal to cap the THC in the state’s medical cannabis...
Metro News
Active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia remain below 3,000
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia remain below 3,000 as of Thursday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). There are 2,765 active cases, the agency’s report confirmed. That’s more than 800 less from numbers related to Labor Day weekend. There were 2,640 active cases confirmed on Wednesday.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for September 9
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
