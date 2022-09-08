Read full article on original website
Memphis Grizzlies Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Building an NBA contender is hard. All 30 of the league’s teams aim to win an NBA title now or later. Yet, every season, only one team does. With that said, there’s no shame in trying and failing. There will always be merit in simply “going for it”, whether it works out or not. On the other hand, when it doesn’t, you’ve got to consider going back to the drawing board.
Warriors sign former lottery pick for Stephen Curry-led backcourt
The Golden State Warriors are now rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. The defending champs recently added a new player for their backcourt as they look to provide more support for superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. This recent signing comes in the form of a former lottery pick from the 2018 NBA Draft.
Danny Ainge: After Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell trades, Jazz have 'plan in place' to assemble championship team
The Utah Jazz shocked basketball fans this offseason by trading away two of their core pieces in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, talking with the media for the first time since Utah traded Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, said it was clear the team needed to "transition" its roster this offseason.
The Donovan Mitchell trade is official. Here’s what Ryan Smith, Danny Ainge and Justin Zanik said about it
The Utah Jazz formally announced the trade that sends Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji and future draft picks
Stephen Curry’s ex-Warriors teammate, NBA champ heading to China
Stephen Curry’s former Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Bell is reportedly heading to China to play in the Chinese Basketball Association. According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, Bell is signing with the Guangzhou Loong Lions. He is joining another former NBA champion in Jeremy Lin, who also recently agreed to terms with the CBA team after playing for the Beijing Ducks.
Rival NBA Executive Claims Brooklyn Nets Never Wanted To Trade Kevin Durant
While the Brooklyn Nets held trade discussions centered around All-Star forward Kevin Durant this offseason, Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones claims that they never wanted to move him.
Lakers News: Who Will Populate L.A.'s Starting Backcourt?
Darvin Ham appeared to suggest that nothing is set in stone.
Report: Jazz Did Not Let Knicks Spite Impact Mitchell Trade
Previous reports indicated that there was “animus” between New York and Utah throughout the offseason.
Opinion: The Phoenix Suns Should Sign This 8x NBA All-Star
Dwight Howard still remains a free agent on September 8. The eight-time NBA All-Star played for the Los Angeles Lakers this past season, and I believe that the Phoenix Suns should consider signing him.
Report Suggests Russell Westbrook A Good Fit For The Miami Heat
League execs and scouts think the Heat still have a chance at Westbrook
Report: Cavs making couple of tweaks to coaching staff for this season
The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to make a pair of modest coaching changes as they prepare for the start of training camp later this month. For Geriot, it marks a return to the Cavaliers’ coaching staff after he was named head coach of the Cavs’ G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge, last year. Prior to that, he had served on the Cavs’ coaching staff for a few years.
Oklahoma City Thunder Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Oklahoma City Thunder have made it a clear focus to add NBA Draft assets. At the same time, there’s a fine line between hoarding and collecting. There’s nothing wrong with having plenty of something you love, as long as you actually love it. Perhaps you’re not hoarding if you’d be willing to part with the items for the right price.
Memphis Grizzlies Offseason Summary
With the 2022-23 NBA season right around the corner, the Grizzlies are ready to be contenders. Here’s a Memphis Grizzlies Offseason Summary. The obvious number one priority for the Grizzlies was re-signing their first option, Ja Morant. After averaging 27.4 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, and 6.7 assists per game, Morant was presented wit the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award last year. He led the Grizzlies to the second round of the playoffs last year and will be important in the team’s future.
Report: 76ers' Montrezl Harrell ideally would be used as a situational player
Sixers free agent addition Montrezl Harrell would ideally be used as a situational player rather than a primary backup center, suggests Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com. In 71 games (23.1 MPG) split between the Wizards and Hornets last season, Harrell averaged 13.1 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 2.0 APG while shooting 64.5% from the floor and a career-high 71.6% from the line.
Why Los Angeles Lakers Need To Push For Bojan Bogdanovic Trade
This NBA offseason has been full of rumors surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers as they have been seeking out ways to upgrade their roster. In free agency, they took a different approach this year than they did last year. Last year, they signed older veterans to round out the roster...
Shaq says Steph Curry is in his own category: ‘He’s by himself…greatest player ever, 10 people in that category’
Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal said in a recent interview that Stephen Curry is the best shooter ever and deserves to be discussed among basketball’s greatest players. During an interview with Dime Magazine, O’Neal responded after he was asked why he thinks that Curry is such a...
Indiana Pacers Land Shai Gilgeous-Alexander In Major Trade Scenario
The Indiana Pacers may be a rebuilding NBA team, but let’s be clear: the Indiana Pacers do not like rebuilding. You don’t have to take our word for it. Team president Kevin Pritchard is on record as having said it himself. The Pacers would prefer to retool and stay competitive at the expense of potentially landing elite prospects through the draft.
