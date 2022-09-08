ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

NBA Analysis Network

Memphis Grizzlies Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Building an NBA contender is hard. All 30 of the league’s teams aim to win an NBA title now or later. Yet, every season, only one team does. With that said, there’s no shame in trying and failing. There will always be merit in simply “going for it”, whether it works out or not. On the other hand, when it doesn’t, you’ve got to consider going back to the drawing board.
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry’s ex-Warriors teammate, NBA champ heading to China

Stephen Curry’s former Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Bell is reportedly heading to China to play in the Chinese Basketball Association. According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, Bell is signing with the Guangzhou Loong Lions. He is joining another former NBA champion in Jeremy Lin, who also recently agreed to terms with the CBA team after playing for the Beijing Ducks.
Cavaliers Nation

Report: Cavs making couple of tweaks to coaching staff for this season

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to make a pair of modest coaching changes as they prepare for the start of training camp later this month. For Geriot, it marks a return to the Cavaliers’ coaching staff after he was named head coach of the Cavs’ G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge, last year. Prior to that, he had served on the Cavs’ coaching staff for a few years.
The Game Haus

Memphis Grizzlies Offseason Summary

With the 2022-23 NBA season right around the corner, the Grizzlies are ready to be contenders. Here’s a Memphis Grizzlies Offseason Summary. The obvious number one priority for the Grizzlies was re-signing their first option, Ja Morant. After averaging 27.4 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, and 6.7 assists per game, Morant was presented wit the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award last year. He led the Grizzlies to the second round of the playoffs last year and will be important in the team’s future.
Hoops Rumors

Report: 76ers' Montrezl Harrell ideally would be used as a situational player

Sixers free agent addition Montrezl Harrell would ideally be used as a situational player rather than a primary backup center, suggests Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com. In 71 games (23.1 MPG) split between the Wizards and Hornets last season, Harrell averaged 13.1 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 2.0 APG while shooting 64.5% from the floor and a career-high 71.6% from the line.
