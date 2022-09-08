Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
963xke.com
Search for woman who abandoned dog improperly outside shelter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – An investigation is underway after a dog left outside of a Fort Wayne shelter had to be euthanized. Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control posted to social media a video of a woman leaving a dog in a small cage outside the shelter. This...
963xke.com
Top student gardeners to be featured in Blue Ribbon Show
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The School Children’s Flower and Vegetable Association (SCFVA) celebrates student dedication and long-standing cultivation of student interest in nature with the 2022 City-Wide Blue Ribbon Show. It is planned for Saturday, September 10 at the McMillen Community Center, 3901 Abbott Street in Fort Wayne. It’s open to the public beginning at 2:30 p.m. and a presentation of merit awards is scheduled for 2:45 p.m.
Comments / 0