FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The School Children’s Flower and Vegetable Association (SCFVA) celebrates student dedication and long-standing cultivation of student interest in nature with the 2022 City-Wide Blue Ribbon Show. It is planned for Saturday, September 10 at the McMillen Community Center, 3901 Abbott Street in Fort Wayne. It’s open to the public beginning at 2:30 p.m. and a presentation of merit awards is scheduled for 2:45 p.m.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO