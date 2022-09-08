ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

delawarepublic.org

After a record number of hot summer days, Montana needs air conditioning

Montana has seen a record number of hot days this summer. More are forecasted as the climate changes. The state is trying to adapt with some help from the Inflation Reduction Act. Montana Public Radio’s Aaron Bolton reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To...
MONTANA STATE
delawarepublic.org

The Green - September 9, 2022

Races to Watch: Examining the 26th and 27th House District primary races. Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch,” starting with races in the upcoming September primary as part of our 2022 election coverage. This week, we look at two races - the Democratic...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Opera Delaware buys new mobile stage for outdoor performances

Opera Delaware now has a mobile stage to take performances on the road. During the COVID pandemic when venues had to close their doors, Opera Delaware offered performances on a construction trailer in its parking lot. When things reopened, Opera Delaware decided to continue outdoor programming and purchased a custom-built...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Races to Watch: Kelly Williams-Maresca challenging incumbent Madinah Wilson-Anton for 26th House District seat

Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch,” starting with races in the upcoming September primary as part of our 2022 election coverage. The second race we’re highlighting this week is the Democratic Primary for the 26th House District, which sees an incumbent State Representative seeking a second term face an intra-party challenge.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Appoquinimink raises 9/11 Remembrance Flag, encourages other state entities to do the same

The Appoquinimink School District raised a 9/11 Remembrance Flag Friday morning, and celebrated a bill encouraging other districts to do the same. Appoquinimink became Delaware’s first school district to raise 9/11 flags at every school in 2017. But Senate Bill 278, sponsored by State Sen. Stephanie Hansen, encourages other state government buildings to display the 9/11 flag at half mast beneath the American flag each year on or around the day.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
