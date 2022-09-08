The Appoquinimink School District raised a 9/11 Remembrance Flag Friday morning, and celebrated a bill encouraging other districts to do the same. Appoquinimink became Delaware’s first school district to raise 9/11 flags at every school in 2017. But Senate Bill 278, sponsored by State Sen. Stephanie Hansen, encourages other state government buildings to display the 9/11 flag at half mast beneath the American flag each year on or around the day.

