Arts Playlist: Delaware native Freedom Young joins renowned a cappella group Straight No Chaser
Delaware native Freedom Young officially joined the renowned a cappella group Straight No Chaser, this week just in time for their nationwide 25th Anniversary Celebration tour that kicks off this fall. On this week’s Arts Playlist, producer Kyle McKinnon talks with Young about the highly anticipated tour and his journey...
After a record number of hot summer days, Montana needs air conditioning
Montana has seen a record number of hot days this summer. More are forecasted as the climate changes. The state is trying to adapt with some help from the Inflation Reduction Act. Montana Public Radio’s Aaron Bolton reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To...
The Green - September 9, 2022
Races to Watch: Examining the 26th and 27th House District primary races. Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch,” starting with races in the upcoming September primary as part of our 2022 election coverage. This week, we look at two races - the Democratic...
Opera Delaware buys new mobile stage for outdoor performances
Opera Delaware now has a mobile stage to take performances on the road. During the COVID pandemic when venues had to close their doors, Opera Delaware offered performances on a construction trailer in its parking lot. When things reopened, Opera Delaware decided to continue outdoor programming and purchased a custom-built...
Races to Watch: Kelly Williams-Maresca challenging incumbent Madinah Wilson-Anton for 26th House District seat
Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch,” starting with races in the upcoming September primary as part of our 2022 election coverage. The second race we’re highlighting this week is the Democratic Primary for the 26th House District, which sees an incumbent State Representative seeking a second term face an intra-party challenge.
Appoquinimink raises 9/11 Remembrance Flag, encourages other state entities to do the same
The Appoquinimink School District raised a 9/11 Remembrance Flag Friday morning, and celebrated a bill encouraging other districts to do the same. Appoquinimink became Delaware’s first school district to raise 9/11 flags at every school in 2017. But Senate Bill 278, sponsored by State Sen. Stephanie Hansen, encourages other state government buildings to display the 9/11 flag at half mast beneath the American flag each year on or around the day.
Candidate Conversations: Republican challenger Greg Coverdale vying for State Treasurer office
Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2022 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing with the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication. Among the races we are examining is the race for State Treasurer and in this interview, Republican Greg Coverdale.
Food Bank of Delaware moving to quarterly drive-thru mobile pantries in 2023
Large monthly drive-thru food pantries hosted by the Food Bank of Delaware will end soon. During the COVID pandemic, the Food Bank of Delaware handed out just shy of three million pounds of food at monthly drive-thru food pantries, which currently are continuing. And Food Bank communications director Kim Turner...
Delaware counties' review of substance use treatment system reveals scale of need
A review of Delaware’s substance use treatment network found state service providers currently meet only a fraction of the demand for its services — a challenge particularly acute for those needing the highest levels of care, including inpatient treatment. New Castle, Kent and Sussex Counties commissioned the study...
Study finds Inland Bays generates $4.5 billion in economic revenue, development needs to be "done right"
A recent study of the Inland Bays found they generate over $4.5 billion per year in economic activity. And nearly all of it is felt locally. 89% of that $4.5 billion impact occurs in Sussex County, which also benefits from 94% of over 35,000 jobs that the Inland Bays support.
Candidate Conversations: Incumbent Democrat Colleen Davis seeks second term as State Treasurer
Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2022 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing with the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication. Among the races we are examining is the race for State Treasurer and in this interview, incumbent Democrat Colleen Davis.
