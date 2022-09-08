State senator offering amendment to license plate obstruction law

Changes to proposed license plate law offered 01:41

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - One of the biggest talkers among residents of the Keystone State lately is the proposal that would allow police to issue a fine for having your license plate covered.

That means even just a frame around the edge of the plate.

However, an amendment to the original bill could be coming soon.

The current draft in place means that not even the tourism website on the bottom of some plates can be covered.

State Senator Scott Martin Said this one law criminalizes thousands overnight.

Sen. Martin believes the current decision would mean just about anybody could be pulled over with probable cause.

He said it's happened before and could happen many more times.

Martin also questioned how law enforcement would apply this consistently to their daily activities.

He said he doesn't believe this was the intention of lawmakers which is why he is now cosponsoring a change in the law where plate obstruction would only apply to important information.

Martin believes they have a responsibility to better clarify the language in the statute.

Right now there's no timetable on when the changes could be made.