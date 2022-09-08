Read full article on original website
Fatal crash in Dauphin Co. causes lane closures
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the 7000 block of Allentown Blvd in West Hanover Township. Dauphin County Troopers were called to the scene of the accident this morning around 5:27AM. Officials report that the accident involved...
Missing woman in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for the whereabouts of a 24-year-old woman from Dauphin County. Officials say that Holly Rowe was last seen by family members on September 6 at about 1PM. She is reported to be 5'00" tall, weighs 180 lbs., has...
SUV towing a boat crashes and catches fire in Lancaster County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Manheim Township Fire Rescue responded to a crash this morning at 5:30AM that involved an SUV that was towing a small boat. Officials say that the crash occurred when the driver had been travelling north on Lititz Pike and lost control of the vehicle.
Harrisburg man robs Jersey Shore bank and admits to 24 others, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man in Harrisburg has been arrested for a bank robbery in the Jersey Shore area and admitted to robbing 24 other banks, with incidents dating back to the early 1990s, according to Lycoming County officials. The Tiadaghton Valley Police Department were dispatched on...
Four injured in York County crash, police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Members of the West Manchester Township Police Department are investigating a serious vehicle crash that occurred in the 500 block of Hanover Road on September 8, 2022 at about 6:45 pm. According to authorities, their investigation so far has revealed that a green Toyota...
York County releases new video to recruit 9-1-1 dispatchers
Springettsbury Township, York County — 9-1-1 centers across the country are in need of call takers. Now, York County is releasing a new recruiting video to push people towards the profession. “I enjoy the stress, the hectic, the chaos,” said York County dispatcher Fawn Stamey in the video.
Gunshots fired after Lebanon school football game, police say
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lebanon School District Police Officer had reported shots fired last night, shortly after a football game was held at the Lebanon School District Stadium. Last night around 9:54PM, police say that gunshots were heard near the stadium about 15 minutes after the football...
Driver experiences medical episode while driving causing fatal crash in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A fatal crash took place on North Road in Springfield Township, York County on August 27, 2022, according to a release from Pennsylvania State Police. A 79-year-old woman, identified as Patricia Morrison was driving when she experienced a "medical episode," causing her to driver off the road and crash into a mailbox and tree head-on.
Five, including 1 juvenile charged after Ulta Beauty theft ends in car chase, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Five people are facing charges after police say a theft from Ulta Beauty on Jonestown Road ended in a police chase. According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, it happened around 7:00 PM on September 7. That's when Ulta employees reported two females...
Businesses in HBG left without water and power more than two months after body shop fire
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — More than two and a half months since a fire destroyed an auto shop off 7th and Curtain Street in Harrisburg, several businesses nearby are still without power and water. The owner of Foumi Tires and Auto said without power and water their business...
School van accident sends one to hospital: emergency dispatchers
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — An accident involving a school van has sent one person to the hospital in Lebanon according to County 911 dispatchers. Authorities say it happened on Lehman Street and one person was taken by ambulance to the hospital. So far, there is no word on...
A look into Harrisburg's newly debt free cautionary tale
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg is hitting a major milestone after more than two decades in debt. The city is now fulfilling a pledge to make Harrisburg debt free. More than a hundred million dollars have been cleared after two decades in the red, but while it’s a moment to celebrate, others warn it’s also a cautionary tale.
Hundreds of striking nursing home workers rally at Capitol
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — It's day six of the nursing home workers strike and on Thursday, hundreds of workers from Priority-owned homes let their voices be heard at a rally at the State Capitol. The workers are now calling on all levels of Pennsylvania's government to take action...
Police seek assistance locating missing person in Carlisle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — The Carlisle Borough Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Maurice Marshall. Marshall was last seen on September 8 at his residence. Marshall was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue track pants, black socks and sandals. Anyone with information is asked...
Resources and conversation starters for National Suicide Prevention Week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Suicide is a sensitive topic. 9-8-8 is the suicide and crisis lifeline if you or a friend is in need. Do not hesitate to call. September 4 -10 is National Suicide Prevention Week. Below is a list of resources to save or share:. The American Federation...
Progress made with Priority Healthcare regarding nursing strike
Karen Gownley, Communications Director with SEIU Healthcare just released information stating progress has been made at negotiations with Priority Healthcare. Due to the progress made, the strikes that were set for September 9, at 7 a.m. at the Meadows at Gettysburg and Meadows at Camp Hill locations will not start at that time.
16-year-old charged as adult after shot allegedly fired during fight at park: police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — A 16-year-old is being charged as an adult after he allegedly fired a shot from a stolen 9mm handgun during a fight at Highland Park in Cumberland County. According to the Lower Allen Township Police Department, they were called to the park at 1301...
WellSpan reintroduces York Hospital expansion with pandemic changes
York, PA — Two and a half years after the announcement of an expansion to WellSpan York Hospital, the project is once again moving forward. Covid put the project on hold. At the same time, the plan has been updated and revamped to reflect the changing face of the healthcare world.
Passenger assaults driver and purposely crashes car, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Cumberland County woman purposely took control of a vehicle and crashed the car that she was a passenger in, according to West Shore Regional officials. On September 4 at around 12:38AM, police say that they discovered a vehicle that had appeared to be...
Harrisburg man sentenced to 30 years behind bars for drug delivery resulting in death
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday that 38-year-old Juan Diaz, of Harrisburg, was sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner for a drug delivery resulting in death. According...
