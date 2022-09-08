ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Fatal crash in Dauphin Co. causes lane closures

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the 7000 block of Allentown Blvd in West Hanover Township. Dauphin County Troopers were called to the scene of the accident this morning around 5:27AM. Officials report that the accident involved...
HARRISBURG, PA
Missing woman in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for the whereabouts of a 24-year-old woman from Dauphin County. Officials say that Holly Rowe was last seen by family members on September 6 at about 1PM. She is reported to be 5'00" tall, weighs 180 lbs., has...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Four injured in York County crash, police say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Members of the West Manchester Township Police Department are investigating a serious vehicle crash that occurred in the 500 block of Hanover Road on September 8, 2022 at about 6:45 pm. According to authorities, their investigation so far has revealed that a green Toyota...
YORK COUNTY, PA
York County releases new video to recruit 9-1-1 dispatchers

Springettsbury Township, York County — 9-1-1 centers across the country are in need of call takers. Now, York County is releasing a new recruiting video to push people towards the profession. “I enjoy the stress, the hectic, the chaos,” said York County dispatcher Fawn Stamey in the video.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Gunshots fired after Lebanon school football game, police say

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lebanon School District Police Officer had reported shots fired last night, shortly after a football game was held at the Lebanon School District Stadium. Last night around 9:54PM, police say that gunshots were heard near the stadium about 15 minutes after the football...
LEBANON, PA
Driver experiences medical episode while driving causing fatal crash in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A fatal crash took place on North Road in Springfield Township, York County on August 27, 2022, according to a release from Pennsylvania State Police. A 79-year-old woman, identified as Patricia Morrison was driving when she experienced a "medical episode," causing her to driver off the road and crash into a mailbox and tree head-on.
YORK COUNTY, PA
School van accident sends one to hospital: emergency dispatchers

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — An accident involving a school van has sent one person to the hospital in Lebanon according to County 911 dispatchers. Authorities say it happened on Lehman Street and one person was taken by ambulance to the hospital. So far, there is no word on...
LEBANON, PA
A look into Harrisburg's newly debt free cautionary tale

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg is hitting a major milestone after more than two decades in debt. The city is now fulfilling a pledge to make Harrisburg debt free. More than a hundred million dollars have been cleared after two decades in the red, but while it’s a moment to celebrate, others warn it’s also a cautionary tale.
HARRISBURG, PA
Hundreds of striking nursing home workers rally at Capitol

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — It's day six of the nursing home workers strike and on Thursday, hundreds of workers from Priority-owned homes let their voices be heard at a rally at the State Capitol. The workers are now calling on all levels of Pennsylvania's government to take action...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Police seek assistance locating missing person in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — The Carlisle Borough Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Maurice Marshall. Marshall was last seen on September 8 at his residence. Marshall was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue track pants, black socks and sandals. Anyone with information is asked...
CARLISLE, PA
Progress made with Priority Healthcare regarding nursing strike

Karen Gownley, Communications Director with SEIU Healthcare just released information stating progress has been made at negotiations with Priority Healthcare. Due to the progress made, the strikes that were set for September 9, at 7 a.m. at the Meadows at Gettysburg and Meadows at Camp Hill locations will not start at that time.
GETTYSBURG, PA
WellSpan reintroduces York Hospital expansion with pandemic changes

York, PA — Two and a half years after the announcement of an expansion to WellSpan York Hospital, the project is once again moving forward. Covid put the project on hold. At the same time, the plan has been updated and revamped to reflect the changing face of the healthcare world.
YORK, PA

