Nick Young needs new boxing opponent after licensing issue

Swaggy P is looking at Plan B for his upcoming boxing match. Nick Young was set to fight rapper “Blueface” on Saturday, but now he needs a new opponent. According to TMZ Sports, Blueface was not cleared by the California State Athletic Commission to receive a license. The commission says Blueface needs to appear before the organization next month.
