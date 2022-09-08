Adrian Peterson vs. Le'Veon Bell odds, predictions, betting trends, expert picks for 2022 boxing fight

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Having boldly stated before the season his goal to be the best receiver in the league, Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson can already stake a claim to this subjective yet coveted status. Aaron Rodgers can only wish Jefferson was on his side. Jefferson smashed rival Green Bay for 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a record-setting first half, giving new Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell a 23-7 win in his first game Sunday — and the team its largest margin of victory over the Packers with Rodgers at quarterback. “I live for these type of big games,” Jefferson said. “I was definitely excited to get out there. I’m glad I had this kind of start.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 36 MINUTES AGO