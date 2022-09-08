Adrian Peterson vs. Le'Veon Bell odds, predictions, betting trends, expert picks for 2022 boxing fight

Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay opened the 2022 NFL season on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.
Jefferson, Vikings beat Packers 23-7 for O'Connell's 1st win
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Having boldly stated before the season his goal to be the best receiver in the league, Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson can already stake a claim to this subjective yet coveted status. Aaron Rodgers can only wish Jefferson was on his side. Jefferson smashed rival Green Bay for 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a record-setting first half, giving new Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell a 23-7 win in his first game Sunday — and the team its largest margin of victory over the Packers with Rodgers at quarterback. “I live for these type of big games,” Jefferson said. “I was definitely excited to get out there. I’m glad I had this kind of start.”
Murray unable to spark Cardinals offense in loss to Chiefs
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals put their future in Kyler Murray’s hands, rewarding the dynamic quarterback with a massive long-term contract. Their first dividend was a dud. Murray had an uneven first game since signing the $230.5 million deal, leading a sputtering offense that had no chance of keeping up with the high-scoring Kansas Chiefs in a 44-21 loss on Sunday. “You can come into the game with the best feeling in the world and still get your (butt) beat if you don’t execute,” Murray said.
'Cats in the Wild: Meet Northwestern DB Tyler Haskins
From the football field to the baseball diamond, get to know the junior defensive back in this exclusive interview.
