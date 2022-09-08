ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian Peterson vs. Le'Veon Bell odds, predictions, betting trends, expert picks for 2022 boxing fight

By Daniel Yanofsky
 3 days ago
The Associated Press

Jefferson, Vikings beat Packers 23-7 for O'Connell's 1st win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Having boldly stated before the season his goal to be the best receiver in the league, Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson can already stake a claim to this subjective yet coveted status. Aaron Rodgers can only wish Jefferson was on his side. Jefferson smashed rival Green Bay for 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a record-setting first half, giving new Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell a 23-7 win in his first game Sunday — and the team its largest margin of victory over the Packers with Rodgers at quarterback. “I live for these type of big games,” Jefferson said. “I was definitely excited to get out there. I’m glad I had this kind of start.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Murray unable to spark Cardinals offense in loss to Chiefs

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals put their future in Kyler Murray’s hands, rewarding the dynamic quarterback with a massive long-term contract. Their first dividend was a dud. Murray had an uneven first game since signing the $230.5 million deal, leading a sputtering offense that had no chance of keeping up with the high-scoring Kansas Chiefs in a 44-21 loss on Sunday. “You can come into the game with the best feeling in the world and still get your (butt) beat if you don’t execute,” Murray said.
KANSAS CITY, MO

