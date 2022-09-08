ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina Aquarium will be set aglow this holiday season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Aquarium is giving guests the chance to see the aquarium and its animals in a new light with the second run of its immersive light show during the holiday season. During the ‘Aquarium Aglow’ experience, guests will travel through the Aquarium and watch in awe as tens of thousands […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation

While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

2022 Sweet Tea Festival Takes Over Summerville on September 15th

The 2022 edition of Summerville’s annual Sweet Tea Festival will be held on Saturday, September 17th from 2 pm until 8 pm in Hutchinson Square. Aside from plenty of sweet tea, this year’s festival will include live music, a street fair, food trucks, a sidewalk sale featuring artisanal vendors, a farmers market, and more.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Myrtle Beach, SC
Society
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Edisto Island, SC
Government
City
Edisto Island, SC
City
Mullins, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
City
Walterboro, SC
Walterboro, SC
Government
streetfoodblog.com

15 Upcoming Eating places Throughout the North and South Carolina

Cooks, restaurateurs, and buyers in North and South Carolina proceed to open eating places and bars at an rising tempo. As all the time, Eater is obsessively monitoring the development of all of the premiers — from menu releases to newly put in signage, come right here for the most recent updates. This record encapsulates the locations garnering pleasure this fall.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Labor Day Weekend#Lights Up#Beach Music#Carolina Shag
The Post and Courier

Pawleys Island food venture to open in shuttered Mount Pleasant restaurant site

A new food venture is in the works for a darkened dining venue in Mount Pleasant. The owners of Get Carried Away Southern Market in Pawleys Island and the well-known Palmetto Cheese pimento cheese brand plan to open an outpost about 70 miles down the coast at 644 Coleman Blvd. It's taking the former site of Wild Wing Café in Moultrie Plaza Shopping Center. The restaurant closed in 2018 after 22 years.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
lbmjournal.com

Carter Lumber purchases Myrtle Beach component facility

Carter Lumber has finalized the purchase of a facility and property near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina which will house a component and millwork manufacturing plant. This is Carter Lumber’s 14th component manufacturing plant, and the first in South Carolina. The location features a 120,000 square-foot warehouse currently being remodeled...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand Strand

Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

James Island boater found dead in apparent drowning was 9/11 first responder

Pete Perrine loved to be out on the water. For his 44th birthday last month, the James Island resident gifted himself a white Pair Boat. Perrine's Labor Day plans were to go fishing with a friend. He could not wait for the trip, and talked incessantly about the new rods and reels he had purchased, his wife, Elizabeth, said.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Mount Pleasant Towne Centre to Host Fourth Annual Pink Promenade Catwalk + Cocktails

Mount Pleasant Towne Centre and Roper St. Francis Healthcare today announced the start of ticket sales for the fourth annual Pink Promenade Catwalk + Cocktails fundraiser on Saturday, October 8th. The community is invited to participate in the recognition and support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. Pink Promenade includes a morning filled with champagne cocktails, brunch bites, and a runway fashion show featuring cancer survivor models. All proceeds will be donated to the Roper St. Francis Foundation Breast Cancer Program.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WYFF4.com

What you need to know about the South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, returns Oct. 12 through 23 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tue., Oct. 11. (Video above provided...
The Post and Courier

Charleston apartment building sells for $88M in one of peninsula's priciest property deals

A newly built apartment building in downtown Charleston has changed ownership in an $88.25 million sale, making it one of the priciest property deals on the peninsula. Massachusetts-based private equity firm Northland recently paid just under $400,000 per key for the 221-unit Five Eleven Meeting Apartments at 511 Meeting St. near the Interstate 26 off-ramp, according to Charleston County land records.
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

VICKI'S VIEW: Between a Rock and a Hard Place

In 1988 we bought a new car. It was a beautiful dark blue, shiny Oldsmobile Cutless. It had velour upholstery, a cassette player under the radio, and a wonderful new car smell. We were thrilled with it. So we decided to go visit my mother-in-law to show her our new...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy