South Carolina Aquarium will be set aglow this holiday season
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Aquarium is giving guests the chance to see the aquarium and its animals in a new light with the second run of its immersive light show during the holiday season. During the ‘Aquarium Aglow’ experience, guests will travel through the Aquarium and watch in awe as tens of thousands […]
South Carolina's largest garage sale is happening Saturday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — If you like thrifting, you're in luck!. South Carolina's largest garage sale is happening tomorrow. People from across the day spent the day setting up their tables with their goods. You can find everything from clothes, to toys to crafts. The event will take...
2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation
While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
2022 Sweet Tea Festival Takes Over Summerville on September 15th
The 2022 edition of Summerville’s annual Sweet Tea Festival will be held on Saturday, September 17th from 2 pm until 8 pm in Hutchinson Square. Aside from plenty of sweet tea, this year’s festival will include live music, a street fair, food trucks, a sidewalk sale featuring artisanal vendors, a farmers market, and more.
15 Upcoming Eating places Throughout the North and South Carolina
Cooks, restaurateurs, and buyers in North and South Carolina proceed to open eating places and bars at an rising tempo. As all the time, Eater is obsessively monitoring the development of all of the premiers — from menu releases to newly put in signage, come right here for the most recent updates. This record encapsulates the locations garnering pleasure this fall.
New location for Myrtle Beach-based restaurant group; Calabash restaurant clears rumors
MYRTLE BEACH — A Myrtle Beach restaurant group, in business for decades along the Grand Strand, recently opened a new venture not far from the shopping and entertainment complex Broadway at the Beach. Bubba’s Fish Camp and Smokehouse Grill, located at 1565 21st Ave. North in Myrtle Beach, is...
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale. The event draws in three to five thousand plus people every year to experience the hundreds of rows of tables filled with a variety of unique things.
Parts of Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry seeing inches of rainfall, more expected
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The weekend is here and rain chances will start to dip...but don't put away the umbrella just yet. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday and Sunday. If you have outdoor plans there will be many dry hours both days, but make sure to keep an umbrella near.
SOJazzy to Perform During Summerville’s Annual Sweet Tea Festival Week
On Thursday, September 15th, the Summerville Orchestra’s (S.O.) jazz ensemble, SOJazzy, will perform a free concert in front of Town Hall on the south side of Hutchinson Square during the annual Sweet Tea Festival. The group will perform from 6 pm to 8 pm. This marks the third time...
House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach announces Carolina Nights, a regional showcase series
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new showcase series coming to the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach will highlight the region’s top artists and connect fans with up-and-coming bands. Urban Soil, a North Carolina-based rock band, will headline the first Carolina Nights event on Friday, Oct. 14. “Urban Soil has the unique ability […]
Pawleys Island food venture to open in shuttered Mount Pleasant restaurant site
A new food venture is in the works for a darkened dining venue in Mount Pleasant. The owners of Get Carried Away Southern Market in Pawleys Island and the well-known Palmetto Cheese pimento cheese brand plan to open an outpost about 70 miles down the coast at 644 Coleman Blvd. It's taking the former site of Wild Wing Café in Moultrie Plaza Shopping Center. The restaurant closed in 2018 after 22 years.
MUSC breaks ground on emergency room serving Seabrook, Kiawah and Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina on Thursday broke ground on a new emergency and specialty services facility. They say the new ER will serve residents on Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island and Johns Island. The Sea Islands Medical Pavilion will be located at 1884 Seabrook Island...
Carter Lumber purchases Myrtle Beach component facility
Carter Lumber has finalized the purchase of a facility and property near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina which will house a component and millwork manufacturing plant. This is Carter Lumber’s 14th component manufacturing plant, and the first in South Carolina. The location features a 120,000 square-foot warehouse currently being remodeled...
Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand Strand
Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
James Island boater found dead in apparent drowning was 9/11 first responder
Pete Perrine loved to be out on the water. For his 44th birthday last month, the James Island resident gifted himself a white Pair Boat. Perrine's Labor Day plans were to go fishing with a friend. He could not wait for the trip, and talked incessantly about the new rods and reels he had purchased, his wife, Elizabeth, said.
Mount Pleasant Towne Centre to Host Fourth Annual Pink Promenade Catwalk + Cocktails
Mount Pleasant Towne Centre and Roper St. Francis Healthcare today announced the start of ticket sales for the fourth annual Pink Promenade Catwalk + Cocktails fundraiser on Saturday, October 8th. The community is invited to participate in the recognition and support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. Pink Promenade includes a morning filled with champagne cocktails, brunch bites, and a runway fashion show featuring cancer survivor models. All proceeds will be donated to the Roper St. Francis Foundation Breast Cancer Program.
What you need to know about the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, returns Oct. 12 through 23 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tue., Oct. 11. (Video above provided...
Charleston apartment building sells for $88M in one of peninsula's priciest property deals
A newly built apartment building in downtown Charleston has changed ownership in an $88.25 million sale, making it one of the priciest property deals on the peninsula. Massachusetts-based private equity firm Northland recently paid just under $400,000 per key for the 221-unit Five Eleven Meeting Apartments at 511 Meeting St. near the Interstate 26 off-ramp, according to Charleston County land records.
VICKI'S VIEW: Between a Rock and a Hard Place
In 1988 we bought a new car. It was a beautiful dark blue, shiny Oldsmobile Cutless. It had velour upholstery, a cassette player under the radio, and a wonderful new car smell. We were thrilled with it. So we decided to go visit my mother-in-law to show her our new...
91-year-old South Carolina woman has fostered more than 100 children
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Caring for 100 children sounds like something out of a nursery rhyme, but for Hilton Head Islander Karin Van Name, it’s the reality of more than three decades as a foster parent. “I said I’d stop after 100 or when I reached 100, whichever came first,” Van Name, 91, […]
