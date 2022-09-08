United States Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Forecast to 2028 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Transportation, logistics M&A not slowing down
M&A activity in the supply chain remains robust even as the freight industry enters the downside of the cycle. Multiple quarters of record earnings and cash flow generation have provided transportation companies the opportunity to solve for capacity, headcount and other supply constraints through acquisition. Providers are also continuing to diversify their offerings to mitigate cyclicality.
freightwaves.com
Integrations land Surge Transportation in center of FreightTech conversation
In an era when most digital brokerages and TMS integrations are indistinguishable from one another, Surge Transportation is differentiating itself with real-time pricing API, the only proprietary software capable of shipper TMS integration automating both customer load procurement and carrier load bookings. As the freight landscape is inundated with faster...
MedicalXpress
Can non-monetary benefits improve nurse retention rates?
The House of Commons Committee on Health and Social Care recently described the NHS as being in the grip of the "greatest workforce crisis in its history," which is likely to have serious consequences for patient care. In this context, researchers from Surrey looked into whether improvements to non-wage aspects of the job—such as improving training, autonomy and bringing clarity to a hospital's mission—impacted a hospital's retention figures, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
freightwaves.com
Trucking companies see not-too-distant future for battery-electric trucks
FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Early experiences with battery-electric fleets. DETAILS: Bill Bleim of NFI Industries was involved in the very early tests of Class 8 electric trucks. Bleim knows their limitations and what roles they perform best. Rob Reich of Schneider has less experience, but both companies are proving where electrified transportation fits in the heavy-duty freight world.
Beaumont-Spectrum health system lays off 400 employees
The new Beaumont Health Spectrum Health hospital system said Friday that it is laying off 400 people in management and non-patient-facing jobs for financial reasons. A statement from the BHSH system said it is facing pressures from high inflation, rising labor and pharmaceutical costs, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, expiration of 2020 CARES Act...
Green Check Verified Partners With Operational Security Solutions For Cash In Transit Services
Operational Security Solutions has completed a new partnership with Green Check Verified. “We are very proud to further expand our service offerings for high-risk businesses, especially our technology offerings including banking access for business owners,” stated Scott Solomon, CEO of OSS. “After dominating the California market and opening up operations on the East Coast, we are excited to expand upon our existing partnerships and offer even more sophisticated and industry-leading services that continue to help us set the gold standard.”
MedicalXpress
Tech project succeeds in connecting care home residents during pandemic
A pioneering project introducing iPads to care homes during the pandemic had a significant impact on social isolation, according to experts at the University of Stirling. Working in collaboration with the Scottish Government's Technology Enabled Care (TEC) Programme and the Digital Health & Care Innovation Centre (DHI), researchers led by dementia specialist Dr. Grant Gibson, looked at the success of the "Connecting Residents in Scotland's Care Homes" (CRSCH) initiative, finding it played an important role in supporting residents of care homes to maintain contact with family members during COVID-19 lockdowns.
CVS Wants to Bring the Doctor to You (and Disrupt Healthcare)
It seems like every major technology company wants to disrupt healthcare. It's easy to see why as the United States spends nearly 18% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare. And, as the U.S. population ages that number should keep rising. "National health spending is projected to grow at...
pv-magazine-usa.com
People on the Move: First Solar, Scale Microgrid Solutions, NY-BEST, and more
David Sandbank started a new position as Member Board of Directors at New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology Consortium (NY-BEST). Daniel Forero took on a new role as Director, Capital Solutions at Scale Microgrid Solutions. Dana Kennard started a new position as Director of Business Development at First Solar.
Healthcare IT News
Trilliant Health unveils new hospital benchmarking tool
Trilliant Health says its SimilarityIndex now benchmarks hospitals to help inform evidence-based strategic planning for competitive analysis, mergers and acquisitions, clinical quality program management and other strategic initiatives. WHY IT MATTERS. The machine learning-powered index is intended to reveal which hospitals are most similar based on factors including quality, operations...
KevinMD.com
Human touch and scientific veracity are missing in health care technology
Working remotely during the coronavirus pandemic has immersed physicians in technology, perhaps accelerating its integration with medical practice – but not necessarily its acceptance or authenticity. I tend to doubt the veracity of much of what I read in electronic health care records. I also question reports based on...
Happi
Gojo Releases New Study on Hospital Hand Hygiene Performance Rates
A new study by researchers at Gojo Industries demonstrates healthcare facilities that actively partner with their automated hand hygiene monitoring system (AHHMS) vendor are able to achieve greater improvement in hand hygiene performance— a backbone of infection control programs. The study was published in the journal Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology (ICHE).
foodlogistics.com
Fluctuations in Gas Prices Hamper Delivery Industry
In the wake of the pandemic, restaurant owners and retailers have had to hurdle one crisis after another – supply chain disruption, labor shortages and inflation, to name just a few. For most, balancing consumers’ growing expectations for instant gratification with economically sustainable logistics has been a major challenge.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Consumers willing to pay more for quality healthcare, survey finds
Quality can go a long way in determining if a consumer is willing to pay more for their healthcare, as indicated by new survey responses published by revenue cycle company AKASA. Out of more than 2,000 respondents, the survey found that 57% would pay more for higher quality of care....
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Helping prospects navigate long-term care system an ‘enormous opportunity’ for senior living: report
The creation of central doorways to existing long-term care services — including senior living, nursing home care, home-based care, transportation and meal services — is critical to supporting older adults and their families during decision-making and an “enormous opportunity” for senior living providers. That’s according to...
The Modern Scheme of Clinic Operations Is A Must-Have Yet Resource-Intensive
The Modern Medical Practice Mandates Robust Digital Logistic Infrastructure And An Efficient Workflow System Of Operations. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!
Walmart & UnitedHealthcare Team Up to Offer Healthcare for Seniors
Walmart and UnitedHealth Group announced, via a Sept.7 press release, that they were teaming up to offer affordable health care to seniors and Medicare beneficiaries. In addition, they will offer...
healthleadersmedia.com
Home Health Poised for More Growth as Patient, Physician Preference Rises
A new report details the healthcare industry's new emphasis on home health and its place in the health care continuum. — When the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) launched the Acute Hospital Care At Home Program in 2020, the goal was to allow patients to receive intensive treatment in their homes to alleviate the strain hospitals were facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Freight Rates Soften, but Container Logistics Could Spell Trouble
Shipping lines and container owners in North America, mostly in the U.S., are finding it difficult to return cargo containers to China. To add to the challenges, the U.S. is also facing major trucking issues that are making cargo movement within the country difficult, according to the monthly container logistic report published Friday by Container xChange, a technology marketplace and operating platform for container logistic companies. “What is happening in the U.S, is that there is already congestion, like every year, because it is the peak shipping season, and everyone is trying to make sure that retailers have enough inventory on the...
aamc.org
MedPAC Meets to Discuss Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drugs
The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) met on Sept. 1 and 2 to discuss potential changes to the benefit design of Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, the hospital wage index, and reimbursement for high-cost drugs paid under Medicare Part B. Staff presented an initial framework for potential changes to the Medicare...
