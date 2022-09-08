Read full article on original website
New Trail in Billings Open for Public Use
BILLINGS, Mont. - On Friday, Billings TrailNet had their biggest fundraiser of the year Ales for Trails at Zoo Montana after opening a new recreational trail for public use. The non-profit has given the City of Billings more than $750,000 for trail development, amenities and maintenance since its founding. Earlier...
Human remains found at Tongue River State Park likely 'historic'
HARDIN, Mont. - Human remains that were found at the Tongue River State Park are believed to be historic. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks advised the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office after a fisherman reported a human skull at the state park on Sept. 2. Sheriff’s deputies responded to...
Montana State Billings women's soccer ties with Black Hills State
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Jackie Sharpe scored in the 82nd minute Friday afternoon as visiting Montana State Billings battled Black Hills State to a 1-1 draw in women's soccer. It was Sharpe's first collegiate goal for MSUB (0-3-2). The goal put the Yellowjackets ahead 1-0, but Black Hills State tied...
Three juveniles arrested in relation to drive-by shootings in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Three juveniles have been arrested in relation to drive-by shootings in Billings. Saturday night, officers responded to two separate shootings on N 17th and Jefferson St. that are believed to be related, the Billings Police Department (BPD) reported. A vehicle involved in the shootings was found near...
Billings police looking for 12-year-old
BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement is looking for a 12-year-old who ran away. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports Jordan Jr. Notafraid ran away on Sept. 7 and is considered endangered due to his age. Jordan is described as being a Native American male who is four feet ten inches...
New co-work space Rock31 opens its doors in Downtown Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Thursday afternoon, Big Sky Economic Development opened the door to Rock31 in the heart of Downtown Billings. Rock31 is a community co-working space that provides resources, opportunities and access to other entrepreneurs in the Magic City. Formally a 104-year-old bank building, the newly renovated Rock31 space is...
