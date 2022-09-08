Read full article on original website
Two and a Half Mile Fire 7,500 acres and growing
The Two and a Half Mile Fire is approximately 7,500 acres and growing. The post Two and a Half Mile Fire 7,500 acres and growing appeared first on Local News 8.
Firefighters successfully protect homes from 6,500-acre wildfire on Fort Hall Reservation
Firefighters were able to keep an out-of-control wildfire from destroying the homes in its path on the Fort Hall Reservation as of Thursday night. The blaze grew to about 6,500 acres by Thursday evening and caused the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes to evacuate several houses in the Ross Fork area where the fire was burning with explosive ferocity. Strong winds caused fears that the homes in the fire's path would be damaged...
Freight train and tractor collide on Fort Hall Reservation
A Union Pacific freight train struck a tractor on the Fort Hall Reservation late Saturday morning. The 11:30 a.m. incident occurred at the railroad crossing at Ballard Road near Highway 91 north of Chubbuck. The driver of the tractor was treated at the scene and did not require transport to the hospital following the incident, authorities said. The railroad crossing was blocked for over an hour because of the collision. The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Two and a Half Fire forcing evacuations
The Bureau of Land Management reports the Two and a Half Fire was reported to Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center at approximately 1:45 p.m. Thursday. The post Two and a Half Fire forcing evacuations appeared first on Local News 8.
Fire guts much of duplex near downtown Pocatello
POCATELLO — Firefighters extinguished a fire that partially gutted a duplex near downtown Pocatello. The blaze in the 400 block of South Johnson Avenue was reported by neighborhood residents around 9:50 p.m. Thursday. The fire burned for over an hour but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to any adjacent homes. The...
'Flying Y' System Interchange detour begins tonight
POCATELLO — Beginning tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 10 p.m., the northwest ramp of the System Interchange at Pocatello will be closed for construction. The closure will allow the ramp to be lowered prior to beginning bridge construction. Motorists traveling north on I-15 wishing to proceed west on I-86 toward Chubbuck will be detoured through the Northgate Interchange. The closure and detour will remain for approximately three weeks until the new ramp is completed. ...
Looking back: Prominent citizen killed in pea accident, lightning causes 14 fires and vandals damage cemetery
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 5 to Sept. 11 in east Idaho history. HIBBARD — The sudden death of a “substantial” Fremont County citizen left the community “shocked,” according to The Rexburg Standard.
Firefighters contain blaze that scorched nearly 1,300 acres in Southeast Idaho
Firefighters gained the upper hand on a wildfire that scorched hundreds of acres in Southeast Idaho. The blaze ignited in the Morgan’s Bridge area of eastern Bingham County near the Caribou County line around 4 p.m. Sunday and scorched nearly 1,300 acres by the time it was fully contained Tuesday night, the East Idaho Interagency Fire Center in Idaho Falls reported. Authorities said firefighting aircraft helped the firefighters on the...
Police investigating incident at Eastern Idaho State Fair following social media post
The Blackfoot Police Department is aware of a social media post that circulated this morning alleging the excessive use of force by one of our police officers last night (09/09/2022) involving a EISF Fair patron. We take all allegations of police misconduct very seriously. We promptly looked into this incident and have been in contact with the alleged victim. Our initial findings found that members of the Blackfoot Police Department...
South Idaho Teen Reported Missing Sept 6
A teenager from the Idaho Falls area has not been heard from by family in a few days. Area police are asking the public to keep an eye out. Have you seen Victoria Marie Needo? Needo, 14, has an active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Her last date of contact is listed as September 6, 2022.
Chubbuck woman injured in two-vehicle wreck
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on September 7, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m. in Fort Hall, Idaho. A 26 year old male from Blackfoot, Idaho, was attempting to back a 2005 Pontiac G6 out of a driveway on US Highway 91, near milepost 85. A 25 year old female from Chubbuck, Idaho, was driving a 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse southbound on US91. The Mitsubishi struck the Pontiac. All occupants from both vehicles were wearing seat belts. The driver of the Mitsubishi was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The southbound lane of US91 was blocked for approximately 1.5 hours.
Hundreds of acres scorched, Interstate 15 temporarily shut down as wildfires take toll on Southeast Idaho
The Interstate 15 corridor through Southeast Idaho saw several wildfires on Thursday and Friday that scorched hundreds of acres. A blaze that ignited along Interstate 15 on Malad Summit around 5 p.m. Friday resulted in a nearly 20-mile stretch of the freeway from Malad to the Downey area being shut down for about 30 minutes. On Thursday the wildfires near McCammon burned so close to homes that firefighting aircraft were called in to successfully stop the flames. ...
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on I-15 in Pocatello
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Tuesday at 5:12 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 69 in Pocatello, in Bannock County. The post Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on I-15 in Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.
Police seek information after woman says she was assaulted at Eastern Idaho State Fair
BLACKFOOT — Law enforcement in Blackfoot are looking for more information about a woman who was allegedly injured during a dispute with a security guard at the Eastern Idaho State Fair on Friday night. On Saturday, the Blackfoot Police Department released a statement about a widely circulated social media...
Motorcyclist injured in crash on Interstate 15 in Pocatello
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on September 6th, 2022, at 5:12 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 69 in Pocatello. A Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 44-year-old male from Chubbuck was travelling northbound attempting to enter the interstate on the Clark Street on-ramp. He swerved to avoid stopped traffic on the interstate, laid his bike down, and slid into a Hyundai SUV driven by a 49-year-old female from Blackfoot. The rider of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The right lane of the on-ramp was blocked for approximately 20 minutes.
Woman airlifted to PMC following one-vehicle crash on local highway
A woman was airlifted to a local hospital after a one-vehicle wreck earlier this week in Oneida County. The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 38 between Malad and Holbrook when the adult female driver lost control of her car and the vehicle overturned, authorities said.
Teenage missing since July found safe
IDAHO FALLS — A teenager missing for nearly two months has been found and is home safe. Merrick Cottrell, 15, left his Ammon home in mid-July. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s assistance in finding Merrick over the past few weeks. Additional details about the...
Woman injured in three-vehicle crash in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A woman was injured in a three-vehicle crash at a busy Pocatello intersection on Friday. The 4 p.m. crash at Garrett Way and Gould Street involved a car, pickup truck and SUV, authorities said. The injured woman was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. Her name and an update on her condition were not immediately available. The Garrett and Gould intersection was partially blocked for about an hour because of the crash. Further details on the wreck have not been released. The accident remains under investigation by Pocatello police.
Idaho Falls man gets 15 years in prison for firing at police during high-speed chase
POCATELLO — A man who was found guilty of two felonies has been sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison. Talon Scott Cavanaugh, 28, received 565 days of time served toward a sentence of 15 to 35 years in prison during a hearing last week, according to court records. This after he was found guilty of felony charges for aggravated assault and attempting to elude police officers, along with a persistent violator enhancement.
Police Identify Victim from Weekend Homicide in Idaho Falls
We have new information about a homicide in Idaho Falls that took place over the weekend. Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Nikolas Bird. Around 10:30 p-m, Saturday, police received a report of gunshots in the 1500 block of Claire View Lane. When police arrived, they found an injured male who had multiple gun-shot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
