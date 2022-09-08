Read full article on original website
Police said pizza delivery driver allegedly took bigger slice of the pie
Lock Haven, Pa. — An employee at Pizza City in Lock Haven reported more than 20 altered receipts to investigators after he discovered incorrect tip payouts. Pizza City Delivery driver Travis Scott Condo, 40, was the only person paid out by the receipts, according to Detective Richard Simpson. An investigation into the allegations revealed Condo had allegedly altered 24 receipts to increase his payout. In some instances, Condo received a...
Man 'took things into his own hands', charged with assault
Loganton, Pa. — Lamar State Police at Lamar said a man attacked another man at Ingrams Market in Loganton over alleged threats being made toward his family. Eric Paul Yarrison, 37, of Loganton allegedly punched a man several times in front of a skill machine at the store on August 24. Yarrison then took $700 from the man after he knocked him to the ground, Trooper Corey Gates said. Yarrison...
Perry County man convicted in 2019 armed robbery of variety store
A jury has convicted a Perry County man for committing the November 2019 armed robbery of a variety store in Port Trevorton. Steven Ray Dressler Jr., 42, of Liverpool, was convicted on all counts, including robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and terroristic threats, according to the Snyder County District Attorney’s Office.
Appliances stolen in Wyoming County burglary
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating a burglary in Wyoming County. Troopers say the home along Keelersburg Road near Tunkhannock was broken into sometime around the beginning of the month. The crooks got in through the basement and took copper wiring and pipes. But they also somehow...
Hughesville man accused of inappropriately touching child
Hughesville, Pa. — A Hughesville man was charged with felony aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault for his alleged inappropriate contact with a child. Trooper Josiah Reiner of state police at Montoursville said Derek L. Maggs, 25, had inappropriate contact multiple times with a child under the age of five. The child's mother contacted police in June 2021, saying the child told another family member that Maggs allegedly touched them...
Two Men, Teen Charged For Throwing Items from I-80 Overpass
LEWIS TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – Milton state police say three people have been charged with throwing objects off of an I-80 overpass in Union County late last month. Troopers say charged are 28-year-old Caleb Harvey and 38-year-old Derek Weaver of Loganton along with an unidentified 16-year-old male. The teen has been charged through Union County Juvenile Courts for the August 28 incident.
Harrisburg halfway house resident charged with robbing Lycoming County bank
JERSEY SHORE – A Harrisburg halfway house resident who claims to have robbed 24 banks since the 1990s is being charged with holding up the Jersey Shore State Bank branch in that borough on Tuesday. Robert A. Jones, 59, formerly of Lackawanna County, was arrested Wednesday evening at a...
Two in custody after quarter ounce of crack delivered to undercover detective
Williamsport, Pa. — An undercover police officer allegedly bought $700 worth of crack from two Williamsport men who are now facing drug-dealing charges. The undercover officer first went to the Sheetz at Maynard Street on May 23, where he met Josh Serrano. The two then went to a home near the 700 block of Elmira Street to complete the deal. At one point, detectives said the 33-year-old Serrano needed to...
Man charged after PFA violation, threats lock down local school
South Williamsport, Pa. — A caller contacted South Williamsport Police to report that a man was planning on removing two children from an elementary school in the district the morning of September 7. The mother of the two children filed a PFA against Joshua Francis Orso, 35, of Williamsport that same morning. After being served, Orso contacted her and said he was “going to get his kids and that nobody was going to stop him,” according to an affidavit filed by Officer Devin Thompson. ...
Police looking to ID bank robbery suspect
JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department is trying to identify a suspect they say was involved in a bank robbery in Lycoming County. According to the police department, a man wearing a yellow raincoat, beige-colored fishing hat, glasses, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a medical mask entered the Jersey Shore […]
Man wanted after Jersey Shore bank robbery
JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Police say a man walked into Jersey Shore State Bank along South Main Street in Jersey Shore just before 3:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The crook handed over a note to the bank teller and said quote, "remember your training." The man took the cash, stuffed...
Elmira Police use flash grenades during early morning search warrant
Following reports of a loud bang in downtown Elmira early Thursday morning, EPD confirmed that officers were searching a home on West Church Street.
Pair mourning friend's death end up in police custody after fight
Lock Haven, Pa. — A witness told police officers they saw a man and woman fighting each other near Railroad Street in Lock Haven as they walked along the sidewalk. The pair fought until one ended up on top of the other. Shawn Stover, 39, allegedly stood over Kelly Ann Reif, 41, both of Avis and yelled at her during the altercation. The witness told police Reif was struck several...
Three individuals charged for throwing items at cars from highway overpass in Union County
White Deer, Pa. — Troopers received several calls the morning of August 28 about a group of people throwing items at vehicles from an overpass on Interstate 80 in Union County. State police at Milton say two adults of Loganton and a 16-year-old minor were throwing items at moving vehicles from the White Deer Pike overpass in Lewis Township. State police identified the adult suspects as Caleb Harvey, 28, and...
Suspect takes victim's boat for joy ride in Northumberland County
Sunbury, Pa. — State police say an unknown suspect took a victim's boat for a joy ride last week in Northumberland County. The victim went to go fishing in his boat the morning of August 29 and discovered the boat cover was ripped, according to state police at Stonington. The boat had been kept at a slip near Shikellamy State Park. The victim also observed that the boat was retied in an improper manner. When the victim started using his boat, he discovered the wiring harness had been tampered with. It is believed the suspect took the boat for a joy ride and returned it when they were finished, police say. Anyone with information may contact PSP Stonington at (570) 286-5601.
Simple assault charge after man allegedly threatens juveniles with BB gun
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man threatened a 13-year-old with a BB gun after the boy accidentally shot him with a gel ball, police say. Williamsport Police were called to a residence near the 2000 block of W. Fourth Street for an alleged assault involving a firearm. Officer Damon Cole said he arrived and spoke with Raymond Benjamin Gibbs, 60, who admitted he pulled out a BB gun after he...
Allegedly intoxicated man charged with child endangerment after crashing vehicle with young child
Allenwood, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man faces felony child endangerment charges after he allegedly drove drunk with a young child in the vehicle and crashed on the evening of July 22. Cpl. Joshua Herman of state police at Milton says Michael S. Lyon, 52, failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of routes 15 and 44 in Gregg Township, Union County, and rear ended a vehicle. Neither...
Teen Missing in Sunbury, 16-Year-Old Gone Since August
SUNBURY – A 16-year-old male has been reported missing in Sunbury. Sunbury Police reported Friday they are looking for Jayden Davis, who was last seen over a week ago entering a vehicle in the Sunbury Area. Officers say Davis may be staying in Shamokin. Davis is described as a...
Another mail theft report being investigated in NEPA
Another theft of mail being reported. This time in Luzerne County. White Haven Police say the mailboxes that were damaged and mail stolen were in front of the White Haven Post Office and the White Haven Market. Anyone who may have deposited mail containing checks after 3pm Saturday afternoon should monitor their accounts. Similar incidents have also been reported in Butler Township and Scranton recently. You are being advised to bring your mail into the post office if possible.
Lycoming man accused of three heroin deals with police officers
Williamsport, Pa. — Over the course of two months, a Lycoming County man delivered heroin to confidential informants and undercover officers on three separate occasions, according to police. In each instance, authorities said Dallas Grove, 35, of Williamsport arranged meetings near the Nittany Minit Mart on W. Fourth Street. Grove allegedly exchanged heroin for marked bills with an informant and undercover detectives at the meeting spot. The transactions were setup...
