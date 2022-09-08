Read full article on original website
Apple Maps Is Getting 2 New Features With iOS 16 Next Week
Apple Maps on iPhone is getting several new features when iOS 16 is released on Monday, Apple announced at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday. Some of the upcoming features include high-resolution imagery for apps such as Zillow and new tools for developers, like making Bird scooters and bikes easier to find.
iOS 16: The Big Features We Are Still Waiting For
Apple's new iPhone 14 line debuted last week, and with it came a few more looks at iOS 16 ahead of Monday's public release. Previously in beta, iOS 16 brings a lot of changes to the iPhone including photo-editing tricks, the ability to edit and unsend iMessage texts, and an Apple Maps makeover among many other new improvements. But despite numerous new features, there are several things that we see on other Apple products and Android phones that don't appear to be coming to iOS.
All the 'New' iPhone 14 Features That Already Exist on Android
Apple touted a lot of firsts at its iPhone 14 event last week, but those "breakthroughs" come with a few key caveats. The iPhone faithful who are fully invested in Apple's ecosystem may be unaware that many of the features the company revealed with bated breath have existed on Android devices for years.
So You Installed iOS 16 on Your iPhone. Do These 3 Things Right Now
It's here: Apple officially released iOS 16 Monday. If you have an iPhone that can run the new iOS software -- that includes iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8 -- you can go into your settings and update to iOS 16 right now.
iOS 16 Is Here: How to Download and Install the New iPhone Update Right Now
Apple's newest iPhone software update, iOS 16, is here, and you can download it as long as you've got a compatible iPhone. The latest mobile software update includes several...
iOS 16 Is Out Today. But Is Your iPhone Compatible?
The latest iPhone software update has arrived. Apple introduced iOS 16 during its WWDC keynote back in June and then announced the official release date at last week's iPhone 14 event. And iOS 16 is now here, available for you to download and install on your iPhone.
New iOS 16 Lockdown Mode Can Protect You From Cyberattacks. Here's How
For many of us, we'll never have to worry about being targeted in a state-sponsored cyberattack. However, that's not stopping Apple from releasing new features that can protect your iPhone (and other Apple devices) and the information stored on it.
Apple's iOS 16 Is Out Now
Give your iPhone a big upgrade by downloading iOS 16, available today for most iPhone devices. You'll get a bundle of new lock screen options and plenty of other upgrades. Apple revealed the iOS 16 release date last week during its fall iPhone event. This is an annual tradition for Apple: Announce the next version of iOS in the spring at its WWDC conference, spend the summer testing the new operating system with developers and other beta testers, then launch the OS alongside the newest iPhone in the fall.
Save up to $149 on Select Apple Watch 7 Models at Amazon
Smartwatches are growing in popularity, and for good reason -- these devices that fit right on your wrist allow you to stay connected wherever you go. You can text, call, stream music and more from most smartwatch devices. And one of our favorite smartwatches of the year, the Apple Watch Series 7, is on sale right now as folks await the impending release of the Series 8.
iOS 16 Revives a Classic Battery Feature on iPhones
iPhone users with compatible iPhones can now download iOS 16. Released today, the latest version of the iPhone operating system software adds a bevy of excellent new features -- and brings back one that users have missed for years. I'm not sure why Apple removed it, but I'm sure glad to have it back.
Apple's iPhone 14 eSIM Change Has Small Carriers Hopeful Switching Will Be Easier
Apple's embrace of virtual, embedded SIM cards in the iPhone 14 line -- eliminating the SIM card slot for US models -- has led some online to worry that switching carriers is about to get a lot more difficult. Smaller carriers like Mint Mobile, US Mobile and Boost Mobile, however, see it as just the opposite.
Keep Your New iPhone 14 Charged With Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack, Down to $90
Whether you've already placed your iPhone 14 preorder or you're waiting on some steeper iPhone deals, a good iPhone power bank should be your next purchase. And just in time for for the arrival of new iPhone models, Apple's own MagSafe Battery Pack is close to 10% off at Amazon right now, dropping it down to $90.
Perks and Rec: Upgrade your tech at Discover Samsung
Get up to $1200 off new TVs, phones, and laptops during the Discover Samsung event.
Get This $700 LG Soundbar and Subwoofer for Just $350 Today
Soundbars are a great way to improve the sound of your TV without spending a lot of money. Most are pretty affordable and provide better sound than most TVs, which means you can get a cinematic experience at home. Best Buy has slashed the price of the LG 5.1.2 channel...
Roku Update Adds Continue Watching, Save List, Bluetooth Private Listening
Roku owners, get ready to check out some new features. The company's newest free software upgrade, version 11.5, is rolling out to Roku TVs and Roku streaming players "in the coming months," according to Roku. It brings a few new extras without upsetting the company's familiar, app-based menus. The company...
Garmin Birthday Sale: Save Up to $200 on Fitness Trackers, Watches and More
Garmin is celebrating its birthday and that means that the company is offering great discounts on a variety of quality products. While Garmin has made tides in the realms of GPS and car technology, it's also expanded into smartwatches and even fitness bikes. Right now, you can get discounts on up to 30 items for a limited time. Plus, all orders over $25 ship free.
Roku Express Gets Better Wi-Fi, Remains Affordable at $30
Roku is updating the tech in its cheapest streaming device, the Roku Express. The refreshed Express, coming in mid-October, adds dual-band Wi-Fi for enhanced internet speeds, along with a new processor and more storage so that channels can launch more quickly. The streaming device will cost $30 and is available to preorder now through the Roku, Walmart and Amazon websites. The company expects general availability at major retailers to begin on Oct. 16.
New Jackery 1000 Pro Does Something Few Other Solar Generators Can
Solar generators seem to be entering a golden era, and the Jackery 1000 Pro is a good example of why: Serious power, comfortable portability and a potent set of available solar panels that can charge the unit from the sun as rapidly as from a wall outlet. The system is much more expensive than the iconic Honda EU2200i gas-powered generator but may be worth it if you value real self-sufficiency and nearly silent power that's easy to trot out for convenience as well as survival.
Roku Wireless Bass Subwoofer Boosts TV, Soundbar Boom for $130
Roku is best known for its streaming devices and TVs, but it also makes some impressive affordable speakers. One of my favorites is the Roku Streambar a compact soundbar with built-in streaming. In my review, I lauded its ability to make speech and dialog sound better than your TV but lamented its lack of bass. Now there's a new Roku solution to that problem.
Save Up to $180 on New and Refurbished Lenovo Laptops at Woot
On the hunt for a new laptop? Now until Sept. 15, you can save up to $180 on new and refurbished Lenovo laptops at Woot, with prices starting as low as $180. There are eight different laptops to choose from during this sale: four are under $350 and the rest don't exceed $780. You can even grab a two-in-one laptop with an Intel i7 core processor during this deal.
