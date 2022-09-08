ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

U.S. Postal Service hiring locally to meet higher demands

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. But in recent years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands have set it back. Now it needs help more than ever. Toward that end, it’s got a local job...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
live5news.com

Federal agency provides support for South Carolina small businesses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Small businesses in South Carolina will see support from a federal agency as part of an effort to grow the state’s economy. The initiative is called Make More in America. The purpose is to ensure financing for businesses that want to make more in America, but also export more from America.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Business
City
Bluffton, SC
City
Hanahan, SC
North Augusta, SC
Business
North Augusta, SC
Government
Charleston, SC
Industry
Bluffton, SC
Government
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
Bluffton, SC
Business
City
North Augusta, SC
Hanahan, SC
Government
walterborolive.com

Harbor freight tools signs deal to open new location in Walterboro

PRESS RELEASE - (August 31, 2022; Calabasas, CA) Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, has announced that it will be opening a new store in Walterboro, SC. The new store will be located at 231 Robertson Blvd. and is expected to open this fall. Hiring to Begin for 25-30 New Jobs in the Community. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening.
WALTERBORO, SC
Cadrene Heslop

Hundreds In State Refunds For South Carolina Residents

South Carolina will put money back into the pockets of its residents. The payouts will happen later in the year. South Carolina plans to give locals direct tax rebates. The amount will vary based on the number of returns the state receives. Qualifying individuals are taxpayers. If not already done, the person should file their return for 2021 by October 17. The recipient should have a tax liability. Or a positive balance due after removing any credits from owed taxes to receive the rebate. (source)
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#The Postal Service#U S Postal Service#American#Delivering For America
WCBD Count on 2

Why are flags at half-staff in South Carolina?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Governor Henry McMaster has ordered the United States and South Carolina flag to be lowered at half-staff in remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The order came on Thursday evening after the President of the United States proclaimed the flag of the United States be lowered immediately on Sept. 8 and […]
POLITICS
abccolumbia.com

The South Carolina Department of Revenue will be distributing almost $1 billion in tax rebates later this year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents may be eligible for a state tax rebate if they file their 2021 Individual Income Tax return by October 17. The South Carolina Department of Revenue will be distributing almost $1 billion in rebates later this year for those who file by that date and meet eligibility. Part-year resident and non-residents are also eligible for this offer.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
News19 WLTX

South Carolina has $145M for homeowners

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available. It's aimed at those still trying to recover from the pandemic. Rosalyn Rodgers is a Columbia homeowner. She said she bought her...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Local pharmacies receive new COVID-19 booster vaccine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to the community, and in some places, appointments are already available. The vaccines have been shipped to pharmacies and health departments across the two-state. We spoke to Walgreens and a local pharmacy in Richmond County, who say...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WIS-TV

Money Matters: South Carolina Unclaimed Property

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Millions of dollars are transferred to the South Carolina unclaimed property program each year by companies that cannot locate the owners. How can you find out if the state is holding your money?. Josh Bradley, from Capital City Financial, says to check the state’s website, https://southcarolina.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/....
ECONOMY
thepeoplesentinel.com

SC Works mobile unit brings job opportunities

A large green truck could serve as the key to starting a career in Barnwell County. The Lower Savannah Council of Governments (LSCG) in partnership with SC Works have gone mobile with their services in the Lower Savannah Workforce Development Area (LSWDA) including Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, and Orangeburg counties.
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy