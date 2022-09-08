Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
U.S. Postal Service hiring locally to meet higher demands
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. But in recent years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands have set it back. Now it needs help more than ever. Toward that end, it’s got a local job...
South Carolina drivers may experience delays in receiving mailed vehicle registrations
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina drivers could experience delays in receiving mailed vehicle registrations because of a shortage of the type of paper used for vehicle registrations, according to the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. Drivers who paid vehicle property taxes to the county they live in on Sept. 1 or later […]
Orangeburg County Disabilities & Special Needs Board hiring support staff
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — In Orangeburg County, there's a need for support staff to assist people living with disabilities. The Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board is hiring people in Holly Hill, Santee, and Elloree to fill about 10 to 12 vacancies for people living in group homes.
live5news.com
Federal agency provides support for South Carolina small businesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Small businesses in South Carolina will see support from a federal agency as part of an effort to grow the state’s economy. The initiative is called Make More in America. The purpose is to ensure financing for businesses that want to make more in America, but also export more from America.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
walterborolive.com
Harbor freight tools signs deal to open new location in Walterboro
PRESS RELEASE - (August 31, 2022; Calabasas, CA) Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, has announced that it will be opening a new store in Walterboro, SC. The new store will be located at 231 Robertson Blvd. and is expected to open this fall. Hiring to Begin for 25-30 New Jobs in the Community. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening.
abcnews4.com
USPS to hold job fair in multiple locations throughout the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — With the holiday season around the corner, the Postal service is holding multiple job fairs in the Lowcountry. The Postal Service is looking to fill seasonal, part-time and full-time positions. Pay will range from $18.92 an hour to $19.50 an hour on a bi-weekly basis.
wach.com
Business 'booming' in South Carolina, but thousands of positions remain unfilled
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — South Carolina's economy and businesses are booming, according to state leaders. But it seems everywhere you go there are still help wanted signs. So why is this?. “We’ve got 74,000 more people working, but what’s happened is where you see these help wanted signs,...
Hundreds In State Refunds For South Carolina Residents
South Carolina will put money back into the pockets of its residents. The payouts will happen later in the year. South Carolina plans to give locals direct tax rebates. The amount will vary based on the number of returns the state receives. Qualifying individuals are taxpayers. If not already done, the person should file their return for 2021 by October 17. The recipient should have a tax liability. Or a positive balance due after removing any credits from owed taxes to receive the rebate. (source)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why are flags at half-staff in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Governor Henry McMaster has ordered the United States and South Carolina flag to be lowered at half-staff in remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The order came on Thursday evening after the President of the United States proclaimed the flag of the United States be lowered immediately on Sept. 8 and […]
abccolumbia.com
The South Carolina Department of Revenue will be distributing almost $1 billion in tax rebates later this year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents may be eligible for a state tax rebate if they file their 2021 Individual Income Tax return by October 17. The South Carolina Department of Revenue will be distributing almost $1 billion in rebates later this year for those who file by that date and meet eligibility. Part-year resident and non-residents are also eligible for this offer.
WRDW-TV
‘Some people can’t get to work’: The frustrations of Augusta Transit
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When you look at the public transit system in Atlanta, over 500,000 people use Marta every day. Here in Augusta, that number is not nearly as big, but thousands still ride. “It’s aggravating. Because a lot of businesses are hurting because some people can’t get to...
South Carolina store operator failed to report $740K in sales, charged with tax evasion
A Spartanburg County store operator was charged with tax evasion after he failed to report over $740,000 in sales.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Carolina has $145M for homeowners
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available. It's aimed at those still trying to recover from the pandemic. Rosalyn Rodgers is a Columbia homeowner. She said she bought her...
SC Rep. Krystle Matthews says leaked audio was edited to make her look racist
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina Representative Krystle Matthews (D-Ladson) says that the audio released by Project Veritas Action of her having a conversation with an undercover member of the group was edited to make her sound racist. “The statement that is being shared is a blatant mischaracterization of what I said in context,” said […]
WRDW-TV
Local pharmacies receive new COVID-19 booster vaccine
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to the community, and in some places, appointments are already available. The vaccines have been shipped to pharmacies and health departments across the two-state. We spoke to Walgreens and a local pharmacy in Richmond County, who say...
live5news.com
Woman remembers being hired as first female police officer in the state 50 years ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five decades ago, the Charleston Police Department made history, by hiring the first woman police officer in the state of South Carolina. She was a Black woman named Adell Grant Harris. Harris worked for the police department for 36 years before retiring in 2008. Harris and...
WIS-TV
Money Matters: South Carolina Unclaimed Property
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Millions of dollars are transferred to the South Carolina unclaimed property program each year by companies that cannot locate the owners. How can you find out if the state is holding your money?. Josh Bradley, from Capital City Financial, says to check the state’s website, https://southcarolina.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/....
live5news.com
Charleston County Public Library, Lowcountry Food Bank expand after-school food program
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library and the Lowcountry Food Bank are working together to alleviate child hunger by expanding their after-school snacks program. The organizations will now offer cold dinners at two library branches, in addition to snacks at five other locations. Starting Monday, the meals...
The Post and Courier
Charleston region's only Denny's shuts down as franchisee sues SC-based chain
A North Charleston restaurant that served up the Grand Slam breakfast and other dishes for nearly 25 years is going, going, gone. The only Denny’s left in the region abruptly closed amid a legal dispute between the Upstate-based dining chain and the franchisee that operated the 2280 Ashley Phosphate Road location.
thepeoplesentinel.com
SC Works mobile unit brings job opportunities
A large green truck could serve as the key to starting a career in Barnwell County. The Lower Savannah Council of Governments (LSCG) in partnership with SC Works have gone mobile with their services in the Lower Savannah Workforce Development Area (LSWDA) including Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, and Orangeburg counties.
Comments / 0