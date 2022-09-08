Rival Watch: Liverpool Beaten 4-1 By Napoli In The Champions League

Liverpool continued their poor start to the season yesterday night, with a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Napoli away in Naples.

Jurgen Klopp said his team needed to reinvent themselves after another poor result away from home, but this time the result came in the Champions League.

It could have been worse for Liverpool, with Napoli getting two penalties in the first 20 minutes of the game, one of which they missed through Victor Osimhen.

It continues Liverpool's poor start to the season, with last years Champions League runners up only having one win from seven games in all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp looked on in disbelief last night. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Trent Alexander-Arnold was suspect again for Liverpool, and Virgil Van Dijk's performances this season have been a real worry for the once rampant reds. Napoli were 3-0 up in the first-half, and it could easily have been 6-0.

Luiz Diaz was the one bright spark for Liverpool, and has been all season. A lovely goal in the second half pulled something back or Jurgen Klopp's men, but it was nothing more than a consolation.

A star was born last night for Napoli, and it was the Georgian winger they name, " Kvardona" . Khvicha Kvaratskhelia announced his name on the world stage last night, with a beautiful performance on the left-hand side for Napoli.

A star is born. Kvicha Kvaratskhelia. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Up next for Liverpool is Wolves on the weekend, and Pep Guardiola will be hoping Jurgen Klopp's men slip even further away from them in the table. Manchester City face a tough task against Tottenham Hotspur, and will have their eyes on the Liverpool game for sure.

