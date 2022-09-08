Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 09-12-22
The return to weather more typical of Fall will be brief with one more early morning complete with chilly temperatures, in the presence of clear skies, light wind, and an extremely dry, low level air mass. In the dry air which will allow for abundant sunshine; temperatures will warm about 30 to 35 degrees above chilly morning lows in the lower and middle 50s. The dry westerly flow continues through the day today and with nearly full sunshine, highs should reach the 80s across most of the region this afternoon. Surface high pressure will hang around tonight, generating more clear skies and low relative humidity. This scenario will result in continued efficient cooling of the near surface air. Minimums will once again drop to the lower and middle 50s across the region. The axis of the protective ridge of high pressure will gradually slip east through the Mississippi Valley by mid week, allowing surface winds to turn southerly. All that mid to late week sunshine and southerly flow will boost high temperatures back several degrees above normal, during this part of the forecast. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s from Wednesday through Friday, before a few more clouds develop across the region with a small chance of rain developing late in the weekend.
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast- Season Confusion
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Is it fall? Why is it meteorological fall if it still feels like meteorological summer? Why is there an astronomical fall AND a meteorological fall? Was there a two-for-one special on falls? So many questions, so little blog space. While today’s highs of upper 80s may...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 09/10/22
It is still going to be warm today but changes arrive by Saturday night. This could bring a few isolated showers late tonight. It will be cooler by Sunday though. High temperatures only in the 70s. Cooler weather is already moving into the western side of Kansas. There are a...
blackchronicle.com
Storms Wind Down For Central Oklahoma, Clean-Up Begins
Storms rolled across Oklahoma on Monday causing damage in portions of the state. From Cyril to Seminole, families, business owners and officials will be evaluating damage and cleaning up. The News 9 Team was spread out across the state collecting video of storms and surveying damage. Stay with News 9...
kosu.org
Oklahoma anglers get pass to take more small bass as new fishing rules go into effect
The new rules allow anglers to keep six black bass every day, but only one can be longer than 16 inches. These regulations took effect on Sept. 11 and apply in all of Oklahoma’s lakes except Texoma and Doc Hollis. The change is an effort to achieve and maintain...
poncacitynow.com
Oklahoma Volunteer Deployed to California to Help With Wildfire Disaster Relief
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Volunteers from Oklahoma and Kansas are joining other Red Cross disaster workers to respond to the wildfires in California. Patsy Aguilar of Lawton is one of those individuals heading to help in any way she can. She will arrive with Shelley Houser of Wamego, Kan....
Officials remind boaters of invasive zebra mussels present in nearly 30 Oklahoma lakes
If you have a boat, you may have taken it out for Labor Day and could be heading out again this weekend. But before you do, you need to check it for zebra mussels.
The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma
If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
The Top 10 Oklahoma Pumpkin Patches & Corn Mazes to Visit This Fall!
It's that time of year again, Fall is almost here and Halloween is just around the corner. If you're looking for something to do with the family why not hit the pumpkin patches and corn mazes for some fall family fun? Oklahoma has several corn mazes and pumpkin patches and a lot of them are only a short drive away.
Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation finds diseased deer within miles of panhandle
OKLAHOMA CITY — A white-tailed deer carcass recently recovered along a Texas road about 2.5 miles south of the Oklahoma border in the western Panhandle south of Felt, Okla., has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation announced this week. The CWD positive...
5newsonline.com
Football Friday Night | Week 2 final scores & highlights
ARKANSAS, USA — Week 2 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Sept. 9. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games for Week 2. Friday, Sept. 9. Fayetteville 42. Northside 21. Ozark 20. Charleston 34. Mountain Home 0. Greenwood...
addictedtovacation.com
20 Of The Best Oklahoma Halloween Attractions
These Oklahoma Halloween attractions might make you fall in love with the occasion. If you are looking for a spooktacular good time this Halloween, Oklahoma has plenty of haunted houses and other Halloween attractions to choose from. Table of Contents. What are the best Halloween activities in Oklahoma?. Cain’s Ballroom,...
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair: What you need to know about the 2022 fair
OKLAHOMA CITY — It's almost time for the Oklahoma State Fair!. Below is a look at what you'll need to know before you, your family and friends load up the car and go to the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair. Dates, Hours and Admissions. The Oklahoma State Fair runs from...
KOCO
Volunteers from Oklahoma join Red Cross disaster workers in California
OKLAHOMA CITY — Volunteers from Oklahoma are joining Red Cross disaster workers in California as they respond to the wildfires. The Red Cross told KOCO 5 its main mission is to set up shelter and aid for people who are now out of their homes because of the fires. Now, Oklahomans are joining in on the effort.
One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!
One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
cherokeephoenix.org
Secratt named Oklahoma Junior Miss United States Agriculture
TAHLEQUAH - Cherokee Nation citizen Ronnie Secratt won her division in the Miss United States Agriculture pageant in August and holds the Oklahoma Junior Miss title for MUSA. She is growing up in the agricultural industry with her family-run business Secratt Farms where she helps with chores and works calves with her siblings. She represents her family with her new title.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma is receiving more than ever in tribal gaming fees
Oklahoma received almost $17.9 million in tribal gaming exclusivity fees in August, the most the industry has ever paid to the state in a single month. - Advertisement - The record amount is one sign of the region’s continued economic growth despite rising inflation. Summer is also a strong season for the tribal gaming industry, which generates a large chunk of its business from Texans and other travelers. Officials in both Oklahoma and Texas have said consumer spending as a whole ticked up last month as prices and pay increased.
Oklahoma participants needed for mosquito-borne illness vaccine trial
Scientists are searching for a solution to a mosquito-borne illness and you could be a part of it.
The Scariest Haunted Attraction in Oklahoma Opens Next Weekend!
Oklahoma's longest-running and scariest haunted attraction will return in 2022 with even more terror and frighting fun if you're brave enough to enter! The Guthrie Haunts Scaregrounds is set to open next weekend. They may be the very first haunted attraction in Oklahoma to open for the 2022 Halloween season....
Allegations of card fraud at several Casey’s gas stations across Oklahoma
Several people in Oklahoma City are claiming their card information is getting into the wrong hands.
