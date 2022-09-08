ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

fourstateshomepage.com

Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 09-12-22

The return to weather more typical of Fall will be brief with one more early morning complete with chilly temperatures, in the presence of clear skies, light wind, and an extremely dry, low level air mass. In the dry air which will allow for abundant sunshine; temperatures will warm about 30 to 35 degrees above chilly morning lows in the lower and middle 50s. The dry westerly flow continues through the day today and with nearly full sunshine, highs should reach the 80s across most of the region this afternoon. Surface high pressure will hang around tonight, generating more clear skies and low relative humidity. This scenario will result in continued efficient cooling of the near surface air. Minimums will once again drop to the lower and middle 50s across the region. The axis of the protective ridge of high pressure will gradually slip east through the Mississippi Valley by mid week, allowing surface winds to turn southerly. All that mid to late week sunshine and southerly flow will boost high temperatures back several degrees above normal, during this part of the forecast. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s from Wednesday through Friday, before a few more clouds develop across the region with a small chance of rain developing late in the weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast- Season Confusion

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Is it fall? Why is it meteorological fall if it still feels like meteorological summer? Why is there an astronomical fall AND a meteorological fall? Was there a two-for-one special on falls? So many questions, so little blog space. While today’s highs of upper 80s may...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Regional Weather for 09/10/22

It is still going to be warm today but changes arrive by Saturday night. This could bring a few isolated showers late tonight. It will be cooler by Sunday though. High temperatures only in the 70s. Cooler weather is already moving into the western side of Kansas. There are a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Storms Wind Down For Central Oklahoma, Clean-Up Begins

Storms rolled across Oklahoma on Monday causing damage in portions of the state. From Cyril to Seminole, families, business owners and officials will be evaluating damage and cleaning up. The News 9 Team was spread out across the state collecting video of storms and surveying damage. Stay with News 9...
#Green Country#Temps
Z94

The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma

If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Weather
Weather
Environment
Environment
5newsonline.com

Football Friday Night | Week 2 final scores & highlights

ARKANSAS, USA — Week 2 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Sept. 9. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games for Week 2. Friday, Sept. 9. Fayetteville 42. Northside 21. Ozark 20. Charleston 34. Mountain Home 0. Greenwood...
OKLAHOMA STATE
addictedtovacation.com

20 Of The Best Oklahoma Halloween Attractions

These Oklahoma Halloween attractions might make you fall in love with the occasion. If you are looking for a spooktacular good time this Halloween, Oklahoma has plenty of haunted houses and other Halloween attractions to choose from. Table of Contents. What are the best Halloween activities in Oklahoma?. Cain’s Ballroom,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!

One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
LAWTON, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Secratt named Oklahoma Junior Miss United States Agriculture

TAHLEQUAH - Cherokee Nation citizen Ronnie Secratt won her division in the Miss United States Agriculture pageant in August and holds the Oklahoma Junior Miss title for MUSA. She is growing up in the agricultural industry with her family-run business Secratt Farms where she helps with chores and works calves with her siblings. She represents her family with her new title.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma is receiving more than ever in tribal gaming fees

Oklahoma received almost $17.9 million in tribal gaming exclusivity fees in August, the most the industry has ever paid to the state in a single month. - Advertisement - The record amount is one sign of the region’s continued economic growth despite rising inflation. Summer is also a strong season for the tribal gaming industry, which generates a large chunk of its business from Texans and other travelers. Officials in both Oklahoma and Texas have said consumer spending as a whole ticked up last month as prices and pay increased.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

The Scariest Haunted Attraction in Oklahoma Opens Next Weekend!

Oklahoma's longest-running and scariest haunted attraction will return in 2022 with even more terror and frighting fun if you're brave enough to enter! The Guthrie Haunts Scaregrounds is set to open next weekend. They may be the very first haunted attraction in Oklahoma to open for the 2022 Halloween season....
LAWTON, OK

