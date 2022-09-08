The return to weather more typical of Fall will be brief with one more early morning complete with chilly temperatures, in the presence of clear skies, light wind, and an extremely dry, low level air mass. In the dry air which will allow for abundant sunshine; temperatures will warm about 30 to 35 degrees above chilly morning lows in the lower and middle 50s. The dry westerly flow continues through the day today and with nearly full sunshine, highs should reach the 80s across most of the region this afternoon. Surface high pressure will hang around tonight, generating more clear skies and low relative humidity. This scenario will result in continued efficient cooling of the near surface air. Minimums will once again drop to the lower and middle 50s across the region. The axis of the protective ridge of high pressure will gradually slip east through the Mississippi Valley by mid week, allowing surface winds to turn southerly. All that mid to late week sunshine and southerly flow will boost high temperatures back several degrees above normal, during this part of the forecast. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s from Wednesday through Friday, before a few more clouds develop across the region with a small chance of rain developing late in the weekend.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO