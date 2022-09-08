Read full article on original website
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
First Pokemoto Location In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Villanova Business School Dean Joyce Russell Steps Down
Joyce Russell is leaving her position as William O’Toole dean of the Villanova School of Business when she completes her tenure in May 2023. She has led the business school for seven years, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. Russell will stay at Villanova, transitioning to dean emeritus,...
7 of Delaware County’s Towns Are in the Top 50 for Best Places to Live in PA
Delaware County is home to seven of the 50 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to rankings published by Niche.com. Niche.com ranked places based on several key factors, including the cost of living, quality of local schools, employment rates, crime statistics, and housing trends, among many others. Swarthmore, with...
Forbes: Top 100 Colleges in Nation Include 2 From Delco
Two private post-secondary schools in Delaware County rank among the top 100 schools in the nation by Forbes, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. The rankings come from the Forbes’ annual America’s Top Colleges list. Swarthmore College placed No. 38 while Villanova University came in at No....
Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival & Country Fair Provides a Bucket-List Experience in a Basket
The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival floats over the Sept. 16–18 timeframe. The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon festival lifts off Sept. 16 in nearby Bird-in-Hand Pa. By the time it lands on Sept. 18, attendees will have gazed at the sight of dozens of onsite technicolor balloons, perhaps ridden in one themselves, enjoyed a steady rotation of multi-genre musicians, enjoyed local dishes, engaged with their kids, and perhaps taken a deeper dive into the unique Amish culture.
Entrepreneurs: Take Advantage of These Free SCORE Workshops in September
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties is offering the following free SCORE workshops and webinars in September. This in-person SCORE workshop takes place Sept. 12, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Pa Careerlink Chester County offices, 479 Thomas Jones Way Suite 500, in Exton. This seminar is designed to introduce you...
More Than 3 Years Ago, This Delco Town Was the Best Place to Retire in PA. Now in 2022, It Still Is
SmartAsset continues to give high marks to this small but thriving Delaware County borough as the best place for a Pennsylvania retirement, writes Deb Kiner for Penn Live. Media Borough is the best place to retire in Pennsylvania, according to a SmartAsset analysis. SmartAsset, a personal finance company, gathered data...
Pre-season Practice in Ocean City Continues a Villanova Football Tradition
The Villanova Football Team continued a tradition begun in the past few years by Head Coach Mark Ferrante of holding practice on Aug. 17 at Ocean City High School in Ocean City, New Jersey, writes Adam Cilli for VUSports.com. Ferrante said the Ocean City destination started because he wanted to...
Aqua Pennsylvania Invests $2.8 Million in Main Replacement Projects in Delaware County
Aqua Pennsylvania announced that $2.8 million in water main replacement projects are underway in Glenolden and Lansdowne boroughs. This investment is part of Aqua’s continuing infrastructure improvement program to improve reliability for customers throughout Delaware County. Crews are working to replace 4,581 feet of aging 6-inch water mains with...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Charming Dutch Colonial in Havertown
Teresa Hoffman sand her husband, John, liked the family-friendly atmosphere of the Havertown neighborhood where their Dutch Colonial home at 511 Valley Road was located, writes Paul Jablow for The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Everybody walks everywhere,” she said, “there are block parties.”. They became close friends with their neighbors,...
Iconic Jewelry Designer Lisi Lerch Opens 1st Store in Villanova
Lisi Lerch, the jewelry and accessories designer entrepreneur from Newtown Square has opened her first store, Lisi Lerch Bungalow, in Villanova, writes Diane Oliva for Main Line Tonight. “I never intended to have a brick-and-mortar store. But we moved the company’s offices from my house to Villanova. I’m a little...
Buena Onda Radnor Joins 23 Other Restaurants Opening in Region
It was a quiet summer for restaurants, with the warmer months not seeing many new restaurant openings. That’s about to change, however, with September as 23 new restaurants will either open or will plan to open soon in the Philadelphia region, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. It’s...
Delco Proud: 2 Suburbs Make Top 100 List of Best Places to Live in US
Two Delaware County suburban communities placed in the top 100 ranking of 2022 Best Suburbs to Live in America, as compiled by Niche.com. Swarthmore Borough, which has made other best-of lists, came in at No. 13. Niche has already ranked Swarthmore, with a population of 6,318, as the No. 1...
New Playground and Field for Upland Park Part of County Upgrades
An inclusive playground is coming to Upland Park as part of Delaware County’s continued push for more parks and open space for residents. A groundbreaking took place on Aug. 31. Joining in were Delaware County Council Vice Chair Elaine Schaefer, Director of Parks and Recreation Marc Manfre, Upland Mayor...
Delaware County Leadership: Michael Louis, Partner, MacElree Harvey
Image via MacElree Harvey. Michael Louis, a partner at MacElree Harvey, spoke to DELCO Today about his childhood in Wilmington as the third oldest of four brothers. He discussed what he learned from the different jobs he had growing up, from mowing lawns starting at age 12 to meeting lifelong friends working at Fenwick Crab House.
Copy of 19 Tips to Become a Salary Negotiation Champion
Did you shine so much at your last interview that you got a job offer? Time to negotiate! Use the 19 tips below to negotiate your compensation package from the start!. An increase in your salary is sure to put a pep in your step and provide a certain level of satisfaction, so negotiate for your long-term success, but negotiate only after you have an offer.
With Neumann University Expansion Comes Plans for a Hotel
The Neumann University campus.Image via Neumann University. Neumann University is planning an on-campus hotel as a revenue generator, part of a 15-year master plan to diversify the university’s sources of income, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal.
3 of Most Expensive Homes Sold in Region Came From Delaware County
Delaware County had the eighth most expensive home out of 25 sold in the Greater Philadelphia Region between Jan. 1 and July 31, writes Todd Romero for Philadelphia Business Journal. A 5-bedroom, 6-full-bath home at 25 Orchard Lane in Villanova sold for $4.75 million on Jan. 10, 2022. A list...
16-Year-Old Avon Grove High Schooler Becomes Youngest Private Glider Pilot in Nation
Lincoln University resident Lars Trone became the nation’s youngest private glider pilot on his birthday of July 25 at the New Garden Flying Field, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press. Trone, a sophomore at Avon Grove High School, is a member of the Brandywine Soaring Association at...
For Great Coffee That’s Easy on the Environment, This Jenkintown Cafe Doesn’t Horse Around
At White Horse Coffee & Creamery in Jenkintown, roasting the perfect cup of coffee is simply part of its mission, writes Vittoria Woodill for the CBS3 Philadelphia. The operation is owned by Jean Brillman, a former horse trainer and current horse show judge. Her love of horses is evident in the café, with pictures of the noble animal featured throughout.
Philadelphia Once Again Earns @#$%&! Title as Rudest City in the U.S.
The results of the new survey to determine the rudest city in the country are out. Once again, Philadelphia has (some might say justly) found itself at the top. Matt Zajechowski butt in line ahead of other journalists to cover this story for Preply. Philadelphia was, in fact, again the...
