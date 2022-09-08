ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, PA

DELCO.Today

Villanova Business School Dean Joyce Russell Steps Down

Joyce Russell is leaving her position as William O’Toole dean of the Villanova School of Business when she completes her tenure in May 2023. She has led the business school for seven years, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. Russell will stay at Villanova, transitioning to dean emeritus,...
VILLANOVA, PA
DELCO.Today

Forbes: Top 100 Colleges in Nation Include 2 From Delco

Two private post-secondary schools in Delaware County rank among the top 100 schools in the nation by Forbes, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. The rankings come from the Forbes’ annual America’s Top Colleges list. Swarthmore College placed No. 38 while Villanova University came in at No....
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival & Country Fair Provides a Bucket-List Experience in a Basket

The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival floats over the Sept. 16–18 timeframe. The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon festival lifts off Sept. 16 in nearby Bird-in-Hand Pa. By the time it lands on Sept. 18, attendees will have gazed at the sight of dozens of onsite technicolor balloons, perhaps ridden in one themselves, enjoyed a steady rotation of multi-genre musicians, enjoyed local dishes, engaged with their kids, and perhaps taken a deeper dive into the unique Amish culture.
LANCASTER, PA
Malvern, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Malvern, PA
DELCO.Today

Iconic Jewelry Designer Lisi Lerch Opens 1st Store in Villanova

Lisi Lerch, the jewelry and accessories designer entrepreneur from Newtown Square has opened her first store, Lisi Lerch Bungalow, in Villanova, writes Diane Oliva for Main Line Tonight. “I never intended to have a brick-and-mortar store. But we moved the company’s offices from my house to Villanova. I’m a little...
VILLANOVA, PA
DELCO.Today

Copy of 19 Tips to Become a Salary Negotiation Champion

Did you shine so much at your last interview that you got a job offer? Time to negotiate! Use the 19 tips below to negotiate your compensation package from the start!. An increase in your salary is sure to put a pep in your step and provide a certain level of satisfaction, so negotiate for your long-term success, but negotiate only after you have an offer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

For Great Coffee That’s Easy on the Environment, This Jenkintown Cafe Doesn’t Horse Around

At White Horse Coffee & Creamery in Jenkintown, roasting the perfect cup of coffee is simply part of its mission, writes Vittoria Woodill for the CBS3 Philadelphia. The operation is owned by Jean Brillman, a former horse trainer and current horse show judge. Her love of horses is evident in the café, with pictures of the noble animal featured throughout.
JENKINTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

