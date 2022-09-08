Read full article on original website
Larry Selvage
4d ago
yeah it's turning for the worst ppl still have a choice rather to pay bills or eat
The Fed won't get back to 2% inflation without sparking a serious depression, Interactive Brokers chairman Thomas Peterffy says
The Fed isn't going to get inflation down to its 2% target without sparking a depression, Thomas Peterffy said. Petterffy pointed to persisting inflationary pressures, such as deficit spending, lowered global trade, and labor market imbalances. He did not believe stocks had bottomed yet, and said the S&P 500 could...
CNBC
Insana: Inflation is cooling. Here's why the Fed may need to slow its rate hiking
The way I feel about Federal Reserve policy these days could be summed up in Al Pacino's memorable quote from the 1979 film, "And Justice for All." "You're out of order! You're out of order! The whole trial is out of order!" I also feel that way about the constant...
Mortgage repayments are set to rocket even higher as Fed Governor Christopher Waller warns THIRD consecutive .75% interest rate rise is imminent to tackle soaring inflation
The governor of the Federal Reserve said he's in favor of another 'significant' increase in interest rates for a third consecutive month, in a move that will further spike mortgage repayments for inflation-battered Americans. Christopher Waller backed the central bank in making what's known as a 75 basis-point move, or...
'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain
Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
‘Whopper’ of a Recession in 2023: Prominent Economist Predicts Major Fallout – and He’s Not Alone
With another substantial federal interest rate hike likely coming in mid-September and as higher inflation fears continue to mount, a respected American economist is predicting a "whopper" of a...
Gasoline Is 'Falling Like A Rock': Is Deflation Coming To Town?
Let’s dive into the two key components in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) that have seen the most inflationary pressures since the year began, and even more so on a 12-month unadjusted basis: gasoline, +44%; oil, +75.6%. What Happened: Fundstrat’s Managing Partner Tom Lee sees a light at the...
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
US home prices are going to stall completely as soaring mortgage rates crush demand, Goldman Sachs warns
Goldman Sachs told clients it expects US home prices to stall completely in 2023 as demand drops. Prices soared during the pandemic, but Fed rate hikes are rapidly cooling the US property market. Goldman said outright falls in prices are likely in some areas, but it doesn't expect huge drops.
Fighting inflation over the next 18 months could bring the same kind of pain it did in the 1980s: fewer jobs and expensive borrowing
Inflation is starting to cool down, but the precedent set by the 1980s suggests the path forward will be a long and painful one. The Federal Reserve expects price growth to close in on its 2% target by the end of 2023. The next year and a half will feature...
investing.com
U.S. Inflation Seen Easing in August - Estimates
Investing.com -- U.S. consumer price growth is expected to decelerate slightly in August, with analysts citing a moderation in soaring energy costs that previously contributed to driving inflation to a 40-year high earlier this summer. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index - due out on Tuesday -...
Elon Musk warns the Fed could send prices spiraling downward if it hikes interest rates too sharply this month
Elon Musk cautioned that a major rate hike by the Federal Reserve could spark deflation. Musk bemoaned cost pressures at Tesla and SpaceX in March, but recently argued inflation has peaked. Cathie Wood, Michael Burry, and other commentators have also flagged deflation as a possibility. If the Federal Reserve raises...
The Great American Squeeze: 69 million households are now canceling vacations, driving less and cutting grocery bills as inflation hits home, pollsters reveal
The share of Americans who say inflation is causing them financial hardship has risen from 49 percent in January to 56 percent, with rising prices forcing 69 million households to make cutbacks, a survey revealed on Wednesday. The Gallup survey found that ever-more wealthy and middle-class families were feeling the...
The Fed should pause interest rate rises as US inflation slows
The US Federal Reserve Board will meet again on 20-21 September, and while most analysts expect another big interest-rate rise, there is a strong argument for the Fed to take a break from its aggressive monetary-policy tightening. While its rate increases so far have slowed the economy – most obviously the housing sector – their impact on inflation is far less certain.
AOL Corp
Inflation sets the scene for the Fed: What to know this week
The week ahead will be all about inflation. Tuesday morning will bring investors the closely-watched Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August, which will likely solidify in investors' minds whether the Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.50% or 0.75% at its policy meeting later this month. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg...
Cheaper gas but higher rent: Here’s what to expect ahead of tomorrow’s highly anticipated inflation report
U.S. consumers and businesses don’t always see eye to eye. But when it comes to inflation, all Americans seem to agree that sky-high prices are the biggest issue facing the country today. After more than a decade of low inflation following the Great Financial Crisis in 2008, the global...
Fed’s Own Economist Warns of “Severe Recession” From Chair Powell’s Rate Hikes
On Thursday, following reports that the Federal Reserve would likely soon jack up the federal interest rate again — this time by 0.75 percentage points — Chair Jerome Powell tried to allay fears that the Fed’s strategy would cause an economic downturn, insisting that another rate hike was unlikely to cause a deep recession.
CoinDesk
US Inflation Data Could Test Bitcoin’s Rally
The U.S. consumer price index report is expected to show slower inflation in August, which is one of the reasons why the price of bitcoin (BTC) has been rising since Friday. But the new data could show that while price pressures are cooling, they are still too hot for Federal Reserve officials to ease off on tightening monetary policy.
TechSpot
