Larry Selvage
4d ago

yeah it's turning for the worst ppl still have a choice rather to pay bills or eat

Daily Mail

Mortgage repayments are set to rocket even higher as Fed Governor Christopher Waller warns THIRD consecutive .75% interest rate rise is imminent to tackle soaring inflation

The governor of the Federal Reserve said he's in favor of another 'significant' increase in interest rates for a third consecutive month, in a move that will further spike mortgage repayments for inflation-battered Americans. Christopher Waller backed the central bank in making what's known as a 75 basis-point move, or...
Entrepreneur

'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
Benzinga

Gasoline Is 'Falling Like A Rock': Is Deflation Coming To Town?

Let’s dive into the two key components in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) that have seen the most inflationary pressures since the year began, and even more so on a 12-month unadjusted basis: gasoline, +44%; oil, +75.6%. What Happened: Fundstrat’s Managing Partner Tom Lee sees a light at the...
The Hill

Midterms: The big red wave has crested and turned into a rising blue tide

Labor Day has come and gone and so have the prospects for a landslide Republican victory in November. The GOP quest to take control of Congress did not go gently into the Labor Day weekend. Just before the holiday, Republicans lost special congressional elections in Alaska and in upstate New York that they needed to win if they hope a significant majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
investing.com

U.S. Inflation Seen Easing in August - Estimates

Investing.com -- U.S. consumer price growth is expected to decelerate slightly in August, with analysts citing a moderation in soaring energy costs that previously contributed to driving inflation to a 40-year high earlier this summer. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index - due out on Tuesday -...
Salon

Trump's MAGA judge can't save him: Legal woes pile up even after favorable "special master" ruling

The week began as one of Donald Trump's best weeks in ages. His hand-picked federal judge came through for him and issued an extremely broad injunction against the government investigation into all the stolen secret government documents he was storing at Mar-a-Lago and decreed that a "special master" be appointed to look through all of it to determine if any of Trump's alleged "privileges" had been trampled since she apparently believes he's is entitled to special protections. Her reasoning may have been panned by every credible legal expert in the country but that's just the sort of reaction that would make Trump's followers respect her more.
Daily Mail

The Great American Squeeze: 69 million households are now canceling vacations, driving less and cutting grocery bills as inflation hits home, pollsters reveal

The share of Americans who say inflation is causing them financial hardship has risen from 49 percent in January to 56 percent, with rising prices forcing 69 million households to make cutbacks, a survey revealed on Wednesday. The Gallup survey found that ever-more wealthy and middle-class families were feeling the...
The Guardian

The Fed should pause interest rate rises as US inflation slows

The US Federal Reserve Board will meet again on 20-21 September, and while most analysts expect another big interest-rate rise, there is a strong argument for the Fed to take a break from its aggressive monetary-policy tightening. While its rate increases so far have slowed the economy – most obviously the housing sector – their impact on inflation is far less certain.
AOL Corp

Inflation sets the scene for the Fed: What to know this week

The week ahead will be all about inflation. Tuesday morning will bring investors the closely-watched Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August, which will likely solidify in investors' minds whether the Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.50% or 0.75% at its policy meeting later this month. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg...
CoinDesk

US Inflation Data Could Test Bitcoin’s Rally

The U.S. consumer price index report is expected to show slower inflation in August, which is one of the reasons why the price of bitcoin (BTC) has been rising since Friday. But the new data could show that while price pressures are cooling, they are still too hot for Federal Reserve officials to ease off on tightening monetary policy.
