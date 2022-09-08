Read full article on original website
Imposing A Price Cap On Russian Oil Is An Ineffective Way To Force Russia Into Peace – Paul Tolmachev
Linear simplistic logic is an excellent way to quickly satisfy the political demands of the electorate. The Western public’s demand for restrictions on the Russian Federation’s ability to continue its policy and the corresponding active measures are satisfied by Western political elites in the spirit of the leftist-populist agenda that has been dominant in most developed countries for the last 20 years. The real effectiveness of the decisions of the authorities of the collective West, primarily in Europe, with respect to the Russian Federation goes far behind the loud proclamations and the false reality that are so quickly sold to the electorate.
Ray Dalio On How The US Dollar Will Lose Reserve Currency Status (Implications For Gold Investors) – Mike Swanson
This has been a wild year in the financial markets. Ray Dalio’s book on the changing structures in geopolitics and global finance came out before the Russian invasion of Ukraine shook up world. But his book provides a great study of world economic history to help navigate the coming years by providing a great warning of huge changes to come. In the book he shows how several countries lost their world reverse currency status, with implications for how it is most likely to happen with the US dollar. This all matters to stock market investors and to those that invest in gold and silver in particular.
‘Free Money’ Review: There’s No Such Thing as Cash for Nothing (Or Is There?)
What if a company promised to give you money, every month for twelve years, free of charge and without working? The humble people in the modest Kenyan village of Kogutu, are initially (and understandably) worried about what strings are attached when NGO workers for the charity GiveDirectly arrive offering $22 a month for the next twelve years to any resident over the age of 18. The money, a universal basic income, promises to change their lives. It’s part of a test program, happening in several other countries, to see if direct infusions of cash works better in altering income inequality...
