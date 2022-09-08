ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

‘Taking a Second Look’ at What Coatesville Has to Offer: City’s Latest Development Deal Announced

Rendering of Proudfoot Capital's proposed construction in Coatesville. The latest deal in a string of development projects underway in the City of Coatesville has been announced. Located on the corner of Third Avenue and Lincoln Highway, one of the city’s most prized locations was acquired by Proudfoot Capital from the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority (RDA).
COATESVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County

These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Logan Township, PA
City
Bryn Mawr, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Glenolden, PA
Delaware County, PA
Business
City
Lansdowne, PA
City
North East, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Delaware County, PA
Government
CBS Philly

New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Broad Street Lane to Shut for Year in South Philadelphia

Broad Street will get a bit more congested for the next year and a half as a northbound lane for a stretch in South Philadelphia closes because of a SEPTA project, state transportation officials said Thursday. A northbound lane between Morris and Tasker streets will be shut down through spring...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Mains#Investment#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Aqua Pennsylvania#Main Replacement Projects#Shadeland
The Philadelphia Citizen

Wait, Who’s Actually Running The City Now?

Right after Labor Day, Philadelphia City Councilmembers Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, Derek Green, and Cherelle Parker resigned to run for Mayor. Before them, former Councilmember Allan Domb resigned to contemplate a run. And besides those four, two more of the 17 members — Helen Gym and David Oh — may resign for the same purpose. All these resignations have people concerned, questioning how the City will function. This column offers some answers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
phillyyimby.com

Excavation Underway at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that excavation work is underway for a 315-foot-tall, 24-story tower at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties. The development will span nearly an entire city block, bordered by North Christopher Columbus Boulevard to the east, Vine Street to the south, Water Street to the west, and Callowhill Street to the north. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by The Durst Organization, the 316-foot-tall tower will feature 10,094 square feet of ground-level retail as well as a new public park as part of the development. The site is located on the Delaware River waterfront a block to the north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, on the border between Northern Liberties to the north and Old City to the south.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy