Five Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pa.
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pa., and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
New Idea Arises for What Lies Ahead for Quality Inn in West Chester
After failed attempts green light apartments and self-storage units to replace the Quality Inn in West Chester, Sam Tarantini, managing director of Branchport Capital, now hopes to receive approval for an assisted living center and self-storage units at the site, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. No formal...
‘Taking a Second Look’ at What Coatesville Has to Offer: City’s Latest Development Deal Announced
Rendering of Proudfoot Capital's proposed construction in Coatesville. The latest deal in a string of development projects underway in the City of Coatesville has been announced. Located on the corner of Third Avenue and Lincoln Highway, one of the city’s most prized locations was acquired by Proudfoot Capital from the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority (RDA).
3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County
These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost
BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
montcopa.org
County Announces Free Distribution of Potassium Iodide Tablets for Limerick Area Residents
NORRISTOWN, PA – On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Montgomery County Office of Public Health (OPH) will provide free potassium iodide (KI) tablets to Montgomery County residents who live, work, or attend schools within a 10-mile radius of the Limerick Generating Station. Distribution events will take place on Thursday,...
NBC Philadelphia
Broad Street Lane to Shut for Year in South Philadelphia
Broad Street will get a bit more congested for the next year and a half as a northbound lane for a stretch in South Philadelphia closes because of a SEPTA project, state transportation officials said Thursday. A northbound lane between Morris and Tasker streets will be shut down through spring...
Pennsylvania man drowns while swimming off Ocean City
Shawn Reilly was in the water at an unprotected beach on 12th Street when trouble struck.
Chester County First Responders Band Together to Cover the Loss of Media 93 Services
As of Sept. 1, Tower Health has recalled its Medic 93 services from certain Chester County areas, leaving first responders in the area to band together to cover the loss, writes Mark Walsh for the Daily Local News. Minquas Fire Company of Downingtown, Good Fellowship Ambulance of West Chester, and...
3 of Most Expensive Homes Sold in Region Came From Delaware County
Delaware County had the eighth most expensive home out of 25 sold in the Greater Philadelphia Region between Jan. 1 and July 31, writes Todd Romero for Philadelphia Business Journal. A 5-bedroom, 6-full-bath home at 25 Orchard Lane in Villanova sold for $4.75 million on Jan. 10, 2022. A list...
The Philadelphia Citizen
Wait, Who’s Actually Running The City Now?
Right after Labor Day, Philadelphia City Councilmembers Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, Derek Green, and Cherelle Parker resigned to run for Mayor. Before them, former Councilmember Allan Domb resigned to contemplate a run. And besides those four, two more of the 17 members — Helen Gym and David Oh — may resign for the same purpose. All these resignations have people concerned, questioning how the City will function. This column offers some answers.
Broomall woman turns talent for building into business
One Delaware County woman, who has always had a love for creating and building, has turned her talent into a business.
New Playground and Field for Upland Park Part of County Upgrades
An artist's rendering of the new playground at Upland ParkImage via Delaware County. An inclusive playground is coming to Upland Park as part of Delaware County’s continued push for more parks and open space for residents.
Delaware County Leadership: Michael Louis, Partner, MacElree Harvey
Michael Louis, a partner at MacElree Harvey, spoke to DELCO Today about his childhood in Wilmington as the third oldest of four brothers. He discussed what he learned from the different jobs he had growing up, from mowing lawns starting at age 12 to meeting lifelong friends working at Fenwick Crab House.
phillyyimby.com
Excavation Underway at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that excavation work is underway for a 315-foot-tall, 24-story tower at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties. The development will span nearly an entire city block, bordered by North Christopher Columbus Boulevard to the east, Vine Street to the south, Water Street to the west, and Callowhill Street to the north. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by The Durst Organization, the 316-foot-tall tower will feature 10,094 square feet of ground-level retail as well as a new public park as part of the development. The site is located on the Delaware River waterfront a block to the north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, on the border between Northern Liberties to the north and Old City to the south.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Charming Dutch Colonial in Havertown
Teresa Hoffman sand her husband, John, liked the family-friendly atmosphere of the Havertown neighborhood where their Dutch Colonial home at 511 Valley Road was located, writes Paul Jablow for The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Everybody walks everywhere,” she said, “there are block parties.”. They became close friends with their neighbors,...
Driver crashes into Lenape Middle School in Doylestown, Pa.
Police say the driver lost control, hit a pole and crashed into a classroom.
Two Chester County Houses Among Most Expensive Home Sales in Philadelphia Area
While there has been a trend of falling home prices throughout the nation and in the region in the past few months, many houses in Chester County and the rest of Philadelphia’s suburbs are still managing to reach record prices, partly due to the continued demand coupled with low inventory.
Jamison Brewery Showcases Famous “Bucks County” Sign on Beautiful Outdoor Property
Warwick Farm Brewery will house the Bucks County sign for the next few weeks. A Bucks County brewery will be housing a well-known sign on their outdoor property for the next several weeks. Warwick Farm Brewing, located in Jamison, will be showcasing the famous red “Bucks County” sign outside for...
ABA Journal
Two Pennsylvania law schools now named after Philadelphia tort attorney
Following a $50 million gift to Drexel University’s law school in 2014, Philadelphia trial lawyer Thomas R. Kline has committed to give the same amount to his alma mater, Duquesne University School of Law. His gift to Duquesne was announced Wednesday. It comes with naming rights, as did his...
DELCO.Today
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
