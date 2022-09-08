Read full article on original website
Jen
4d ago
who in the hell parties on a Wednesday night til 1am?! don't people have jobs and families anymore??!!
5
WTOL-TV
Baby shower shooting leaves one person injured
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a person was shot in a drive-by shooting in west Toledo on Sunday night at a baby shower. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. The baby shower was happening at Infinite Care on the corner of Tremainsville Rd. and Westbrook Dr. across the street from Start High School.
Man car jacked at gunpoint outside central Toledo elementary school Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called to the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School in central Toledo shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. According to a police report, a 19-year-old man was hanging out with several friends when three male suspects approached them. The suspects pointed guns at the group and stole the victim's keys to his black Chrysler 200 before fleeing the scene.
TPD: 40-year-old man dead after shooting in west Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say 40-year-old Eric Ham is dead after after a shooting incident in a west Toledo home on Saturday afternoon. Police converged on the home just after 5 p.m. and for at least an hour multiple officers were seen outside the home as police waited for a search warrant to go inside.
13abc.com
TPD: 1 killed in East Toledo shooting Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man died at a hospital after a shooting in East Toledo that happened Saturday afternoon, according to police. Toledo Police Department officers were dispatched to Platt Street just after 3:30 p.m. on shots fired. Police blocked off the street from Starr Avenue to about halfway to Sixth Avenue.
Identity released of one of multiple weekend homicide victims in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — For the second time on Saturday, a person has been shot and killed in the city of Toledo. The shooting happened at 600 Platt St. around 3:40 p.m. According to Toledo police, a man was shot at least once, then taken to the hospital where he died.
13abc.com
Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Willys Parkway
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman who was the passenger on a motorcycle died Sunday in a crash on Willys Parkway at Elanor Avenue, Toledo police said. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. when police said the motorcycle driver lost control and crashed his bike. Another vehicle hit the motorcycle...
fox2detroit.com
Man shot and killed on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday evening. The shooting happened around 6:00 p.m. in the area of Ewald Cir and Dexter Ave. According to police, a shootout occurred between the victim and the suspect. The victim was hit multiple times.
13abc.com
Person shot on Cottage Avenue and Central Avenue
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, the Toledo Police Department confirmed that one person was shot. TPD said the call came in around 1:15 a.m. Check back later for more details as this story is still developing. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the...
Man shot and killed in west Toledo early Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in west Toledo early on Saturday morning. Toledo Police were dispatched to Hoiles Ave. near Hillcrest Ave. just after 3 a.m. on a person shot in a car. When officers arrived, they found, Aaron Williams-Gaston, 33, suffering from...
WTOL-TV
Police investigating three separate homicides on violent Saturday in Toledo
Two of the homicides happened in west Toledo and one on the east side. They represented the 42nd, 43rd, and 44th homicides in the city this year.
13abc.com
Man accused in Toledo Police chase, crash wanted in connection to fatal shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of leading Toledo Police on a chase Thursday is facing charges in connection to a fatal shooting in Illinois, according to police. Officials tell 13abc Deontez Williams is being held at the Lucas County Jail because he is facing a possession of weapons charge out of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois. That office has a $6 million bond on him.
13abc.com
TPD attempting to identify suspects involved in aggravated robbery
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is attempting to identify four suspects involved in an aggravated robbery. The aggravated robbery occurred in the area of 1200 Berdan Ave. on Sept. 7. Police said they allegedly pistol-whipped a Toledo mother while she was getting in her car. If you...
Strong smell over east Toledo Friday night isolated to Toledo Refining Company
OREGON, Ohio — Multiple people in the Toledo area reported a strong smell of gasoline or natural gas on Friday night, especially near the Toledo Refining Company oil refinery near the border of Oregon and east Toledo. Reports of the odor began around 11 p.m. The Oregon Fire Department,...
Neighbors remember toddler Braylen Noble's death two years later
TOLEDO, Ohio — It was the news everyone prayed they wouldn't hear. A Neighbor recalls the afternoon two years ago when 3-year-old Braylen Noble was found dead by search and rescue divers in their Toledo apartment complex's pool. "It was hysterical, a lot of people were crying, his teachers...
13abc.com
Toledo police chase ends in multi-car crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase that raced through Toledo Thursday night ended in a multi-car crash at a busy intersection. Toledo Police tell 13abc the suspect was on their radar for nationwide warrants. It started at the Manhattan Shopping Plaza off E. Manhattan Blvd. in Toledo. Crews tried to make a traffic stop when police say the suspect fled the scene in his car.
Man with rifle sends Woodward High School into lockdown Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Woodward High School went into lockdown on Thursday morning after a man was seen with a rifle outside of the building, according to a report by Toledo police. Crews arrived at the Central Avenue school shortly after 10 a.m. after reports were made to both Toledo police and TPD security. Police located an 18-year-old man who was holding a rifle on the 500 block of Bronson. Police said the "individual was stopped." He was not arrested and it remains unclear why he was carrying the weapon near the school.
13abc.com
Two shootings leave multiple hurt, one person dead
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting at the intersection of Hudson and Elm early Thursday morning. The location is a former bar, but authorities believe it was being used as an after hours club. Toledo Police said Melvin Thomas, 27,...
nbc24.com
Toledo police respond to 2 overnight shootings with 1 victim dead, 1 seriously injured
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating two early Thursday morning shootings. According to police reports, officers first responded to a reported person shot at Elm and Hudson streets just after 1 a.m. On scene they found 27-year-old Melvin Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
13abc.com
Car crashed into transformer, leaving some without power
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Overnight a car crashed into a pole, leaving some without power. The crash happened on the 2100 block of Front Street. Officers told 13abc that the driver was coming down and veered off the road, knocking down the transformer. Power is expected to be back on...
13abc.com
Toledo man sentenced for shooting his girlfriend in the back of the head
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced to 11 to 15 years Wednesday for shooting and injuring his girlfriend. The victim survived, yet her family said she’s now a shell of her former self. In March, Dajuan Smith shot Shalena Martinez-Featchurs in the back of the head....
