ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 3

Jen
4d ago

who in the hell parties on a Wednesday night til 1am?! don't people have jobs and families anymore??!!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL-TV

Baby shower shooting leaves one person injured

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a person was shot in a drive-by shooting in west Toledo on Sunday night at a baby shower. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. The baby shower was happening at Infinite Care on the corner of Tremainsville Rd. and Westbrook Dr. across the street from Start High School.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man car jacked at gunpoint outside central Toledo elementary school Friday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called to the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School in central Toledo shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. According to a police report, a 19-year-old man was hanging out with several friends when three male suspects approached them. The suspects pointed guns at the group and stole the victim's keys to his black Chrysler 200 before fleeing the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: 40-year-old man dead after shooting in west Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say 40-year-old Eric Ham is dead after after a shooting incident in a west Toledo home on Saturday afternoon. Police converged on the home just after 5 p.m. and for at least an hour multiple officers were seen outside the home as police waited for a search warrant to go inside.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: 1 killed in East Toledo shooting Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man died at a hospital after a shooting in East Toledo that happened Saturday afternoon, according to police. Toledo Police Department officers were dispatched to Platt Street just after 3:30 p.m. on shots fired. Police blocked off the street from Starr Avenue to about halfway to Sixth Avenue.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Basketball
Toledo, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
13abc.com

Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Willys Parkway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman who was the passenger on a motorcycle died Sunday in a crash on Willys Parkway at Elanor Avenue, Toledo police said. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. when police said the motorcycle driver lost control and crashed his bike. Another vehicle hit the motorcycle...
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Man shot and killed on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday evening. The shooting happened around 6:00 p.m. in the area of Ewald Cir and Dexter Ave. According to police, a shootout occurred between the victim and the suspect. The victim was hit multiple times.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Person shot on Cottage Avenue and Central Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, the Toledo Police Department confirmed that one person was shot. TPD said the call came in around 1:15 a.m. Check back later for more details as this story is still developing. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
WTOL 11

Man shot and killed in west Toledo early Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in west Toledo early on Saturday morning. Toledo Police were dispatched to Hoiles Ave. near Hillcrest Ave. just after 3 a.m. on a person shot in a car. When officers arrived, they found, Aaron Williams-Gaston, 33, suffering from...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man accused in Toledo Police chase, crash wanted in connection to fatal shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of leading Toledo Police on a chase Thursday is facing charges in connection to a fatal shooting in Illinois, according to police. Officials tell 13abc Deontez Williams is being held at the Lucas County Jail because he is facing a possession of weapons charge out of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois. That office has a $6 million bond on him.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD attempting to identify suspects involved in aggravated robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is attempting to identify four suspects involved in an aggravated robbery. The aggravated robbery occurred in the area of 1200 Berdan Ave. on Sept. 7. Police said they allegedly pistol-whipped a Toledo mother while she was getting in her car. If you...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
13abc.com

Toledo police chase ends in multi-car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase that raced through Toledo Thursday night ended in a multi-car crash at a busy intersection. Toledo Police tell 13abc the suspect was on their radar for nationwide warrants. It started at the Manhattan Shopping Plaza off E. Manhattan Blvd. in Toledo. Crews tried to make a traffic stop when police say the suspect fled the scene in his car.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man with rifle sends Woodward High School into lockdown Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Woodward High School went into lockdown on Thursday morning after a man was seen with a rifle outside of the building, according to a report by Toledo police. Crews arrived at the Central Avenue school shortly after 10 a.m. after reports were made to both Toledo police and TPD security. Police located an 18-year-old man who was holding a rifle on the 500 block of Bronson. Police said the "individual was stopped." He was not arrested and it remains unclear why he was carrying the weapon near the school.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Two shootings leave multiple hurt, one person dead

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting at the intersection of Hudson and Elm early Thursday morning. The location is a former bar, but authorities believe it was being used as an after hours club. Toledo Police said Melvin Thomas, 27,...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Car crashed into transformer, leaving some without power

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Overnight a car crashed into a pole, leaving some without power. The crash happened on the 2100 block of Front Street. Officers told 13abc that the driver was coming down and veered off the road, knocking down the transformer. Power is expected to be back on...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy