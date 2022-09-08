Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Putin Tells U.N. Chief He Welcomes Cooperation With IAEA Over Zaporizhzhia Plant - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday that he welcomed "constructive" cooperation with the IAEA nuclear watchdog following its visit to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the Kremlin said. The Kremlin also said in its readout of the phone call that Putin and...
US News and World Report
Putin to Xi: Russia Values China's 'Balanced Position' on Ukraine
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin told Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday that Moscow backs Beijing's "One China" policy, opposes "provocations" by the United States in the Taiwan Strait, and values China's "balanced position" on Ukraine. The two leaders were meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai...
US News and World Report
China Will Work With Russia to 'Instill Stability and Positive Energy in a Chaotic World', Xi Tells Putin
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will work with Russia to "instill stability and positive energy in a chaotic world", Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on the sidelines of a summit in Uzbekistan. This is the first time they are meeting in person since the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Allows Russia's Lavrov to Travel to United Nations
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United States has given Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov a visa to travel to New York for the United Nations' annual gathering of world leaders next week with half the delegation Moscow requested, a Russian diplomatic source said on Tuesday. Moscow had asked Washington for 56...
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Moscow-Led Security Group to Discuss Deadly Armenia, Azerbaijan Clashes
(Reuters) - The council of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) will meet via video link on Tuesday evening to discuss the outbreak of hostilities along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border overnight, a Kremlin aide said. Armenia and Russia are military allies through their membership of the CSTO, but Moscow also...
US News and World Report
Putin Calls for Calm as Azerbaijan and Armenia Engage in Deadliest Clashes Since 2020
TBILISI (Reuters) -At least 49 Armenian soldiers and an undisclosed number of Azeris were killed on Tuesday in the deadliest fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia since a 2020 war, prompting Russian President Vladimir Putin to appeal for calm. Armenia and Azerbaijan, neighbouring former Soviet states, blamed each other for the...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-As War Began, Putin Rejected a Ukraine Peace Deal Recommended by His Aide: Sources
PARIS (Reuters) - Vladimir Putin's chief envoy on Ukraine told the Russian leader as the war began that he had struck a provisional deal with Kyiv that would satisfy Russia's demand that Ukraine stay out of NATO, but Putin rejected it and pressed ahead with his military campaign, according to three people close to the Russian leadership.
US News and World Report
Australia Open to Replacing Queen's Image on Banknotes With Local Figures
SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Australian government said on Tuesday that the image of King Charles III would not automatically replace Queen Elizabeth II's on A$5 notes, and it may be replaced by Australian figures. While coins are mandated to carry the image of the British monarch, Federal Assistant Minister for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
French President Macron: France Has Lost a 'National Treasure' With Death of Godard
PARIS (Reuters) - France has lost a "national treasure" with the death of film director Jean-Luc Godard, the godfather of the country's New Wave cinema, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday. "Jean-Luc Godard (was) the most iconoclast of the New Wave filnmakers (...) We lose a national treasure (...),"...
US News and World Report
'Putin Will Fail, Europe Will Prevail', Says EU Chief
STRASBOURG (Reuters) - The European Union's chief executive vowed on Wednesday resilience and resolve in facing consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine, which she said was also an assault on European economies and energy safety, as well as democratic values. "This is about autocracy against democracy," Ursula von der Leyen,...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Leader Promises Victory During Frontline Town Visit as Russia Digs In
IZIUM, Ukraine (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy promised he would lead Ukraine to victory in its war against Russia as he visited recaptured towns on Wednesday, while pro-Russian officials claimed to have halted Kyiv's forces for now. Russian forces suffered a stunning reversal this month after Ukrainian troops made a...
US News and World Report
IAEA Board Passes Resolution Calling on Russia to Leave Zaporizhzhia
VIENNA (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors on Thursday passed a resolution demanding that Russia end its occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. The resolution is the second on Russia's invasion of Ukraine passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency's board, and their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
From Humble Past, William Ruto Sworn in as Kenya's President
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — William Ruto was sworn in as Kenya's president on Tuesday after narrowly winning the Aug. 9 election in East Africa’s most stable democracy, and quickly signaled that his leadership will be a strongly Christian one. The Supreme Court last week rejected a challenge by...
US News and World Report
EU Sanctions Prevent Moscow From Making up Military Losses, Top Diplomat Says
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union sanctions are severely hurting Moscow's potential to sustain its weapons and military equipment in the war on Ukraine, the EU's top diplomat said on Tuesday, arguing almost half of Russia's technology depended on European imports. "If you look at the inside, the guts of a...
US News and World Report
U.S. Justice Department Says It Would Support Trump-Backed Candidate as Special Master
(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said it would support Raymond Dearie, a candidate backed by former President Donald Trump, for the role of independent arbiter, known as a special master, to examine the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from Trump's Florida estate last month.
US News and World Report
Putin Acknowledges China's Concerns Over Ukraine in Sign of Friction
KYIV (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he understood China's Xi Jinping had concerns about the situation in Ukraine, a surprise acknowledgement of friction with Beijing over the war after a week of stunning Russian losses on the ground. "We highly value the balanced position of our...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Distancing Putin From Russian Military Failures: Analysis
The Kremlin is manufacturing a crisis with its Ministry of Defense in an attempt to distance President Vladimir Putin from the stunning retreats and other embarrassing battlefield failures in Ukraine in recent days, according to a new analysis. The Institute for the Study of War, an independent think tank, noted...
US News and World Report
Turkey's Erdogan: Armenian Attitude Towards Azerbaijan Will Have Consequences
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Armenia's attitude towards Azerbaijan was unacceptable and would have consequences, after days of clashes between the two neighbours. "We find the situation that has occurred due to Armenia's violation of the agreement - reached after the (2020) war that resulted...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Welcomes Report on International Security Guarantees Rejected by Moscow
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his government are studying proposals drawn up by senior officials and the former head of NATO that envisage Western countries providing future security guarantees to Kyiv. Russia has already condemned the draft document, which also underlines Ukraine's continued "aspiration to join NATO...
US News and World Report
Russia Says Longer-Range U.S. Missiles for Kyiv Would Cross Red Line
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that if the United States decided to supply Kyiv with longer-range missiles, it would cross a "red line" and become "a party to the conflict". In a briefing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added that Russia "reserves the right to defend its...
Comments / 0