Thank God for you. I'm a grandmother I raised three of my grandchildren they are all grown and doing well. I love them like their mind like they came from me she deserves to have her great-grandson. she raised his mother and he belongs to her they were trying to railroad her and we already know they don't make great decisions. Look how many kids have been killed and abused because of their decisions. Than God for you.
I don't understand why children and families service is not giving children to a family member instead of letting them go to foster care who doesn't know anything about the children children and families service is a real joke
Thank God for this attorney. There is no reason this child should not be with her!!! She is family, family first!!! She has passed all the background, has a nice home. More importantly, she is his grandmother. Hope she wins her case. That department is a mess!!!!🤨🙏🏾
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comments / 8