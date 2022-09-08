Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu Erupts, Hitting $10,000,000,000 Market Cap As Bitcoin and Ethereum Tap Resistance
Capital in the crypto markets is shifting to meme coins as a new week kicks off. The Ethereum-based dog-themed crypto asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared 40% in the last 24-hours, briefly shattering a $10,000,000,000 market cap. The Dogecoin (DOGE) rival’s rise from $0.00001259 to as high as $0.00001762 comes just...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
Why The Ethereum Price Could Rally Above $1,800 Before A Big Crash
The Ethereum price is following Bitcoin as the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization trend to the upside. The market is currently facing low timeframe resisting, but the general sentiment seems to have flipped bullish across the board. At the time of writing, Ethereum price trades at $1,700 with a...
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of September?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
What Is the Ethereum Merge? And What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?
The crypto industry is getting excited for a big event known as "the Merge" — which proponents say could boost prices in the long run and significantly change the future of cryptocurrency. The Merge is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, the technology that fuels the second largest cryptocurrency...
Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge
Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Researcher Says Post Ethereum’s Merge, Bitcoin Could Be ‘Regulated Away’
Independent crypto researcher Kyle McDonald explained last Friday (September 2) why Bitcoin could get even more attention from regulators — due to its high energy consumption — after Ethereum’s Merge upgrade has been completed. Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge, which marks the Ethereum network’s...
NEWSBTC
Miner Sends Bitcoin To Binance, 4th Largest Transaction In 2 Months
Events around the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin seems to swing uncontrollably. As a result, there has been a drastic drop in price in the entire crypto market, with Bitcoin unable to maintain its stronghold. This is contrary to the expectations of many institutional investors and other participants in the industry.
This Cryptocurrency Surged Ahead of Ethereum's Upcoming 'Merge.' Is Now the Time to Buy?
The long-anticipated transition of Ethereum's network is only days away.
NEWSBTC
WATCH: Bitcoin Dominance And Altcoin Season 2.0 | BTC.D September 7, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we are going to look at Bitcoin dominance and the possible signs of a surprise altcoin season developing during the bearish macro backdrop. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Dominance Analysis (BTC.D): September 7, 2022. For today’s...
NEWSBTC
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO)
With the recent dip, the phrase “buy when there’s blood on the streets” comes to mind when looking at many crypto prices. While the crypto market remains fearful, now could be an excellent opportunity to pick up leading tokens at discount prices. There’s no telling which tokens will provide the best returns in 2022, but there are three that have a good chance of returning serious profit to investors that get in now: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO).
Why Shares of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu Are Surging Today
The market seemed to change its outlook regarding how the Federal Reserve will proceed in the future.
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out and Is Ready To Rally – Here Are His Targets
The founder and CEO of crypto asset fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC). says in a Bloomberg interview that Bitcoin bottomed out in June and is on the cusp of a bull market as it has now surpassed the average period of a bear cycle.
NEWSBTC
WHY YOU SHOULD INVEST IN LYNQYO, INSTEAD OF ITS PROMINENT COUNTERPARTS LIKE AVALANCHE AND CHAINLINK?
The crypto crash of 2022 may not be the first time the market has faced a dramatic downturn, but it’s the worst collapse. For the sake of comparison, when cryptocurrency had only been around for a couple of years, the price of Bitcoin fell from 32 to 0.01 dollars. It took almost two years before a recovery transpired. The “crypto winter” this year is remarkably different. For instance, back then, Bitcoin was the only pertinent cryptocurrency since it started the trend. While Bitcoin may still be the market-leading token, it’s far from the only cryptocurrency on the market. When the current slump happened, more than twenty thousand tokens were actively trading on the market. As we write this, the total is fast approaching twenty-one thousand.
NEWSBTC
5 Trending Crypto Projects Preparing for the Next Bull Run
Whether it is crypto, stocks, or commodities, buying tokens before their bull run gets you the most returns over time. It’s a no-brainer. Everyone knows that. But finding tokens before they begin their uptrend requires a lot of research. We will help you save some time. Here’s a list...
NEWSBTC
5 Cryptocurrency that Might Succeed Despite the Current Market Conditions
Several cryptos have proven to be resilient during the recent market crash and show significant upside potential. The current crypto market has made many investors lose hope in numerous blockchain projects, but let’s explore the 5 cryptos that could prevail and set all-time highs. Cryptos That Could Set All-Time...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bulls Aim Past $20,000 Level – How Hard Can They Charge Forward?
Bitcoin bulls have their hands full in the next days to carry out a strong advance to lift BTC out of the pit. Throughout today’s trading session, the market’s performance has been bullish. CoinGecko reports that bulls are driving prices higher for nearly 80 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies. The site has only flagged six coins as the biggest losers so far.
NEWSBTC
Could Big Eyes Coin Outweigh Polkadot’s Efficiency?
With the fall of the economic sector also dealing a major blow to the cryptocurrency market, a lot of people have been unsure of what move to make. One thing is certain now though, everyone wants to operate smarter, more efficiently, with more information on the table. It has come to light how important it is that you know as much as possible about a coin before staking your assets on it and even still, it is nearly impossible to completely avoid the potential risks that accompany the cryptocurrency.
Comments / 0