'Squid Game' Actor Lee Jung-Jae Joins Upcoming Star Wars Show
The Star Wars drought is almost over. It’s been well over two months since Obi-Wan Kenobi drew to a close, but Star Wars: Andor is on the horizon. The show is set to debut on Disney Plus on 21 September with a juicy three-episode premiere. The fun doesn’t stop with Andor though. There are plenty of Star Wars shows on the way including The Acolyte which has just cast a Squid Game star.
Jon Hamm Interested In Playing X-Men's Mister Sinister In The MCU
There’s plenty to be excited about when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just a few months away, and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law continues to impress over on Disney Plus. Unsurprisingly, plenty of people want in on the action. Ryan Gosling previously expressed his interest in playing Ghost Rider and even Kim Kardashian fancies appearing in the MCU. Now, Jon Hamm has thrown his hat in the ring as well.
Netflix Star Is A Frontrunner For Reed Richards In 'Fantastic Four', Rumour Says
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With Marvel’s announcement of the new Fantastic Four movie coming in 2024, fans have been speculating who the cast will be. Although Reed Richards was played by John Krasinski in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as a result of one comment from director Sam Raimi in the film’s audio commentary, in which he stated that Marvel boss Kevin Feige may have jumped on the opportunity to fulfil the fan-favourite casting choice “because this is an alternate universe.” As well as the fact that this rendition of him was killed off, some fans have been left wondering if this means that the non-alternate universe version will be played by someone different.
GameStop Short Squeeze Movie Casts Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen
Remember the whole GameStop stock saga? In January last year, many Reddit users woke up and chose chaos, by taking it upon themselves to buy as much GameStop stock as possible, in an attempt to foil the plans of hedge funds by shorting their stocks. The whole thing lost hedge funds millions, and quickly became a meme. There’s probably a much more technical way to explain that, but that’s all you really need to know.
Kim Kardashian Would Star In A Marvel Movie, If You Were Wondering
There’s little you can compare to the cultural behemoth that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Back in July, Marvel outlined their upcoming plans, leading all the way up to Avengers: Secret Wars which is set to be released in November 2025. Up next, we’ve got Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and She-Hulk continues to delight fans on Disney Plus. It’s no surprise that all of Hollywood wants in on a slice of this sprawling action - and it looks like Kim Kardashian is throwing her name in the hat.
'The Rings Of Power' Reviews All Agree On One Major Artistic Choice
Today’s a very good day in the world of pop culture. Between the release of The Last of Us Part I and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, there is plenty of new content to keep you entertained this weekend. The Rings of Power was met with acclaim when first impressions appeared online last week. Well, full reviews are now in and critics are all agreed on one thing.
She-Hulk Twerking In Episode 3 Of Show Is Driving People Wild
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is raising eyebrows for its post-credits scene, involving Jennifer Walters and Megan Thee Stallion twerking to celebrate the rapper becoming the lawyer's latest client. Nooo, my Marvel Cinematic Universe can't have comedy! A show about a woman navigating her newly acquired superpowers...
Ryan Reynolds Meets Deadpool And It Is Literally Too Perfect
If you didn’t know, the excellent Deadpool and Deadpool 2 were recently added to Disney Plus’ library - which is perfect timing as Ryan Reynold’s foul-mouthed merc is soon set to join the MCU. Deadpool 3 will still be R-rated but the self-aware “fish-out-of-water” story will explore the character’s sudden addition to the MCU. In the meantime though, Reynolds met up with Deadpool in real life and the results are hilarious.
'House Of The Dragon' Episode 1 Is Free To Watch, Here's How
Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, House of the Dragon has become the go-to water cooler topic of conversation on a Monday morning. The show has already been renewed for a second season after it became HBO’s most-watched series premiere of all time. In the US alone, House of the Dragon’s first episode had a whopping 10 million viewers. If you missed out on the premiere, you can now catch it for free. Ooo.
‘The Last of Us Part 1’ Player Spots One Of Sequel's Most Hated Characters
Happy The Last of Us Part I day to my fellow stans. After receiving rave reviews, Naughty Dog’s new-gen reimagining is finally out. In our review, I wrote that Part I is “a game that is as detailed, thorough, and immersive as is possible.” We sat down with the devs who discussed how they made the hotel basement level even scarier, but there are plenty more secrets to be found in the remake. In fact, fans think they’ve spotted one of Part II’s most hated characters.
'Spider-Man 2' Gameplay Is "Exceeding Marvel's Expectations," Says Leaker
Who’s excited for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? Of course you are, what a silly question. Insomniac Games’ highly anticipated PS5 title is currently set to swing onto screens sometime in 2023, featuring Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Take a look at the trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 right...
'God Of War Ragnarök' Rick And Morty Trailer Has Been Modded Into Reality
A couple of days ago, the Internet got hit with a video it could never have been quite ready for - an official Rick and Morty and God of War Ragnarök crossover trailer. Fully animated and voice acted, I don’t think this was the teaser that any of us were expecting for Kratos’ upcoming adventure, but nonetheless, everyone loved it.
'Assassin's Creed Mirage' Hero Might Have Already Appeared In 'Valhalla'
We thought that we’d have to wait until the upcoming Ubisoft Forward for the next Assassin’s Creed title to be unveiled but as they say, Christmas came early. This week, Ubisoft confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the next game in the franchise. The accompanying artwork appeared to feature an unknown assassin but now fans think it might be one of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s characters.
'The Boys' Starlight Actor Feels "Dehumanised" And "Paralysed" By Fans
Fans will be pleased to know that filming on season four of The Boys is now underway. Already, Karl Urban has offered us a glimpse at Butcher and Homelander back in action - plus we know that The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan is set to join the cast. A fan-favourite may also be returning but amidst all of this, one cast member has revealed how fans have left them feeling “dehumanised” and “paralysed.”
The Rock Shows Support For Brendan Fraser Following 'The Whale' Screening
If there’s one man the Internet universally adores, it’s Brendan Fraser. From '90s heartthrob to all-around wholesome human being, what’s not to love? The actor's latest role in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale sees Fraser portray a 600-pound social recluse who attempts to rekindle his relationship with his daughter (played by Sadie Sink) after several years of estrangement.
'Better Call Saul' Bob Odenkirk Keen To Kick-Start Action Star Career
Just a few weeks ago, Better Call Saul drew a close after an impressive six-season run, receiving rave reviews. Given that he’s now got plenty of time on his hands, you may be wondering what lead actor Bob Odenkirk is getting up to next. Surely he’ll be hot in demand? Well, the actor actually wants to kickstart an action career.
'House Of The Dragon' Fans Shower Praise On Show's Most Underrated Character
We’re now three episodes into House of the Dragon, and it seems everyone is still as hyped about the show now as they were at the premiere. The series has already been renewed for a second season, too, so fans are going to be getting a whole load more content coming their way in the future.
Elon Musk Criticises 'The Rings Of Power', Is Instantly Dunked On
Between House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, fantasy fans are thriving right now. The Rings of Power received rave reviews from critics, but not all fans are convinced by the show. In fact, the series was review-bombed shortly after release prompting Amazon to take action and now, it looks like the series has attracted one more critic: Elon Musk.
'House Of The Dragon' CGI Goof Has Been Spotted In Episode 3
Like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon has fallen foul of a humorous fail involving the lack of CGI effects applied to King Viserys' hand in the third episode of the show. I'm sure you'll recall the errant coffee cup that was found in Season 8 of Game of Thrones. Undoubtedly, the caffeine would have helped Daenerys and her armies against the White Walkers in the Battle of Winterfell that occurred in the middle of the night, but it did take us out of the gravitas of the celebrations of their victory. Really though, this was one of the less egregious mistakes of the last season of one of the most culturally significant shows of the past ten years in the West.
‘Cyberpunk 2077’ DLC Announced, Revealing What Fans Have Been Waiting For
CD Projekt RED have announced DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, titled Phantom Liberty. Revealed by game director Gabe Amatangelo during the Night City Wire: Edgerunner Special, the upcoming add-on will feature a new cast of characters, and a new region of in-game for players to explore. See the trailer for Cyberpunk...
