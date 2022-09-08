Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With Marvel’s announcement of the new Fantastic Four movie coming in 2024, fans have been speculating who the cast will be. Although Reed Richards was played by John Krasinski in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as a result of one comment from director Sam Raimi in the film’s audio commentary, in which he stated that Marvel boss Kevin Feige may have jumped on the opportunity to fulfil the fan-favourite casting choice “because this is an alternate universe.” As well as the fact that this rendition of him was killed off, some fans have been left wondering if this means that the non-alternate universe version will be played by someone different.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO