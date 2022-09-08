ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarpy County, NE

klkntv.com

Business owners excited for Lincoln South Beltway completion

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln South Beltway has been years in the making, but it’s finally nearing completion. And some business owners say it’s going to help our economy. The 11 mile-project will connect Highway 77 to Highway 2 at 120th Street on the east side...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Three Sarpy County offices moving to new location on courthouse campus

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Three Sarpy County government offices are moving to a new location in the courthouse. According to the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners, the Community Corrections, Human Resources and Human Services offices will open in their new location on the second floor of the Sarpy County Courthouse on Monday, Sept. 12.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

One person hospitalized after water rescue at Boys Town in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — One person was in extremely critical condition after a water rescue Friday in Omaha, according to authorities. Around 8:24 a.m., law enforcement reported that a water rescue was in progress after a mower went into the water at Boys Town with a person underneath it. First...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska farmers moving up harvest timeline due to drought

AMES, Iowa — Grant Hansen farms roughly 1,000 acres in Ames, Nebraska, including a three-quarter mile stretch along the Platte River. This year's drought, as with many, has been difficult on him and his crop. "I've got places out in my field that burned right to the ground," Hansen...
AMES, NE
klkntv.com

12 events for Nebraskans to usher in fall this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend, there’s plenty happening around the state to mark the tail end of summer and gear up for fall. » Head outdoors to soak up some of that last summer sun and smell the flowers before it’s too late, and where better to do that than Sunken Gardens here in Lincoln.
fox42kptm.com

How some school districts are planning their snow days this school year

(Omaha,Neb.) — New York City announced this week snow days are eliminated. When the weather turns bad, students will attend school online. We checked with some school districts in the Omaha area to see what their plans are for snow days. “The current trend is to go to remote...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Large Grass Fire Reported Late Friday Morning in North Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 9)–A large grass fire from late Friday morning is under control, after it started in an open field west of the old city dump, which is north of 48th and Superior. KFOR News talked to Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Nancy Crist, who said a passerby...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

One taken to hospital after being found unconscious in lake

It's suicide prevention week and one Omaha group is filling the need for mental health services in the community at no cost. WOWT Ashland's memorial stadium celebrates 75th year. Updated: 8 hours ago. Ashland celebrates 75 years of football. Nebraska therapy dog deployed to Uvalde. Updated: 8 hours ago. School...
klkntv.com

Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
GRETNA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Serious crash in Ashland

A Friday cold front brings in fall temps and rain chances. A teenager pleads guilty to attempted first-degree murder. Housing for adults with disabilities in Omaha-metro. An apartment complex for adults with developmental disabilities is in the works. Drought leaving farmers worried. Updated: 17 hours ago. For the first time...
ASHLAND, NE

