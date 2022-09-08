Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Business owners excited for Lincoln South Beltway completion
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln South Beltway has been years in the making, but it’s finally nearing completion. And some business owners say it’s going to help our economy. The 11 mile-project will connect Highway 77 to Highway 2 at 120th Street on the east side...
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
KETV.com
'Transportation is everything': New I-80 interchange plans ramp up in Sarpy County
GRETNA, Neb. — The drive to add an interchange to Interstate 80 through the western half of the Omaha metro is ramping up, but the process to get it done has plenty of speed bumps along the way. "This is the start of a very long process to use...
WOWT
Three Sarpy County offices moving to new location on courthouse campus
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Three Sarpy County government offices are moving to a new location in the courthouse. According to the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners, the Community Corrections, Human Resources and Human Services offices will open in their new location on the second floor of the Sarpy County Courthouse on Monday, Sept. 12.
KETV.com
One person hospitalized after water rescue at Boys Town in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was in extremely critical condition after a water rescue Friday in Omaha, according to authorities. Around 8:24 a.m., law enforcement reported that a water rescue was in progress after a mower went into the water at Boys Town with a person underneath it. First...
Officials: Car left running in garage led to 3 Omaha deaths
A car left running inside a garage led to the carbon monoxide deaths of three Omaha residents last week, investigators said.
KETV.com
Nebraska farmers moving up harvest timeline due to drought
AMES, Iowa — Grant Hansen farms roughly 1,000 acres in Ames, Nebraska, including a three-quarter mile stretch along the Platte River. This year's drought, as with many, has been difficult on him and his crop. "I've got places out in my field that burned right to the ground," Hansen...
South Dakota Is A Quick Drive To This Huge Nebraska Zoo
Sioux Falls is situated in a pretty unique location where you can be in different midwestern states within an hour. A great destination to visit outside of the Sioux Empire is one of the biggest zoos in the Heartland. Just a short two and a half hour drive from Sioux...
WOWT
Papillion family frustrated with car title delays after online purchase
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Imagine making payments on a $41,000 vehicle that you can’t drive. That’s the frustration a military family is feeling after buying an SUV online. Active duty Navy with an active family of three young kids Colt Wettstein and his wife bought a used Tahoe that’s anchored at home.
Best dumplings, fried dumplings & wanton soup in Omaha?
Is there anywhere especially that makes their wrappers from scratch? I haven’t had good dumplings in so long. My favorite momos are from the gas station on Leavenworth. There’s a new Nepalese place on 90th north of fort and they do momos 3 ways.
KETV.com
Meet Link, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Tired of clicking links? Well then get a Link who you just click with. Link, an 8-year-old German Shepherd and lab mix, is looking for a forever home....
klkntv.com
12 events for Nebraskans to usher in fall this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend, there’s plenty happening around the state to mark the tail end of summer and gear up for fall. » Head outdoors to soak up some of that last summer sun and smell the flowers before it’s too late, and where better to do that than Sunken Gardens here in Lincoln.
fox42kptm.com
How some school districts are planning their snow days this school year
(Omaha,Neb.) — New York City announced this week snow days are eliminated. When the weather turns bad, students will attend school online. We checked with some school districts in the Omaha area to see what their plans are for snow days. “The current trend is to go to remote...
kfornow.com
Large Grass Fire Reported Late Friday Morning in North Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 9)–A large grass fire from late Friday morning is under control, after it started in an open field west of the old city dump, which is north of 48th and Superior. KFOR News talked to Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Nancy Crist, who said a passerby...
WOWT
One taken to hospital after being found unconscious in lake
It's suicide prevention week and one Omaha group is filling the need for mental health services in the community at no cost. WOWT Ashland's memorial stadium celebrates 75th year. Updated: 8 hours ago. Ashland celebrates 75 years of football. Nebraska therapy dog deployed to Uvalde. Updated: 8 hours ago. School...
klkntv.com
Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
klkntv.com
65-year-old killed in rural Wayne County shooting, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is in the midst of investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man in rural Wayne County. On Wednesday around 7:15 p.m., Wayne County deputies were sent to a home north of Wisner, which is about 25 miles east of Norfolk.
WOWT
Cameras added at Omaha-metro’s recycling drop-off site combat illegal dumping
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - About one month ago there was garbage everywhere at one of Omaha’s recycling drop-off sites. The city took unique measures to get people to follow the rules. At times this summer, people left behind anything and everything at the recycling drop-off site in Elkhorn. Stuff...
WOWT
BREAKING: Serious crash in Ashland
A Friday cold front brings in fall temps and rain chances. A teenager pleads guilty to attempted first-degree murder. Housing for adults with disabilities in Omaha-metro. An apartment complex for adults with developmental disabilities is in the works. Drought leaving farmers worried. Updated: 17 hours ago. For the first time...
