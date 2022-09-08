Read full article on original website
Microsoft announced in January that it was moving to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, making it the most expensive acquisition in gaming history. Regulators have to approve of this, but if all goes according to Microsoft’s plan, the company will own Activision Blizzard, the publisher, and developer behind Call of Duty, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and more, by the spring or summer of 2023.
Sony has revealed that a staggering 11 games from PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will be coming to PlayStation Plus later this month. As expected, PS Plus Essential subscribers can look to add three new games to their library (Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem) starting next week on September 6th. And while this lineup might be pretty solid in its own right, PS Plus members subscribed to the Premium and Extra tiers of the service are going to get a big haul this month.
After Microsoft announced its planned acquisition of Activision earlier this year, the concern on many gamers’ minds was what would end up happening to Call of Duty. Since Microsoft is set to own the entire IP, many were worried that the decision could be made to make the franchise an Xbox exclusive.
A remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 may exist, according to a prominent leaker. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises both in gaming, but also all of entertainment. It has been around for roughly 20 years now and the franchise really launched itself into cultural dominance with the Modern Warfare subfranchise. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was released in 2007 and became a massive hit due to its modern setting, innovative gameplay, and amazing multiplayer and campaign. Its sequel, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, was even bigger and became a touchstone of the Xbox 360 era. The threequel concluded the saga before a reboot in 2019 that became the biggest entry the series had seen to date.
To say it’s been a long time since a Fable game was released would be an understatement. There was Fable Fortune back in 2018, but the short-lived free-to-play digital card game was hardly the sprawling RPG adventure fans were hoping for. If you cast your minds back to 2020, you may recall that a new Fable instalment was announced to be in development. After years of silence, we finally have a promising update.
Sony has today unveiled that it will be releasing a new PlayStation 5 color scheme for both the console and DualSense controller in a little over a month. Since the PS5 launched at the end of 2020, Sony has slowly been releasing new DualSense controller colors to go along with swappable covers for the console itself. Now, Sony will be letting loose a whole new collection later this fall that will also include a variant of the PS5's wireless headset.
TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp's (6758.T) gaming chief Jim Ryan has called an offer by Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) to keep the "Call of Duty" series on PlayStation for a limited time "inadequate".
‘Deceive Inc’ Preview: Be A Spy In Your Next Favourite Multiplayer Game
You’re a spy. I’m a spy. Everyone is a spy. We all have the same goal, to pull off the heist of the century. However, only one of us can go home with the prize. Deceive Inc is a game of cat and mouse that could well take over as a multiplayer favourite, in a similar vein to how Among Us blew up in 2019 - if you have enough friends to hop on a Discord call that is.
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will get an official reveal very, very soon. Call of Duty is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there and despite the fact the mainline entries are only on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, it manages to rake in tons of money. Activision realized somewhere along the way that Call of Duty had failed to tap into the lucrative mobile market and made Call of Duty Mobile, which brings the PVP Call of Duty experience to mobile devices. While it's not as premium as the yearly releases, it has kept fans incredibly happy and is one of the most successful mobile games out there. Now, Call of Duty: Warzone is making the jump as well.
This week is shaping up to be chock full of console updates. In case you missed it, PlayStation unveiled the Grey Camouflage Collection plus we now know more about the mysterious new console model that popped up last week. In the realm of Xbox, one user discovered a handy trick that’s guaranteed to save Xbox Series X owners a good chunk of money and now, Microsoft have introduced a brand new feature for the console.
I remember back in the early 2000s, when sci-fi movies were coming up with wild new ways to imagine what kind of technological advancements humankind would be making in its not-so-distant future. No film better encapsulated this - to my mind anyway - than 2002’s Minority Report. Self-driving cars, personalised ads and voice automation on our home devices have all, bewilderingly, come to fruition, but it’s the gesture-based user interface that has so far eluded mainstream popularity.
