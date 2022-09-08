Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will get an official reveal very, very soon. Call of Duty is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there and despite the fact the mainline entries are only on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, it manages to rake in tons of money. Activision realized somewhere along the way that Call of Duty had failed to tap into the lucrative mobile market and made Call of Duty Mobile, which brings the PVP Call of Duty experience to mobile devices. While it's not as premium as the yearly releases, it has kept fans incredibly happy and is one of the most successful mobile games out there. Now, Call of Duty: Warzone is making the jump as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO