HipHopDX.com

Joe Budden Rains On JAY-Z ‘GOD DID’ Parade: ‘It’s Not A [Top 10 Hov Verse]’

Joe Budden doesn’t think JAY-Z’s feature on DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID” ranks among his finest verses, despite the widespread praise the song has garnered. The New Jersey native and his Joe Budden Podcasts co-hosts discussed Hov’s show-stealing verse during a recent episode of the show. Although Budden admitted the verse is “phenomenal,” he shut down the notion that it belongs in the Marcy mogul’s top 10 performances of all time.
HipHopDX.com

Fabolous Once Confronted Suge Knight Over Radio Diss, Says Spider Loc

Fabolous once confronted Suge Knight over comments he made about him on Hot 97, according to Spider Loc. The former Death Row affiliate spoke about the encounter during a recent interview with Cam Capone News, where he claimed the Brooklyn rapper stepped to Suge outside a music venue in Los Angeles after he shaded him on the New York radio station.
rolling out

T.I.’s son speaks out after his recent arrest

T.I.’s son, King Harris, has been in the news a few times this year, but it hasn’t always been for the right reasons. In May 2022, Harris got into a verbal argument with Waffle House employees, which was caught on video. King Harris, who raps under the stage...
RadarOnline

Disturbing Video Footage Of Hit-&-Run RELEASED As Notorious B.I.G.'s Daughter Posts Driver BF's $1 Million Bond

Graphic video footage shows the moment Tyshawn Baldwin — boyfriend of Notorious B.I.G.'s daughter T'yanna Wallace — struck a mother and her 2-year-old daughter while trying to evade arrest during a hit-and-run incident, Radar can confirm.Witnesses can be heard screaming and rushing to help as the chaos was unfolding in Queens, New York, on August 10, moments after Baldwin, 28, initially had complied with the officers' request to see his license and registration.RadarOnline.com has learned that Baldwin was stopped by police after parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in a busy intersection. His loud exhaust and dark tinted windows were...
rolling out

Rapper signed to Lil Baby’s label accused of shooting 3-year-old (video)

One of Lil Baby’s rappers was arrested in Atlanta and booked on a litany of felony charges after being accused of shooting a 3-year-old boy in the head. The Atlanta Police Department says that emcee Dirty Tay was involved in a drive-by shooting on Aug 3, 2022. The authorities wrote in their statement that an unidentified man and his son left the Off the Hook Barbershop on Peters Street near downtown when they passed a Kia vehicle. The Kia immediately did a U-turn, the police state, and drove up next to the man and his son at a traffic light.
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo

Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
hotnewhiphop.com

600 Breezy Mourns The Death Of His GF, NBA YoungBoy Fans Troll Her IG

It is a season of mourning for 600 Breezy after he shared that his girlfriend passed away. The rapper has created controversy with his hot takes on peers like NBA YoungBoy and King Von, but today (September 6), he appeared on Instagram to announce that his girlfriend of two years, Raven, sadly passed away. He didn't specifically name how she died, but his word choices have caused outlets to report that it was a suicide.
HipHopDX.com

Lil Gotit Claims Someone Is Trying To Break Into Lil Keed’s Coffin

Lil Gotit has a bone to pick with the person who’s attempting to break into Lil Keed’s coffin, and he’s not hesitating in dealing with the heinous act. The Atlanta rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (September 8) to address the culprit behind the suspicious activity involving his brother’s gold coffin, issuing a stern warning.
Vibe

Boyz II Men, Eric Benét, Morris Day, And More Headline Femme It Forward ‘Serenade’ Series

Femme It Forward, in partnership with Live Nation, has announced its next set of Serenade shows. Under the umbrella that “men celebrate women too,” Boyz II Men, Eric Benét, New Edition’s Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant, Morris Day, Donell Jones, and Musiq Soulchild are among the music acts set to headline a series of upcoming shows across various U.S. cities. More from VIBE.comDru Hill's Sisqo Responds To Jodeci 'Verzuz' Battle DebateWatch Boyz II Men Hilariously Fumble The Bag On 'Celebrity Family Feud'Ne-Yo Calls "Bullsh*t" On Those Who've Cancelled R. Kelly's Music “We’re looking forward to bringing our Serenade concert series to...
