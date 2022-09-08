ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neil Gaiman weighs in on ‘Rings of Power’ controversy and makes racist Tolkien fans look like the idiots they are

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally here and, in a development that is depressing in its inevitability, the Amazon Prime Video show has found itself review-bombed from — let’s call ’em what they are — sexist and racist so-called “fans” accusing the show of being too “woke.” Even Elon Musk has outed himself as part of this crowd, tweeting out his belief that the series would leave J.R.R. Tolkien “turning in his grave.”
wegotthiscovered.com

As expected, Tolkien ‘purists’ are calling anyone enjoying ‘Rings of Power’ a casual, or worse

The months leading up to the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been full of backlash for Amazon and the show’s crew. Most of the criticism seems to be leveled towards the mere attempt by the streaming company to adapt the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, and the two-episode debut hasn’t been able to alleviate the whirlwind of hate to any meaningful degree, even if most critics happen to be of the opinion that Amazon has managed to hit the ground running.
Distractify

Why Is the Casting for 'The Rings of Power' Causing Controversy?

Wait, why is a fantasy show about elves, dwarves, and evil orcs causing major controversy on the internet? Is it because The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the most expensive television show ever made? Are fans upset over plot changes made from J.R.R. Tolkien's novels? The fact that Princess Disa's (Sophia Nomvete) beard isn't as prominent as her male dwarf counterparts'?
POPSUGAR

Who Is the Man in the Meteor in "The Rings of Power"? We Have a Terrifying Theory

The first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which were released by Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, have one pretty huge mystery that could have major repercussions for the whole series. The first episode ends with a giant meteor sailing over Middle-earth and landing not far from where the Harfoots have made their camp. Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and her friend Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) travel to the site where the meteor crashed in curiosity, where they're met with a strange sight: at the center of the broken, flaming meteor is a very tall man, played by Daniel Weyman.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rings of Power’ may have just answered an age-old ‘Lord of the Rings’ mystery

With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power taking place several thousand years before the events of the main book series, and delving ever deeper into J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore at that, there are bound to be answers or at least hints to questions that have long plagued the minds of Middle-earth veterans. Some fans seem to be of the opinion that one of those answers has shown its face as early as the first two episodes.
CNET

'Rings of Power' Middle-Earth Map a Handy 'Lord of the Rings' Travel Guide

Now that The Rings of Power has borne us back to the land of Lord of the Rings, you can see where you're going on an interactive map of Middle-earth. Streaming now on Prime Video, The Rings of Power delves into the history of J.R.R. Tolkien's fictional fantasy realm. And back in 2019, Amazon tweeted an image of a Middle-earth map with the caption "Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky." Amazon then provided a link to the interactive map.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise’s most popular characters

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
Collider

'Rings of Power' Cast Releases Statement Condemning Racist Backlash

The adaptation of a famous piece of literary work like the books of J.R.R Tolkien is certain to evoke a ton of emotion and rightly so, the otherworldly realms of Middle-earth and Valinor give a feel comparable to very few fantasy tales. However, in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the latest adaptation of the British writer’s work by Prime Video, the emotion evoked in the heart of supposedly die-hard fans of Tolkien has been condemnable. The casting of more people of color has drawn the ire of these fans and there has been a lot of backlash as they feel that the casting does not truly reflect Tolkien’s work.
Reuters

'Rings of Power' calls out racism against cast members of color

Sept 7 (Reuters) - After an inundation of racist attacks, Amazon Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” has released a statement on Twitter expressing that they refuse to ignore or tolerate the “racism, threats, harassment, and abuse” that some of their castmates of color face daily.
