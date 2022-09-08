Read full article on original website
ABC News
Mom says son was mistakenly put on school bus and dropped off alone on 1st day of school
A North Carolina mom is speaking out after she said her son's school mistakenly placed him on a school bus he was never supposed to be on. Tracy Williamson told "Good Morning America" she went to the school to pick up her 6-year-old son Avery at the end of his first day of school but couldn't locate him.
Kansas middle school teacher who was suspended for repeatedly misgendering student gets $95,000 from district in lawsuit settlement
Former Kansas middle school teacher Pamela Ricard was suspended last year after repeatedly deadnaming and using the incorrect pronouns of an LGBTQ student. She sued, and on Wednesday, the case settled with the school district paying her $95,000. Ricard, who retired from teaching at the school in May, was listed...
Live at school or with students’ families?: Skyrocketing rent has school districts getting creative
School districts conjuring housing alternatives amid higher rental rates Rising rents have some school districts thinking outside of the box to retain and hire teachers, including asking parents to let one move in. (NCD) Rising rents have some school districts thinking outside of the box to retain and hire teachers,...
Poudre, Thompson School Districts to release early for heat
The Poudre School District and Thompson School District will release students and staff early on Wednesday, Sept. 7 and Thursday, Sept. 8 due to the heat. Classes begin at the normal time but will end two hours early. School will begin at normal times. AlphaBEST – Before-school care will be available; there will NOT be after-school care. Students who ride the bus home will still have transportation, it will arrive at stops two hours earlier. Futures Lab: 9:15-11:15 a.m. and 12:45-1:45 p.m. Early childhood education a.m. sessions at normal times, no p.m. sessions. Athletic practices and competitions...
I was a teacher in a school lockdown – the haunting ways classrooms will be prepped for shootings ahead of the new year
A FORMER teacher who experienced a lockdown has revealed the chilling ways that classrooms will be preparing for the new school year. Elizabeth Galewski, who taught for 12 years, exclusively told The U.S. Sun that teaching has now become one of those jobs that "require you to be willing to sacrifice your life."
Parents Arrested After Attempting To Grab Their Children During School Lockdown
Police reportedly used stun guns on at least two parents who arrived for their kids after reports of an armed man on a school campus.
Parents left furious after 30 children sent home from school because of wrong shoes
Parents of 30 students at Taverham High School in Norfolk have been left fuming after their kids were sent home on the first day of term for wearing ‘incorrect’ footwear. The school’s headteacher, Dr Roger Harris, confirmed pupils had been refused entry to a classroom on 6 September.
Elementary School Calls Cops on 4-Year-Old for Violating Mask Mandate
Last week, a Bay Area principal called the cops on a 4-year-old student who tried to attend Theuerkauf Elementary School without a mask on, in violation of Mountain View Whisman School District's policy. "I'm going to have to have him removed from campus if you don't leave at this time,"...
12 Public School Workers Told Us Why They Left Their Jobs, And Honestly, No Wonder There's A National Teacher Shortage
"I don’t want a job that requires active shooter drills. It’s not normal."
Jefferson County schools defend prayer at high school football game amid complaint
Jefferson County School Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin on Thursday defended the broadcast of a student’s prayer over the PA system at a high school football game late last month amid another complaint from a group claiming the incident was unconstitutional. The Freedom from Religion Foundation made public Wednesday a letter...
LI school bus driver shortage strands special needs students
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. -- Parents of some students with special needs on Long Island are scrambling for solutions after starting the school year this week with no bus service.Their bus company blames the nationwide school bus driver shortage, and as CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, families are struggling to find alternate ways to school."At least I managed to get to school. I was lucky. But a lot of other kids, they didn't get that," 12th grader Kyle Buttner said.Kyle's bus arrived an hour late for his first day of school. For others, the wait continues.The First Student bus company notified BOCES,...
Washington Examiner
Teacher shortages force some schools to change to four-day weeks for students
Schools across America are feeling the squeeze amid a national teacher shortage that is forcing some districts to downsize to a four-day week. Administrators from Texas to California have been beefing up their recruitment efforts to stay attractive to new hires by offering signing bonuses, holding multiple job fairs, targeting retirees, and even turning to uncertified candidates to fill the teacher gaps.
Nominate Your Teacher to be 96.7 The River’s “Teacher of the Month”
At 96.7 The River, we need your help highlighting educators in Central Minnesota who have made a difference in the lives of students and in our community. Do you know a teacher that has changed a life…or is constantly going beyond the call of duty? Nominate them for ‘Teacher of The Month’. Each month, one deserving teacher will be surprised at school with their award from All Star Trophy & Awards, plus a gift certificate to Coyote Moon Grill, Little Ceasars, Great Harvest Bread Company, and extra goodies from the station!
As Classes Begin, A Reminder Why Police In Schools Aren’t The Answer To Students’ Safety
The truth is that police in schools will not keep young people safe and it is time for an expanded dialogue around policing. The post As Classes Begin, A Reminder Why Police In Schools Aren’t The Answer To Students’ Safety appeared first on NewsOne.
California teachers' union 'spied' on parents who demanded the reopening of schools during the pandemic
A research assistant at the California Teachers Association dug for 'dirt' on parents who were calling for the reopening of schools during the pandemic - suspicious that they were being 'used toward a larger goal to disrupt, destabilize and 'burn down' public schools'. Ann Swinburn emailed members of a parent...
'Comfort dogs' are stationed throughout schools in Uvalde Texas to greet elementary children as they return for first school year since May massacre: 'Scared and nervous' students didn't want to get out of cars
The children who lived through the Uvalde school shooting started their first school year since the massacre this week. To comfort the traumatized students, 10 golden retrievers were ready to greet them. Students at schools across the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District are being greeted by 'comfort dogs' as they...
TODAY.com
This School Year- Teach Your Child to be The One
As the school year begins, I’m asking you to have a conversation with your child about being the one. Have a conversation about what it looks like to notice people, all people, like my disabled son, Anderson. Teach them to be the one who stays, who lingers, who meets people where they are.
KIDS・
Voices: I’m a teacher – and I know that the government’s new school uniform law is mere window dressing
The topic of school uniforms is often a divisive one. While most students I’ve taught would rather be learning in a hoodie and trainers than a stiff blazer and suffocating tie, both the teacher and the mum in me recognise the need to level the playing field as much as possible for the children whose poverty would be exposed by everyone else’s designer gear.School uniforms have appeared frequently in the news lately because the government has unveiled a new law designed to limit the cost for families struggling to cope in the current economic climate. The law mandates that...
Agriculture Online
Old school buses get a new life on the farm
School buses: I think they get a bad rap. If you ever road the big, orange bus than you can probably share a story about your experience riding it to school, to a ball game or to some after-school activity. Over the years, I've noticed repurposed school buses on farms...
‘They just want parents to go away’: complaints soar as special needs schooling crisis spirals
The number of complaints from parents about special needs education has risen by three-quarters in the past four years – with more than one complaint a day filed last year, according to figures from the local government ombudsman. The increase reflects the crisis in the special educational needs and...
WFAE
