ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Poudre, Thompson School Districts to release early for heat

The Poudre School District and Thompson School District will release students and staff early on Wednesday, Sept. 7 and Thursday, Sept. 8 due to the heat. Classes begin at the normal time but will end two hours early. School will begin at normal times. AlphaBEST – Before-school care will be available; there will NOT be after-school care.  Students who ride the bus home will still have transportation, it will arrive at stops two hours earlier. Futures Lab: 9:15-11:15 a.m. and 12:45-1:45 p.m.  Early childhood education a.m. sessions at normal times, no p.m. sessions. Athletic practices and competitions...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#School Districts#Creative Solutions#One Of Them#K12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
CBS New York

LI school bus driver shortage strands special needs students

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. -- Parents of some students with special needs on Long Island are scrambling for solutions after starting the school year this week with no bus service.Their bus company blames the nationwide school bus driver shortage, and as CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, families are struggling to find alternate ways to school."At least I managed to get to school. I was lucky. But a lot of other kids, they didn't get that," 12th grader Kyle Buttner said.Kyle's bus arrived an hour late for his first day of school. For others, the wait continues.The First Student bus company notified BOCES,...
TRAFFIC
Washington Examiner

Teacher shortages force some schools to change to four-day weeks for students

Schools across America are feeling the squeeze amid a national teacher shortage that is forcing some districts to downsize to a four-day week. Administrators from Texas to California have been beefing up their recruitment efforts to stay attractive to new hires by offering signing bonuses, holding multiple job fairs, targeting retirees, and even turning to uncertified candidates to fill the teacher gaps.
EDUCATION
1390 Granite City Sports

Nominate Your Teacher to be 96.7 The River’s “Teacher of the Month”

At 96.7 The River, we need your help highlighting educators in Central Minnesota who have made a difference in the lives of students and in our community. Do you know a teacher that has changed a life…or is constantly going beyond the call of duty? Nominate them for ‘Teacher of The Month’. Each month, one deserving teacher will be surprised at school with their award from All Star Trophy & Awards, plus a gift certificate to Coyote Moon Grill, Little Ceasars, Great Harvest Bread Company, and extra goodies from the station!
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

'Comfort dogs' are stationed throughout schools in Uvalde Texas to greet elementary children as they return for first school year since May massacre: 'Scared and nervous' students didn't want to get out of cars

The children who lived through the Uvalde school shooting started their first school year since the massacre this week. To comfort the traumatized students, 10 golden retrievers were ready to greet them. Students at schools across the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District are being greeted by 'comfort dogs' as they...
UVALDE, TX
TODAY.com

This School Year- Teach Your Child to be The One

As the school year begins, I’m asking you to have a conversation with your child about being the one. Have a conversation about what it looks like to notice people, all people, like my disabled son, Anderson. Teach them to be the one who stays, who lingers, who meets people where they are.
KIDS
The Independent

Voices: I’m a teacher – and I know that the government’s new school uniform law is mere window dressing

The topic of school uniforms is often a divisive one. While most students I’ve taught would rather be learning in a hoodie and trainers than a stiff blazer and suffocating tie, both the teacher and the mum in me recognise the need to level the playing field as much as possible for the children whose poverty would be exposed by everyone else’s designer gear.School uniforms have appeared frequently in the news lately because the government has unveiled a new law designed to limit the cost for families struggling to cope in the current economic climate. The law mandates that...
EDUCATION
Agriculture Online

Old school buses get a new life on the farm

School buses: I think they get a bad rap. If you ever road the big, orange bus than you can probably share a story about your experience riding it to school, to a ball game or to some after-school activity. Over the years, I've noticed repurposed school buses on farms...
AGRICULTURE
WFAE

WFAE

7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy