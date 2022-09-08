ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WFAE

Ferocious winds hit Southern California as heat wave breaks

SAN DIEGO — Parts of Southern California were lashed by severe winds from a tropical storm Friday that brought high humidity, rain and possible flooding to the parched region but also the promise of cooler temperatures after a 10-day heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state's electrical grid. Firefighters...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFAE

California's record heat wave put so much stress on the power grid it nearly broke

It has been really hot. High demand caused by a historic heat wave nearly broke the power grid here in California yesterday. So far, it does seem like a lot of Californians are trying to decrease their energy use, and that has helped the state avert rolling blackouts. But the heat is expected to continue for a few more days. Here to explain more about what's ahead is Jan Smutny-Jones. He's the executive director of the trade group Independent Energy Producers, and he's a former chair of the state's power grid system. Welcome.
CALIFORNIA STATE
State
South Carolina State
WFAE

Poliovirus detected in more wastewater near New York City

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday the state was stepping up its polio-fighting efforts as the virus that causes the life-threatening disease was detected in the wastewater of yet another county in the New York City area. Health officials began checking for signs of the...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
WFAE

Panel studying NC teacher pay revises plan and seeks to shed 'merit pay' label

A panel charged with rethinking the way North Carolina’s teachers are licensed and paid has released a new proposal that incorporates pay for experience and credentials. The livelihood of approximately 95,000 public school teachers — and the state's ability to attract and keep top educators — rides on decisions working their way through a series of committees.
EDUCATION
WFAE

GOP sues over NC board's absentee ballot date, observer rule

North Carolina and national Republicans sued Friday seeking to block the State Board of Elections from extending the fall absentee-ballot receipt deadline because of a holiday and from enforcing a rule that could disrupt the movement of some polling site observers. The Republican National Committee, state Republican Party and the...
ELECTIONS
WFAE

South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban

South Carolina senators rejected a ban on almost all abortions Thursday in a special session called in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade after five Republicans, including all the chamber's women, refused to support it. The 30 Republicans in the 46-member chamber had a...
U.S. POLITICS
WFAE

A Texas judge rules coverage of anti-HIV medicine violates religious freedom

The judge in Texas ruled that a requirement for businesses to provide health insurance that covers HIV-preventative drugs violates the religious freedom of some Christian employers. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán is Nashville Public Radio’s political reporter. Prior to moving to Nashville, Sergio covered education for the Standard-Examiner newspaper in Ogden, Utah. He...
TEXAS STATE
WFAE

Genealogy DNA is used to identify a murder victim from 1988 — and her killer

Federal and state law enforcement officials in Georgia used genealogy DNA to identify both a murder victim and her killer in a 1988 homicide that went unsolved for decades. They say it's the first time the novel but controversial forensic technique that connects the DNA profiles of different family members was used to learn the identities of both the victim and the perpetrator in the same case.
GEORGIA STATE
WFAE

Kentucky's flooding victims face years of rebuilding efforts

After record flooding at the end of July in eastern Kentucky, residents reported more than 10,000 homes damaged or destroyed. Many residents remain in housing limbo as they apply for aid and rebuild. Katie Myers is covering economic transition in east Kentucky for the ReSource and partner station WMMT in...
KENTUCKY STATE
WFAE

Michigan Supreme Court rules abortion amendment should go to voters this November

Thursday, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that a proposed state constitutional amendment that would protect abortion rights should be placed on November's ballot. It's up to the Michigan Board of State Canvassers Friday to decide in a final vote whether the measure should go before voters. Last week, the question was sent to the state Supreme Court after Republican canvassers argued the amendment's spacing and formatting would be confusing to voters. They deadlocked on the decision and the group behind the amendment, Reproductive Freedom for All, appealed the decision to the state's highest court.
MICHIGAN STATE
WFAE

WFAE

