streetfoodblog.com
15 Upcoming Eating places Throughout the North and South Carolina
Cooks, restaurateurs, and buyers in North and South Carolina proceed to open eating places and bars at an rising tempo. As all the time, Eater is obsessively monitoring the development of all of the premiers — from menu releases to newly put in signage, come right here for the most recent updates. This record encapsulates the locations garnering pleasure this fall.
Family captures lightning strike on video while vacationing in South Carolina
CBS 6 Viewer Tammy Wiley and her family captured a wild weather video while on vacation in Folly Beach, South Carolina last week.
holycitysinner.com
Commentary: Full of Rage
South Carolina, I used to be so in love with you. When I moved here in 2014 from New York (for weather purposes, not political purposes, mind), I was beyond excited. I had fallen in love with Charleston, the Lowcountry, the beaches, the people. I felt so at home in a community that seemed diverse and friendly. Charleston became home very quickly.
crbjbizwire.com
THOMAS & HUTTON NAMES NAMED A TOP 25 WORKPLACE IN SOUTH CAROLINA
Savannah, GA — Thomas & Hutton, a Southeast-based professional consulting, engineering, surveying, and landscape architecture firm, has been named one of the Top 25 Workplaces in SC Biz News (Greenville Business Magazine, Columbia Business Monthly, and Charleston Business Magazine). The basis for the list is employee feedback gathered through an independent survey administered by Best Companies Group. The two-part questionnaire and survey focus on workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. T&H was honored in the large employer category. The survey included employees in T&H’s Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Columbia, and Greenville regions.
kiss951.com
South Carolina City Named Best Place For Retirement
While my wife and I still have a few years of work ahead before we can retire, that doesn’t stop us from dreaming about where we want to spend our later years. But as great as some locations may sound, they may not be ideal for retirement for a variety of reasons, and now a new report reveals which places are the best and worst to live out your golden years.
WBTV
Good Question: Why is rent on the rise in Charlotte?
Days after a hunting accident left a retired Charlotte Fire Department captain seriously hurt, the Charlotte community is coming to his side. Campbell Creek Greenway getting increase police patrol after attempted rape. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on...
WJCL
Abducted child spotted 50 years later? Tipster reports sighting in South Carolina's Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. — TheNational Center for Missing & Exploited Children says it has received a tip that a child abducted 50 years ago could be in the Lowcountry. On Thursday, the NCMEC said it received an anonymous tip that Melissa Highsmith, abducted on August 23, 1971, had been spotted in the area of Daniel Island, by Charleston.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Flooding and rip current risks for South Carolina carry into your weekend
Hurricane Earl, just south of Bermuda, and a nearly stationary front in the southeast US will keep combining to increase flooding and rip current hazards across parts of the state through this weekend. Category 2 Hurricane Earl is still forecasted to move northeast and stay well off the east coast,...
SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
WCNC
School officials investigating threat written in Fort Mill HS bathroom
Fort Mill School District is investigating after a message found in a boy's restroom stall at Fort Mill High School on Friday appeared to threaten the school. This comes after another message was found in a restroom stall on Thursday, officials said. Both incidents are being investigated by law enforcement.
WMBF
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale. The event draws in three to five thousand plus people every year to experience the hundreds of rows of tables filled with a variety of unique things.
southgatv.com
Georgia’s Pecan Haul
TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
WCNC
South Carolina DMV adding mobile services to get citizens REAL IDs
SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Do you still need you REAL ID?. South Carolina residents have until May 3, 2023 to obtain REAL IDs. After that date, the REAL ID will be required to board domestic, commercial flights and enter some federal facilities. The SC DMV will offer mobile events...
WBTV
WBTV Expands On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has announced plans to expand its in-depth news magazine On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll to a full hour starting Monday, September 19. Jamie Boll, who has anchored the nightly program since its inception in 2018, is excited to have the added time. “We’ve always prided ourselves on telling deeper, more nuanced stories than a traditional newscast allows,” Boll said. “This new format lets us bring even more depth, more context, and strengthens our commitment to covering the issues facing our community.”
Heavy police presence in southwest Charlotte, public told to avoid area
The incident is happening on the 3700 block of Arco Corporate Drive in the Steele Creek area.
Once Charlotte staple gets new lease on life
Price's Chicken Coop in South End was a popular spot in the Queen City for decades.
WBTV
First Alert: Rainfall could be heavy at times this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday will be the highest chance for rain, with off and on rain throughout the day. Heavy rainfall will be possible at times, which could lead to some localized flooding issues. Sunday’s forecast has trended drier, with scattered rain and a few storms at times.
1 person killed in fiery crash in York County, troopers say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in western York County that left one person dead on Friday evening. Troopers responded to the crash along Smithford Road, about five miles west of Hickory Grove in York County around 5:20 p.m. The driver of a 2007 Ford Escape was found at the scene and pronounced dead, troopers confirmed.
wgac.com
New Covid-19 Booster Shots Now Available in Georgia and South Carolina
Health officials in Georgia and South Carolina say the updated Covid-19 booster shots are now available in both states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the booster is designed to protect against Covid-19 as well as the more contagious subvariants. The Pfizer booster is recommended for those 12...
Crime caught on camera: Charlotte bakery fed up with repeated thefts
He captured several incidents on camera, including the latest one Tuesday, where the theft at Swirl happened while employees were working at the bakery, right under their noses.
