Lovie Smith drops a major hint on Texans’ plans to slow down Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in Week 1
The Houston Texans’ new-look defense is set to have quite a challenge in Week 1, as it will face the Jonathan Taylor-led Indianapolis Colts rush offense. Taylor had his way against the Texans in the 2021 regular season, recording a combined 288 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in two such games played. Whether it […] The post Lovie Smith drops a major hint on Texans’ plans to slow down Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury
When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seattle Seahawks offered up Russell Wilson to the Cleveland Browns years ago; targeted Josh Allen
The whole idea that newfound drama between Russell Wilson and his former Seattle Seahawks team led to his departure in
NBC Sports
Two NFL execs: Jimmy G's new contract points to him playing
The 49ers have made it crystal clear all offseason that second-year quarterback Trey Lance is the unquestioned starter entering the 2022 NFL season. Jimmy Garoppolo's return to the 49ers after taking a pay cut might have complicated the situation from the outside looking in, but coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have remained committed to Lance.
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers Star's Week 1 Status In Jeopardy After Missing Thursday's Practice
The San Francisco 49ers offense may not be at full strength when they open the 2022 season on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Star tight end George Kittle was not present at practice on Thursday. Kittle, 28, is dealing with a groin injury. It's not believed to be serious, but...
AthlonSports.com
Jimmy Garoppolo's Role With The San Francisco 49ers Has Been Revealed
Jimmy Garoppolo's days as starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers have come to an end. He's been demoted to backup behind second-year Trey Lance. However, he won't just be sitting on the sidelines this season. The San Francisco 49ers have revealed their role for Garoppolo this season. It appears...
Seattle Seahawks: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Broncos
With a Seattle Seahawks Week 1 game scheduled against the Broncos, all eyes will be on Russell Wilson’s return to Lumen Field. Will he be welcomed by the fans who loved him for so long? Can he lead the Broncos to a “revenge win” over his former team? Will the Seahawks step up and pull off an upset? Ahead of this Seahawks-Broncos game, we’ll be making our Seattle Seahawks Week 1 predictions.
Russell Wilson returns to Seattle as Broncos face Seahawks
SEATTLE (AP) — DENVER (7-10) at SEATTLE (7-10) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN OPENING LINE: Broncos by 6.5, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Broncos 8-9; Seahawks 9-8.
Yardbarker
Troy Aikman suggests 49ers could bench Trey Lance for Jimmy Garoppolo
Earlier this week, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio said he believes new San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback and 2021 rookie Trey Lance is already "on thin ice" after Lance was not voted a captain by teammates while veteran Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster as a backup. Garoppolo accepted a...
From the Locker Room: Las Vegas Raiders Kolton Miller
Kolton Miller of the Las Vegas Raiders is ready to take on Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and the Los Angeles Chargers to open the NFL season.
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Talks Los Angeles Chargers, More
The Las Vegas Raiders kick off the 2022 season Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, and QB Derek Carr discussed it.
