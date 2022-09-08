ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lovie Smith drops a major hint on Texans’ plans to slow down Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in Week 1

The Houston Texans’ new-look defense is set to have quite a challenge in Week 1, as it will face the Jonathan Taylor-led Indianapolis Colts rush offense. Taylor had his way against the Texans in the 2021 regular season, recording a combined 288 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in two such games played. Whether it […] The post Lovie Smith drops a major hint on Texans’ plans to slow down Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury

When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Two NFL execs: Jimmy G's new contract points to him playing

The 49ers have made it crystal clear all offseason that second-year quarterback Trey Lance is the unquestioned starter entering the 2022 NFL season. Jimmy Garoppolo's return to the 49ers after taking a pay cut might have complicated the situation from the outside looking in, but coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have remained committed to Lance.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
AthlonSports.com

Jimmy Garoppolo's Role With The San Francisco 49ers Has Been Revealed

Jimmy Garoppolo's days as starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers have come to an end. He's been demoted to backup behind second-year Trey Lance. However, he won't just be sitting on the sidelines this season. The San Francisco 49ers have revealed their role for Garoppolo this season. It appears...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Seattle Seahawks: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Broncos

With a Seattle Seahawks Week 1 game scheduled against the Broncos, all eyes will be on Russell Wilson’s return to Lumen Field. Will he be welcomed by the fans who loved him for so long? Can he lead the Broncos to a “revenge win” over his former team? Will the Seahawks step up and pull off an upset? Ahead of this Seahawks-Broncos game, we’ll be making our Seattle Seahawks Week 1 predictions.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
George Kittle

Comments / 0

Community Policy