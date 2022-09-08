ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

What Happened To Leicester City?

With the matches this weekend postponed, now seems as good a time as any to have this discussion. Leicester City are currently 20th on the table with just 1 points from 6 league matches. This is largely the same team that spent more time in the top four over the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons than any other club. How does this happen? The Foxes have the reputation of being clever in the transfer market and of fostering a terrific team atmosphere in the boot room. You may ask yourself: “Well, how did they get here?”
Rangers' match with Napoli put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST

Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 14 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers' Champions League match with Napoli has been put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST, Uefa has announced. Uefa said the rescheduling was "due to the...
Bayern Munich winger Coman out with hamstring injury

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich and France winger Kingsley Coman sustained a right hamstring tear in training on Friday, the Bundesliga club said. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the injury and that the player will be out of action “for the time being.” It did not specify how long that time will be.
Thomas Tuchel ‘devastated’ by Chelsea sacking

Thomas Tuchel’s time at Chelsea Football Club came to a swift and slightly shocking end last week, with our Champions League-winning head coach summarily sacked on a Wednesday morning that began pretty much as any other Wednesday morning might have begun. Tuchel himself appears to have been the most...
Boehly makes whirlwind entrance to English soccer at Chelsea

For someone with little experience in soccer, American businessman Todd Boehly sure has made some big calls in his first 100 days as the face of Chelsea’s new ownership. His first major decision really raised eyebrows: Boehly, Chelsea announced early in the offseason, would not just be the club’s new chairman but also its interim sporting director in charge of recruitment. There followed the kind of summer spending spree never seen before in English soccer, an outlay of nearly $300 million on new players. Uncapped French center back Wesley Fofana arrived for $80 million, Marc Cucurella — with one appearance for Spain — joined for $65 million, and Raheem Sterling was sold by Manchester City to Chelsea for nearly $60 million. And then, this week, Boehly ruthlessly fires Thomas Tuchel — Chelsea’s Champions League-winning manager from last year — just one month and seven games into the season and replaces him with Graham Potter, reportedly paying around $25 million in compensation to Brighton to get his man.
Concerns over staging next weekend’s Premier League matches in London as well

Football’s failure to plan properly for an eventuality decades in the making could have further impact on the teams and the leagues beyond just a free weekend, especially down the line when fixture congestion will hit even more severely than it had been expected to, but also next weekend already, when London will receive unprecedented crowds for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.
