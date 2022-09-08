Read full article on original website
What Happened To Leicester City?
With the matches this weekend postponed, now seems as good a time as any to have this discussion. Leicester City are currently 20th on the table with just 1 points from 6 league matches. This is largely the same team that spent more time in the top four over the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons than any other club. How does this happen? The Foxes have the reputation of being clever in the transfer market and of fostering a terrific team atmosphere in the boot room. You may ask yourself: “Well, how did they get here?”
Manchester United lose at home on Erik Ten Hag's European debut 1-0 to Real Sociedad
A Brais Méndez penalty was enough for Real Sociedad to take all three points at Old Trafford 1-0 as a Manchester United side featuring Cristiano Ronaldo made a slow start to its Europa League campaign.
Neymar's strike and Donnarumma's penalty heroics take PSG top with win against Brest
Neymar scored his eighth goal of the season in Ligue 1 as Paris Saint-Germain beat Brest 1-0 at the Parc des Princes on Saturday to extend their unbeaten start and reclaim top spot. The result, secured after Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a late penalty from Islam Slimani, means Christophe Galtier's side...
Is VAR Exposing The Standard Of Officiating In The Premier League?
Another weekend full of officiating and VAR controversy in the Premier League. LFCTR look at who is to blame.
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Calvert-Lewin’s return, Onana talks Lukaku influence, games to be postponed?
Salomon Rondon had been linked with a move to Turkey but nothing came of the talks. [Football Insider]. Andros Townsend is another surprising one who is also linked with a move to Turkey. Due to the Turkish transfer window ending yesterday, any move for Rondon or Townsend will have to wait. [Sport Witness via Fanatik]
Rangers' match with Napoli put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 14 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers' Champions League match with Napoli has been put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST, Uefa has announced. Uefa said the rescheduling was "due to the...
'Milner Can Still Play At The Top Level' - Pundit Launches Defence Of Liverpool Midfielder
The 37-year-old was criticised for his performance against Napoli in the Champions League in midweek.
Bayern Munich winger Coman out with hamstring injury
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich and France winger Kingsley Coman sustained a right hamstring tear in training on Friday, the Bundesliga club said. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the injury and that the player will be out of action “for the time being.” It did not specify how long that time will be.
Thomas Tuchel ‘devastated’ by Chelsea sacking
Thomas Tuchel’s time at Chelsea Football Club came to a swift and slightly shocking end last week, with our Champions League-winning head coach summarily sacked on a Wednesday morning that began pretty much as any other Wednesday morning might have begun. Tuchel himself appears to have been the most...
Report: Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven Postponed? Chelsea v Liverpool Next?
Is Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea next week along with Arsenal’s Europa League tie against PSV Eindhoven to be postponed?
Brazil are strong World Cup favourites, so why is Tite's squad selection so erratic?
Brazil's record last season makes impressive reading: 10 wins and three draws, with 30 goals scored and just four conceded. It might be thought, then, that the team would be sailing in the calmest of waters in the buildup to the World Cup. But coach Tite made some waves with...
LIVE Transfer Talk: Barcelona still want to sign Man City's Bernardo Silva
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Barcelona to go back...
Graham Potter: Former Brighton manager explains Chelsea move in open letter
Graham Potter says he felt he had to "grasp a new opportunity" as he explained in an open letter to fans why he left Brighton to join Chelsea. Potter, 47, became Chelsea manager on Thursday after three years at Brighton. "For some, I recognise that the change that comes so...
Premier League Fixtures Set To Continue Next Weekend
The Premier League is set to continue next weekend after this weeks round of fixtures were postponed.
Transfer Talk: Chelsea interest in Moises Caicedo prompts Brighton contract talks
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Brighton wary of Chelsea's...
Billy Gilmour's Move To Brighton Wasn't Just Down To Graham Potter
Suggestions that Billy Gilmour's departure from Chelsea to Brighton was because of Graham Potter aren't entirely accurate, according to reports.
WATCH: Pep Guardiola's Half-Time Team-Talk Against Aston Villa
Manchester City competed one of the most historic come backs in Premier League history against Aston Villa on the final day of last season, and footage has finally emerged.
Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund: How to watch, live stream, team news
Erling Haaland and Manuel Akanji get ready to face former side Borussia Dortmund for the first time when Manchester City welcomes the Bundesliga powers to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday for a UEFA Champions League group stage clash. Haaland joined City from BVB this summer while Akanji arrived at the...
Boehly makes whirlwind entrance to English soccer at Chelsea
For someone with little experience in soccer, American businessman Todd Boehly sure has made some big calls in his first 100 days as the face of Chelsea’s new ownership. His first major decision really raised eyebrows: Boehly, Chelsea announced early in the offseason, would not just be the club’s new chairman but also its interim sporting director in charge of recruitment. There followed the kind of summer spending spree never seen before in English soccer, an outlay of nearly $300 million on new players. Uncapped French center back Wesley Fofana arrived for $80 million, Marc Cucurella — with one appearance for Spain — joined for $65 million, and Raheem Sterling was sold by Manchester City to Chelsea for nearly $60 million. And then, this week, Boehly ruthlessly fires Thomas Tuchel — Chelsea’s Champions League-winning manager from last year — just one month and seven games into the season and replaces him with Graham Potter, reportedly paying around $25 million in compensation to Brighton to get his man.
Concerns over staging next weekend’s Premier League matches in London as well
Football’s failure to plan properly for an eventuality decades in the making could have further impact on the teams and the leagues beyond just a free weekend, especially down the line when fixture congestion will hit even more severely than it had been expected to, but also next weekend already, when London will receive unprecedented crowds for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.
